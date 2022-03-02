Wednesday, March 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 2, 2022
President Joe Biden addresses nation on economy and Ukraine; Biden's SCOTUS nominee gets another nod; groups in WI call for more action into a Senator's alleged unethical behavior; and Maine looks to create more clean energy jobs.

2022Talks - March 2, 2022
President Biden gives his first State of the Union address; Congress debates a measure to support veterans exposed to toxic chemicals; a Wisconsin election probe pushes to decertify election results.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Poll: Voters Favor Candidates Who Support Medical Aid in Dying

As Connecticut considers legalizing medical aid in dying for people with terminal illnesses, a new poll reveals voters are more likely to back candidates who support this option.

Sixty-six percent of voters in Northeastern states said they would want the option of medical aid in dying if they were diagnosed with a terminal illness and of sound mind to make this decision. State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, D-Westport, who co-chairs the Public Health Committee, said it speaks to changing public sentiment on medical aid in dying.

"It's clear that the majority of Connecticut citizens understand it, and understand its limited applicability," he said. "None of them probably hope that they ever have to avail themselves of it - but they want to have the choice."

In Connecticut, Senate Bill 88 was introduced this month and had a public hearing last week. Opponents have said these laws violate the obligation of physicians to "do no harm" to patients, but about a dozen states have introduced similar legislation this year.

With 68% of Republicans and 70% of Democrats polled in support, Jim Lee, chief executive of Susquehanna Polling and Research, which conducted the survey, said that shows it isn't a partisan issue.

"It was a real personal issue for them, so we didn't see that there was stronger support with one political party or the other," he said. "The fact that we have strong consensus on this type of medical issue, I think, speaks volumes."

Kim Callinan, chief executive of the group Compassion & Choices, which commissioned the poll, said it also shows strong support across the religious spectrum, including among Catholics.

"While the Catholic hierarchy is opposed to medical aid in dying," she said, "they are not speaking for the people that are sitting in the pews; 66% of Catholics personally want the option of medical aid in dying available."

Washington, D.C., and 10 states allow medical aid in dying, including nearby New Jersey and Vermont.

