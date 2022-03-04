Friday, March 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 4, 2022
Play

Nursing homes struggle financially; Delaware could approve a medical aid-in-dying law, while Virginia rejects it again; and infrastructure law funds moves to electric vehicles and better internet access.

2022Talks - March 4, 2022
Play

President Joe Biden meets with Finland's president; senators push to ban Russian imports; and Jan. 6th committee says it has evidence former President Trump broke the law in his efforts to overturn the election.

The Yonder Report - March 3, 2022
Play

It's off to the races with the 50th Iditarod in Alaska; Minnesotans fight for long-promised recreation dollars; Montana tribal members gain legal aid through training program; and a Texan calls on federal regulators to revisit effects of bank mergers on small towns.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Stopgap Approach to Federal Budget Hurts Community Groups

Play

Friday, March 4, 2022   

Short-term budget extensions are often used by Congress to keep the federal government funded, and with another budget deadline looming, community action agencies in North Dakota say it's time to adopt a different approach, so people who are struggling are not left behind.

The latest continuing resolution to keep federal money flowing expires March 11, and social-service groups argued the temporary approach often results in flat aid levels.

Andrea Olson, executive director of the Community Action Partnership of North Dakota (CAP-ND), added they are dealing with staffing shortages for Head Start and home-weatherization programs. The uncertainty makes it hard to serve clients.

"Are there going to be fluctuations in the funding levels? We just don't know enough right now," Olson stated.

CAP-ND is part of a coalition of 350 organizations nationwide petitioning Congress to approve a full-year omnibus spending bill. The Coalition on Human Needs estimates under temporary plans, nearly one-third of these groups have lost at least 20% of their funding in the past decade when considering inflation.

North Dakota's economy has shown signs of rebounding from the pandemic, but weekly Census Household Pulse survey data showed roughly half of low-income residents in the state still struggle to find employment.

Olson contended reliable federal funding could help.

"If we could deploy more job-training and education programs, that would be advantageous," Olson explained. "Simultaneously though, job-training programs have lost 18% or more of their funding over the past decade."

She noted when child care cost and access issues are added in, it is even harder for parents to stay in the workforce.

As Congress races to meet the budget deadline, some Republicans have floated a full-year plan locking in spending levels from the Trump administration, but Democrats are pushing for larger increases for nondefense agencies.

Disclosure: Community Action Partnership of North Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
There are more than 17 gun deaths per 100,000 residents in Idaho. (prathaan/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Study: ID Among States with Weakest Gun-Safety Laws

A new report ranks Idaho near the bottom among states for its laws on gun safety. The organization Everytown for Gun Safety places Idaho 49th for …

Health and Wellness

Report: Nursing Homes Under Serious Financial Stress

South Dakota continues to grapple with staffing shortages at nursing homes, and a new report found some might not be able to recover financially…

Social Issues

MA Groups Call for Protections from Deportation for Ukrainian Residents

The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition is among the groups urging the U.S. to take in as many Ukrainian refugees as possible…

Crisis contacts from LGBTQ youths in Texas increased 150% in 2021 over 2020, according to Equality Texas. (Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

Social Issues

TX Judge Issues Temporary Halt to Governor's Anti-Transgender Directive

A Texas judge has temporarily ruled the state may not continue investigations of parents seeking gender-affirming health care for their child…

Environment

Experts Press for Passage of Climate-Change Provisions of Build Back Better Bill

Experts say it's more important than ever to tackle climate change and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and in light of a new United Nations report …

The New York Medical Aid-in-Dying Act would allow a patient diagnosed with a terminal illness and six months to live the option to end their life with medication prescribed by a doctor. The bill has numerous safeguards, including requiring the patient to make both oral and written requests signed by two witnesses. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Lawmaker to Colleagues: Pass the NY Medical Aid in Dying Act

New York is among several states with medical aid-in-dying bills introduced this legislative session. A recent poll found residents are more likely …

Social Issues

SD Educators: 'Divisive Concepts' Bill Confusing, Shortchanges Students

Bills have surfaced in nearly 30 states to crack down on public-school curriculum, with systemic racism as the focal point. Some bans have been …

Health and Wellness

Medicaid Expansion Proponents Not Backing Down

Supporters of expanding Medicaid in Wyoming said they will regroup after lawmakers once again blocked an expansion proposal late last week. Jeff …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021