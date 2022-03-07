New Mexico Teachers Praise "Living Wage" Salary Increase

Teachers returning to classrooms in New Mexico this fall will see the first significant pay raise in several years.
As of July 1, all teachers in public schools, regardless of their tier level, will receive at least a $10,000 raise.
Whitney Holland, president of the American Federation of Teachers-New Mexico, was elected after teaching for nearly a decade. She has advocated for what she calls a "living wage" because she remembers how difficult it was to make ends meet when she began teaching in 2012.
"So when I started, I made $32,000, and that was hard," Holland recounted. "Now our beginning teachers will make $50,000, and that's pretty significant. It's competitive to the regions around us, and it's competitive to other professions."
The annual salary for "tier two" level teachers will now be $60,000 a year, while teachers at "tier three" will see salaries jump to $70,000. According to the governor's office, the raises make New Mexico the highest-paid education system in the region, higher than Arizona, Colorado and Utah.
In addition to pay increases, Holland pointed out newly passed legislation will lay the groundwork to rebuild the education profession in New Mexico, by investing in the educator workforce to retain veteran educators and attract new educators to the state.
"We believe wholeheartedly, having fully staffed schools is exactly what our students deserve," Holland asserted. "All of this legislation is steps toward doing that and rebuilding those schools and having them fully staffed."
According to Holland, the pandemic not only decimated teaching positions in the schools but also created almost 2,000 vacancies for positions such as bus drivers, custodians, secretaries and others who help run the schools. New Mexico was the only state to call on members of the National Guard, Army and Air Force troops, to substitute teach due to pandemic-related absences.
A survey of students at the nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) found nearly half have been food insecure in the last 30 days.
More than half experienced housing insecurity during the pandemic, with many students reporting choosing between paying rent or buying food. The report noted the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on HBCU students exacerbated existing racial inequities.
Terrell Strayhorn, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Virginia Union University and director of the Center for the Study of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, who co-authored the report, said investing in student needs is key to increasing student success.
"It's hard to feel you belong in higher education when your basic needs are not met," Strayhorn explained. "When you don't have enough money to pay your bills and have food and have a place to lay your head, but you're expected to show up for biology class."
The report noted HBCUs account for more than 20% of Black Americans' bachelors degrees, and they serve many Pell Grant-eligible students, meaning they qualify for the federal needs-based grant program.
Missouri has two HBCUs: Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis and Lincoln University, a land-grant institution in Jefferson City.
Public HBCUs rely on federal, state and local funding for more than half their revenue, compared with 38% for their predominantly white counterparts.
Andre Smith, political scientist at Fayetteville State University, formerly of Harris-Stowe State University, said Missouri's funding model for universities is performance based, and the two HBCUs as well as Missouri Western, a predominantly white institution in St. Joseph, end up on the low end.
"They have the neediest students who are going to require at an institutional level the most assistance," Smith pointed out. "But due to the funding model in Missouri, these three schools get the least amount of funding."
The report is a joint effort by the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice, and Virginia Union's Center for the Study of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It makes state and federal policy recommendations for lawmakers, including expanding financial aid and emergency aid options for HBCU students.
More help is in the works to make it easier for adults in rural northern California to go back to college for a certificate or degree.
ProjectAttain! in the Sacramento area is one of five educational nonprofits around the country splitting a $750,000 grant from CivicLab.
Barbara Halsey, network director for ProjectAttain!, said the grant will help the group expand its navigator program, which helps adults overcome the barriers that make it hard to go back to school.
"I'm hoping that five years from now," said Halsey, "California's education-to-workforce development system is so effective that the problem of people stopping out doesn't exist anymore."
ProjectAttain! will get financial support and technical assistance for the next two years as part of the grant.
Halsey said adults returning to school in rural areas often face greater challenges because the closest college may be hours away, broadband may be spotty - and, compared to urban areas, affordable childcare is especially tough to find.
Dakota Pawlicki, director of the Talent Hub at the nonprofit CivicLab, said the money will also help community colleges and workforce-training programs make learning transferable.
"So this way," said Pawlicki, "someone who maybe has to move for work, that their credit counts for other places, and that these organizations collectively share they've learned to improve all higher education throughout Northern California."
ProjectAttain! will cover 25 rural counties in Northern California. The other four nonprofits chosen for the grant serve rural areas of Florida, Indiana, New Mexico and Texas.
Bills have surfaced in nearly 30 states to crack down on public-school curriculum, with systemic racism as the focal point. Some bans have been adopted, and South Dakota has its own version in the works even as educators voice concerns.
Today, a Senate committee will hear a GOP-led bill to prevent teachers from promoting politically divisive concepts. One example is individuals are inherently responsible for past actions committed by other members of the same race.
Loren Paul, president of the South Dakota Education Association, called the measure troubling in part because the provisions are subjective and lack clarity.
"I believe it will cause a chilling effect on what our educators actually teach in their classroom and take away some of the confidence that an educator may have to teach certain things," Paul asserted.
He contended the state's Code of Ethics already offers a process for dealing with such matters, and the new bill would only add confusion. The association also worried it would harm a student's ability to absorb certain subject matters. Bill supporters say they want to protect students from political indoctrination.
The bill, which recently cleared the House, does not mention Critical Race Theory (CRT), the higher-education concept at the center of recent debate.
Rep. Sue Peterson, R-Sioux Falls, acknowledged CRT is not taught in public schools and argued the bill would not prevent difficult lessons about racism.
"This bill is about balance," Peterson emphasized. "It's about preventing the promotion of racist and political ideas to a captive audience of young students in our public schools."
Paul countered the captive audience does not need the Legislature interfering via the bill.
"That will deny students the opportunity to learn and to ask questions and not just accept everything they hear as fact," Paul stressed.
He also worried it would add to the list of challenges in trying to recruit and retain teachers.
The proposal has seen amendments to win over more lawmaker support. A similar bill also originated in the House as Gov. Kristi Noem pushes for bans to be sent to her desk.
