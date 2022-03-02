Report: Arkansans Face Barriers to Medicaid Enrollment

Some Arkansans who are eligible for Medicaid have trouble applying for it, according to a new report. Community advocates want administrators and policymakers to find solutions to ensure that people who qualify can be covered.
get more stories like this via email
The report surveyed nearly 300 Arkansans and found that 41% experienced challenges enrolling in Medicaid, with most having issues applying online.
Neil Sealy, executive director of Arkansas Community Organizations, which helped compile the report, said getting Medicaid coverage can help prevent medical debt, which is a growing problem in the state.
"Medical debt, access to health care, is a big issue for folks in Arkansas," he said, "and that's why we hope to have a dialogue with DHS officials, to see if there's some ways that we can make it easier to apply."
Representatives from Arkansas Community Organizations hand-delivered the report Tuesday to the Department of Human Services. A DHS spokesperson said the agency values hearing from people and recently created a Medicaid Client Voice Council for feedback. More than 900,000 Arkansans are Medicaid or CHIP recipients.
The report also presented policy recommendations, such as staffing call centers with online support representatives, along with in-person help, to meet demand. Sealy said implementing what is known as "presumptive eligibility," which allows people likely eligible for Medicaid to access services prior to being fully enrolled, would help.
"If someone applies, they have been screened for income or they're on another DHS program," he said, "they should just automatically be considered having insurance until they can get all their paperwork."
Arkansas recently received federal approval to change its Medicaid system, to shorten retroactive eligibility from 90 days to 30 days. Health-care advocates have warned these changes could be a burden for Medicaid enrollees.
As Connecticut considers legalizing medical aid in dying for people with terminal illnesses, a new poll reveals voters are more likely to back candidates who support this option.
Sixty-six percent of voters in Northeastern states said they would want the option of medical aid in dying if they were diagnosed with a terminal illness and of sound mind to make this decision. State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, D-Westport, who co-chairs the Public Health Committee, said it speaks to changing public sentiment on medical aid in dying.
"It's clear that the majority of Connecticut citizens understand it, and understand its limited applicability," he said. "None of them probably hope that they ever have to avail themselves of it - but they want to have the choice."
In Connecticut, Senate Bill 88 was introduced this month and had a public hearing last week. Opponents have said these laws violate the obligation of physicians to "do no harm" to patients, but about a dozen states have introduced similar legislation this year.
With 68% of Republicans and 70% of Democrats polled in support, Jim Lee, chief executive of Susquehanna Polling and Research, which conducted the survey, said that shows it isn't a partisan issue.
"It was a real personal issue for them, so we didn't see that there was stronger support with one political party or the other," he said. "The fact that we have strong consensus on this type of medical issue, I think, speaks volumes."
Kim Callinan, chief executive of the group Compassion & Choices, which commissioned the poll, said it also shows strong support across the religious spectrum, including among Catholics.
"While the Catholic hierarchy is opposed to medical aid in dying," she said, "they are not speaking for the people that are sitting in the pews; 66% of Catholics personally want the option of medical aid in dying available."
Washington, D.C., and 10 states allow medical aid in dying, including nearby New Jersey and Vermont.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Compassion & Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
According to a new poll, more than half of voters across the nation are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports medical aid in dying, and just 6% say they'd be less likely to do so.
In Massachusetts, lawmakers have introduced the "End of Life Options Act" since 2012, with some adjustments over the years. It would allow patients who have received a terminal diagnosis to voluntarily request a prescription to end their lives peacefully. Rep. James O'Day, D-West Boylston, a primary sponsor this session, said people want to be in control of their lives.
"Why should we, at the end of people's lives, take that option away from individuals," he said, "particularly individuals who find themselves in really difficult physical health and putting themselves and loved ones through a really difficult and traumatic experience?"
O'Day noted that opponents of the bill try to frame medical aid in dying as controversial, or a form of suicide. He said he disagrees with that characterization and believes it's a way for someone who is of sound mind to make an informed decision with their family in the context of a terminal diagnosis.
Jim Lee, chief executive of Susquehanna Polling and Research,, which conducted the survey, said support for medical aid in dying is seen across party lines.
"Respondents to the poll did not view this through a partisan lens; it was a real personal issue for them," he said. "So many things are polarized these days, so the fact that we have strong consensus on this type of medical issue, I think, speaks volumes."
Kim Callinan, president and chief executive of Compassion & Choices, added that support has grown even in the last couple years.
"As a result of the COVID pandemic, people have become face to face with the inevitability of life's end," she said, "and they're recognizing that the current policies are lacking, and seeking greater autonomy and compassion."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Compassion & Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Groups advocating for health-care access for all Missourians urged the state Senate to reject a proposed constitutional amendment to undermine Medicaid expansion passed by the House.
get more stories like this via email
House Joint Resolution 117 would empower the Legislature to block services to the hundreds of thousands of newly eligible residents who are signing up, by repealing expansion and making it subject to annual funding.
Patty Hendren, certified application counselor and program director for the Randolph County Caring Community Partnership, said before voters approved Medicaid expansion, too many people fell into the Medicaid gap, meaning they earned too much to qualify for Medicaid but earned too little to afford Marketplace insurance.
"These people have made choices not to get care because they're fearful of losing everything they work so hard for," Hendren explained. "If I could say anything to the legislators, I would say please don't go backwards."
If the Senate follows the House in passing the measure, it would go on the Nov. 8 ballot for voters to approve or disapprove. The amendment would implement a work requirement for the Medicaid expansion population of at least 80 hours each month of employment, education, community service, job searching or participation in a substance-abuse treatment program.
Hendren added many of the newly-eligible Missourians have gone decades without health insurance, and therefore have not had much of the preventive care they needed.
She argued it is one of the reasons so many people started applying as soon as Medicaid opened up to households making up to 138% of the poverty level.
"We've had some situations where Medicaid has definitely kind of bottlenecked up because we've had so many people apply," Hendren observed. "They've gone so many years without having any insurance, so it was an overwhelming amount that was applying."
Applications for Medicaid are supposed to be processed within 45 days, but according to the state, it has been taking an average of 70 days to process them. Advocates say Missouri's Family Support Division needs to be beefed up to handle the additional demand from the expansion population.