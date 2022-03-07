Monday, March 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 7, 2022
Play

Ukrainians temporarily in the U.S. get Temporary Protected Status for 18 months; pandemic stress continues even as more states lift mask mandates; and Oregon looks to students to help ease the nursing shortage.

2022Talks - March 7, 2022
Play

The world urges Russia to be cautious around Ukrainian nuclear plants, Congress voices support for Ukrainian President's calls for aid, and Florida plans a so-called 'election crimes agency.'

The Yonder Report - March 3, 2022
Play

It's off to the races with the 50th Iditarod in Alaska; Minnesotans fight for long-promised recreation dollars; Montana tribal members gain legal aid through training program; and a Texan calls on federal regulators to revisit effects of bank mergers on small towns.

Social Issues  |  Community Issues and Volunteering    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

As Infrastructure Work Ramps Up, IA Communities Can Pitch In

Play

Monday, March 7, 2022   

Iowa is poised to receive $5 billion from the new federal infrastructure law. And separate grant opportunities are available to help spur smaller, community improvement projects as bigger ones take shape.

AARP is accepting applications for its annual Community Challenge grant program. Local governments and nonprofits can seek small grants for quick-turnaround projects designed to make their towns and cities more livable.

A new category involves leveraging money from the infrastructure law or the American Rescue Plan. Connie Eastman, associate state director of community outreach for AARP Iowa, said it aligns with the past work they've funded.

"The majority of them have been to improve public spaces," said Eastman, "but we've also had a handful going to transportation, housing and some civic participation efforts."

The recent federal programs prioritize such areas as broadband expansion, water infrastructure and climate resiliency.

The deadline for the Community Challenge grants is March 22. AARP says the process isn't as onerous as traditional grant applications, and can be completed online.

Brooke Prouty, the director of Uptown Marion - A Main Street Iowa District, helped secure a recent Community Challenge grant for a handful of electric three-wheel bikes local residents can rent. She said this helps seniors get out to enjoy local parks and stay healthy.

"Our community isn't quite big enough for a scooter or a rent-a-bike program," said Prouty. "And so, this is kind of our spin on it, to specifically help a population become more mobile."

With roads and bridges seeing more upgrades thanks to the federal funds, Community Challenge leaders hope they're complemented with projects like improved signage.

Since it started five years ago, the initiative has funded 17 improvement projects in Iowa communities, with the average grant size around $10,000.



Disclosure: AARP Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Community Issues and Volunteering, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers can help ensure Ohio taxpayers receive the full amount for which they may qualify. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Tax Filing: Getting It Right Could Mean More Money in Your Pocket

Filing taxes certainly can be a headache, but getting it right could mean more money in your pocket. As part of the American Rescue Plan, the Earned …

Social Issues

Report Highlights COVID's Outsized Impact on HBCU Students' Basic Needs

A survey of students at the nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) found nearly half have been food insecure in the last 30 day…

Social Issues

Women Candidates Caught Up in Fallout from New MN Political Maps

Two years ago, a record number of women were elected to serve in Minnesota's Legislature, but new political boundaries stand to shake up their …

An influx of nursing students could help cover the shortage of health-care workers across Oregon. (Monkey Business/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

OR Measure Puts Nursing Students 'On Deck' to Address Shortage

Oregon lawmakers have concluded the legislative session with a measure aimed at alleviating the state's nursing shortage. In it's final week…

Environment

Stalled Bill Leaves Coal Miners Uncertain on Future of Black Lung Benefits

Thousands of coal miners and their families are uncertain about the future of the federal Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. At the end of last year…

Only a handful of counties in Washington state are considered high-transmission counties by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Maridav/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Dealing with Health Anxiety as Mask Requirements End in WA

Mask requirements are coming to an end in Washington state on Saturday, more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. But the transition could be …

Social Issues

Winter Heating Assistance Available to Prevent Utility Cutoff

Coloradans are paying significantly more to heat their homes this winter, even before unrest in Ukraine sparked concerns about global fuel supplies…

Environment

ID Lawmakers Push for Closer Oversight of Energy Building Codes

Idaho lawmakers want more control over building codes that regulate energy efficiency. The standards cover things like the efficiency of appliances …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021