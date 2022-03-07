As Infrastructure Work Ramps Up, IA Communities Can Pitch In

Iowa is poised to receive $5 billion from the new federal infrastructure law. And separate grant opportunities are available to help spur smaller, community improvement projects as bigger ones take shape.
AARP is accepting applications for its annual Community Challenge grant program. Local governments and nonprofits can seek small grants for quick-turnaround projects designed to make their towns and cities more livable.
A new category involves leveraging money from the infrastructure law or the American Rescue Plan. Connie Eastman, associate state director of community outreach for AARP Iowa, said it aligns with the past work they've funded.
"The majority of them have been to improve public spaces," said Eastman, "but we've also had a handful going to transportation, housing and some civic participation efforts."
The recent federal programs prioritize such areas as broadband expansion, water infrastructure and climate resiliency.
The deadline for the Community Challenge grants is March 22. AARP says the process isn't as onerous as traditional grant applications, and can be completed online.
Brooke Prouty, the director of Uptown Marion - A Main Street Iowa District, helped secure a recent Community Challenge grant for a handful of electric three-wheel bikes local residents can rent. She said this helps seniors get out to enjoy local parks and stay healthy.
"Our community isn't quite big enough for a scooter or a rent-a-bike program," said Prouty. "And so, this is kind of our spin on it, to specifically help a population become more mobile."
With roads and bridges seeing more upgrades thanks to the federal funds, Community Challenge leaders hope they're complemented with projects like improved signage.
Since it started five years ago, the initiative has funded 17 improvement projects in Iowa communities, with the average grant size around $10,000.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: AARP Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Community Issues and Volunteering, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Beginning this month, a leadership program in Rural North Carolina is helping local organizations implement trauma-informed practices.
get more stories like this via email
Organizers of the Resilient Leaders Initiative explained their goal is to help residents tackle the root cause of harm and promote healing.
According to the Center for Healthcare Strategies, a trauma-informed approach includes understanding how traumatic experiences such as abuse and neglect, displacement from natural disasters, and community violence affects physical and mental health.
Vichi Jagannathan, program director for the Resilient Leaders Initiative and co-founder of the Rural Opportunity Institute, said policies aimed at addressing trauma can look different in rural regions.
"Even when we try to look at, what does trauma-informed discipline look like or policing, a lot of times the solutions that we find don't quite work in our context because of our unique challenges," Jagannathan pointed out. "Part of the goal is to support organizations to develop new practices."
Last year Edgecombe and Wilson County Public Schools, Word Tabernacle Church's pre-K program, and Greater is Coming ministries participated in the program's first cohort. According to research by the North Carolina Institute of Medicine, more than half of North Carolinians say they've experienced some form of childhood trauma.
Jagannathan noted the COVID-19 crisis has shed light on the importance of promoting resilience and healing, especially as communities and local economies work to recover from the pandemic.
"We just know that we're not the only rural community that suffers from these types of challenges," Jagannathan emphasized. "But there just isn't a knowledge base and there certainly isn't a network of all of us sharing about what is working."
She added there are resources available for rural groups seeking to incorporate a trauma-informed approach to everyday work.
"We do have the opportunity to just offer coaching," Jagannathan stressed, "So even if they can't go through this nine-month process that's about to start, there are opportunities to connect with a network of coaches around the country who have expertise in this stuff."
Amid the pandemic, Kentuckians have shown more interest in local attractions as they stick closer to home, and museums and cultural centers say they're responding to the demand.
Local venues are working to increase educational experiences and accessibility.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame Museum in Owensboro, said people have participated in music lessons, concerts and jam sessions, all without having to leave home.
"Folks have been looking for opportunities to engage in some adventures that are enriching, but still a little closer to home; that don't require perhaps a flight or long travel," Joslin observed.
Last year, the museum received a $15,000 grant from AARP to upgrade its tour experience with a user-friendly audio guide. AARP Kentucky said this year, local nonprofit groups and government agencies can apply for its Community Challenge grants, now through March 22. The grants are made for quick-action projects to make communities more livable.
Joslin explained the museum used the funding to develop a hand-held audio guide of its core exhibit areas. He noted the device also has a sign-language option for visitors with hearing impairments.
"As you're going through the museum, this is ideal for those who are vision impaired, or low literacy, or let's say someone who is not ambulatory," Joslin outlined. "A lot of the labels, a lot of the narrative, is at eye-level. So, this enables those folks to really get an enhanced, guided tour."
Joslin added many residents are picking up traditional music as a result of the museum's work.
"And we find that a lot of those folks then discover ways they can engage on an ongoing basis with the broader work of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame Museum," Joslin noted. "We see them coming back, and we just love that."
AARP Community Challenge grant projects must be completed by November of this year.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: AARP Kentucky contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
As small towns struggle to recover from the pandemic, a grant program called Put Your Town on the Map aims to support ideas for revitalization.
Even before COVID-19, many rural and small towns were already facing economic difficulties, for instance, young people leaving for the cities. Some towns had not regained unemployment levels from prior to the 2008 recession, and others have limited access to critical infrastructure such as broadband.
Josh Paciorek, media spokesperson for the Consumers Energy Foundation, which is funding the grant program, said residents and businesses in small towns have great ideas for how to help their communities thrive. They might just need a little assistance to get started.
"It's been a challenging past couple of years with the global pandemic," Paciorek acknowledged. "It's definitely impacted some of the smaller communities that are across our state. But as we look to 2022 and the years to come, we know folks are hopeful."
Michigan towns with fewer than 10,000 people are eligible to enter submissions. The top three entries will receive grants worth $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000, respectively.
Paciorek pointed out last year's winner was Comins Township in Oscoda County, which is now using the money to build a new town square and events area, aimed at attracting visitors and increasing tourism.
"What we're really looking to do with these grant dollars is reward innovative ideas that look to attract visitors or attract folks to move back to these towns," Paciorek explained. "We're looking for ideas that are focused on housing, education or employment, ideas that help create community pride."
The other two towns awarded grant dollars were Pinckney in Livingston County, to build an accessible community garden, and Alma in Gratiot County, for a downtown art corridor.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Consumers Energy contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Energy Policy, Environment, and LGBTQIA Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.