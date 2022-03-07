Monday, March 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 7, 2022
Play

Ukrainians temporarily in the U.S. get Temporary Protected Status for 18 months; pandemic stress continues even as more states lift mask mandates; and Oregon looks to students to help ease the nursing shortage.

2022Talks - March 7, 2022
Play

The world urges Russia to be cautious around Ukrainian nuclear plants, Congress voices support for Ukrainian President's calls for aid, and Florida plans a so-called 'election crimes agency.'

The Yonder Report - March 3, 2022
Play

It's off to the races with the 50th Iditarod in Alaska; Minnesotans fight for long-promised recreation dollars; Montana tribal members gain legal aid through training program; and a Texan calls on federal regulators to revisit effects of bank mergers on small towns.

New Mexico Teachers Praise "Living Wage" Salary Increase

Play

Monday, March 7, 2022   

Teachers returning to classrooms in New Mexico this fall will see the first significant pay raise in several years.

As of July 1, all teachers in public schools, regardless of their tier level, will receive at least a $10,000 raise.

Whitney Holland, president of the American Federation of Teachers-New Mexico, was elected after teaching for nearly a decade. She has advocated for what she calls a "living wage" because she remembers how difficult it was to make ends meet when she began teaching in 2012.

"So when I started, I made $32,000, and that was hard," Holland recounted. "Now our beginning teachers will make $50,000, and that's pretty significant. It's competitive to the regions around us, and it's competitive to other professions."

The annual salary for "tier two" level teachers will now be $60,000 a year, while teachers at "tier three" will see salaries jump to $70,000. According to the governor's office, the raises make New Mexico the highest-paid education system in the region, higher than Arizona, Colorado and Utah.

In addition to pay increases, Holland pointed out newly passed legislation will lay the groundwork to rebuild the education profession in New Mexico, by investing in the educator workforce to retain veteran educators and attract new educators to the state.

"We believe wholeheartedly, having fully staffed schools is exactly what our students deserve," Holland asserted. "All of this legislation is steps toward doing that and rebuilding those schools and having them fully staffed."

According to Holland, the pandemic not only decimated teaching positions in the schools but also created almost 2,000 vacancies for positions such as bus drivers, custodians, secretaries and others who help run the schools. New Mexico was the only state to call on members of the National Guard, Army and Air Force troops, to substitute teach due to pandemic-related absences.

Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

