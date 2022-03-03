Medicaid Expansion Proponents Not Backing Down

Supporters of expanding Medicaid in Wyoming said they will regroup after lawmakers once again blocked an expansion proposal late last week.
Jeff Kaus, interim executive director of the Wyoming Primary Care Association, said lawmakers are out of step with a majority of their constituents. He pointed to a recent survey which found nearly two-thirds of Wyoming voters across the political spectrum support Medicaid expansion.
"The pulse has been taken," Kaus asserted. "The overwhelming majority of Wyomingites want Medicaid expansion. This is not a partisan topic; everybody needs access to health care."
Expanding Medicaid is projected to give more than 24,000 workers access to coverage, mostly single mothers who earn too much to qualify for standard Medicaid but cannot afford private health insurance. Proponents worked to get Medicaid added as an amendment in this year's budget, but the proposal was withdrawn after the rules committee decided expansion was not an ordinary legislative expense.
Wyoming has one of the nation's highest uninsured rates for women of childbearing age, and if the state does expand Medicaid, about half the new enrollees would be working women younger than 35.
Kaus pointed out when people do not have insurance, they are far less likely to go to the doctor. When health conditions are not addressed, and people show up in the emergency room without insurance and cannot pay for care, Kaus noted costs are passed along to taxpayers.
"We don't pay now, we will pay later," Kaus contended. "Something small that could be caught very early on and adjusted, will continue to go on undetected, and that's only going to compound the problems."
Wyoming is one of just 12 states not opting to expand health coverage for workers who do not get health insurance through their jobs. People with incomes up to 138% of the Federal Poverty Level, just under $18,000 dollars a year for individuals, and roughly $32,000 for a family of four, would qualify for coverage.
New York is among several states with medical aid-in-dying bills introduced this legislative session.
A recent poll found residents are more likely to vote for candidates who support medical aid in dying.
Asm. Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, has been trying to get medical aid in dying passed in New York for a few years. She said the New York Medical Aid In Dying Act would allow people diagnosed with a terminal illness and of sound mind the right to make a personal choice.
"It's really just a matter of dignity for people during a very horrendous time in their life," Paulin explained. "It's so reassuring for people to have a prescription that they know that they can use at any time if their pain becomes unbearable."
Paulin acknowledged the bill does not currently have enough support among Democrats or Republicans to move out of the Senate Health Committee, where it was referred at the beginning of this year.
Jim Lee, CEO of Susquehanna Polling and Research, which conducted the survey, pointed out with 68% of Republicans and 70% of Democrats polled in support, it is not a partisan issue.
"It was a real personal issue for them, so we didn't see that there was stronger support with one political party or the other," Lee reported. "The fact that we have strong consensus on this type of medical issue, I think, speaks volumes."
Kim Callinan, CEO of Compassion & Choices, which commissioned the poll, said it also showed strong support across the religious spectrum, including among Catholics.
"While the Catholic hierarchy is opposed to medical aid in dying, they are not speaking for the people that are sitting in the pews," Callinan asserted. "66% of Catholics personally want the option of medical aid in dying available."
Washington, D.C., and 10 states allow medical aid in dying, including nearby New Jersey and Vermont.
Some Arkansans who are eligible for Medicaid have trouble applying for it, according to a new report. Community advocates want administrators and policymakers to find solutions to ensure that people who qualify can be covered.
The report surveyed nearly 300 Arkansans and found that 41% experienced challenges enrolling in Medicaid, with most having issues applying online.
Neil Sealy, executive director of Arkansas Community Organizations, which helped compile the report, said getting Medicaid coverage can help prevent medical debt, which is a growing problem in the state.
"Medical debt, access to health care, is a big issue for folks in Arkansas," he said, "and that's why we hope to have a dialogue with DHS officials, to see if there's some ways that we can make it easier to apply."
Representatives from Arkansas Community Organizations hand-delivered the report Tuesday to the Department of Human Services. A DHS spokesperson said the agency values hearing from people and recently created a Medicaid Client Voice Council for feedback. More than 900,000 Arkansans are Medicaid or CHIP recipients.
The report also presented policy recommendations, such as staffing call centers with online support representatives, along with in-person help, to meet demand. Sealy said implementing what is known as "presumptive eligibility," which allows people likely eligible for Medicaid to access services prior to being fully enrolled, would help.
"If someone applies, they have been screened for income or they're on another DHS program," he said, "they should just automatically be considered having insurance until they can get all their paperwork."
Arkansas recently received federal approval to change its Medicaid system, to shorten retroactive eligibility from 90 days to 30 days. Health-care advocates have warned these changes could be a burden for Medicaid enrollees.
