As Infrastructure Work Ramps Up, IA Communities Can Pitch In

Beginning this month, a leadership program in Rural North Carolina is helping local organizations implement trauma-informed practices.



Organizers of the Resilient Leaders Initiative explained their goal is to help residents tackle the root cause of harm and promote healing.



According to the Center for Healthcare Strategies, a trauma-informed approach includes understanding how traumatic experiences such as abuse and neglect, displacement from natural disasters, and community violence affects physical and mental health.



Vichi Jagannathan, program director for the Resilient Leaders Initiative and co-founder of the Rural Opportunity Institute, said policies aimed at addressing trauma can look different in rural regions.



"Even when we try to look at, what does trauma-informed discipline look like or policing, a lot of times the solutions that we find don't quite work in our context because of our unique challenges," Jagannathan pointed out. "Part of the goal is to support organizations to develop new practices."



Last year Edgecombe and Wilson County Public Schools, Word Tabernacle Church's pre-K program, and Greater is Coming ministries participated in the program's first cohort. According to research by the North Carolina Institute of Medicine, more than half of North Carolinians say they've experienced some form of childhood trauma.



Jagannathan noted the COVID-19 crisis has shed light on the importance of promoting resilience and healing, especially as communities and local economies work to recover from the pandemic.



"We just know that we're not the only rural community that suffers from these types of challenges," Jagannathan emphasized. "But there just isn't a knowledge base and there certainly isn't a network of all of us sharing about what is working."



She added there are resources available for rural groups seeking to incorporate a trauma-informed approach to everyday work.



"We do have the opportunity to just offer coaching," Jagannathan stressed, "So even if they can't go through this nine-month process that's about to start, there are opportunities to connect with a network of coaches around the country who have expertise in this stuff."



Amid the pandemic, Kentuckians have shown more interest in local attractions as they stick closer to home, and museums and cultural centers say they're responding to the demand.



Local venues are working to increase educational experiences and accessibility.



Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame Museum in Owensboro, said people have participated in music lessons, concerts and jam sessions, all without having to leave home.



"Folks have been looking for opportunities to engage in some adventures that are enriching, but still a little closer to home; that don't require perhaps a flight or long travel," Joslin observed.



Last year, the museum received a $15,000 grant from AARP to upgrade its tour experience with a user-friendly audio guide. AARP Kentucky said this year, local nonprofit groups and government agencies can apply for its Community Challenge grants, now through March 22. The grants are made for quick-action projects to make communities more livable.



Joslin explained the museum used the funding to develop a hand-held audio guide of its core exhibit areas. He noted the device also has a sign-language option for visitors with hearing impairments.



"As you're going through the museum, this is ideal for those who are vision impaired, or low literacy, or let's say someone who is not ambulatory," Joslin outlined. "A lot of the labels, a lot of the narrative, is at eye-level. So, this enables those folks to really get an enhanced, guided tour."



Joslin added many residents are picking up traditional music as a result of the museum's work.



"And we find that a lot of those folks then discover ways they can engage on an ongoing basis with the broader work of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame Museum," Joslin noted. "We see them coming back, and we just love that."



AARP Community Challenge grant projects must be completed by November of this year.



