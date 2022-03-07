New Mexico Teachers Praise "Living Wage" Salary Increase

Teachers returning to classrooms in New Mexico this fall will see the first significant pay raise in several years.



As of July 1, all teachers in public schools, regardless of their tier level, will receive at least a $10,000 raise.



Whitney Holland, president of the American Federation of Teachers-New Mexico, was elected after teaching for nearly a decade. She has advocated for what she calls a "living wage" because she remembers how difficult it was to make ends meet when she began teaching in 2012.



"So when I started, I made $32,000, and that was hard," Holland recounted. "Now our beginning teachers will make $50,000, and that's pretty significant. It's competitive to the regions around us, and it's competitive to other professions."



The annual salary for "tier two" level teachers will now be $60,000 a year, while teachers at "tier three" will see salaries jump to $70,000. According to the governor's office, the raises make New Mexico the highest-paid education system in the region, higher than Arizona, Colorado and Utah.



In addition to pay increases, Holland pointed out newly passed legislation will lay the groundwork to rebuild the education profession in New Mexico, by investing in the educator workforce to retain veteran educators and attract new educators to the state.



"We believe wholeheartedly, having fully staffed schools is exactly what our students deserve," Holland asserted. "All of this legislation is steps toward doing that and rebuilding those schools and having them fully staffed."



According to Holland, the pandemic not only decimated teaching positions in the schools but also created almost 2,000 vacancies for positions such as bus drivers, custodians, secretaries and others who help run the schools. New Mexico was the only state to call on members of the National Guard, Army and Air Force troops, to substitute teach due to pandemic-related absences.



Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Senate Bill 1 03/01/2022



get more stories like this via email



More help is in the works to make it easier for adults in rural northern California to go back to college for a certificate or degree.



ProjectAttain! in the Sacramento area is one of five educational nonprofits around the country splitting a $750,000 grant from CivicLab.



Barbara Halsey, network director for ProjectAttain!, said the grant will help the group expand its navigator program, which helps adults overcome the barriers that make it hard to go back to school.



"I'm hoping that five years from now," said Halsey, "California's education-to-workforce development system is so effective that the problem of people stopping out doesn't exist anymore."



ProjectAttain! will get financial support and technical assistance for the next two years as part of the grant.



Halsey said adults returning to school in rural areas often face greater challenges because the closest college may be hours away, broadband may be spotty - and, compared to urban areas, affordable childcare is especially tough to find.



Dakota Pawlicki, director of the Talent Hub at the nonprofit CivicLab, said the money will also help community colleges and workforce-training programs make learning transferable.



"So this way," said Pawlicki, "someone who maybe has to move for work, that their credit counts for other places, and that these organizations collectively share they've learned to improve all higher education throughout Northern California."



ProjectAttain! will cover 25 rural counties in Northern California. The other four nonprofits chosen for the grant serve rural areas of Florida, Indiana, New Mexico and Texas.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.









References: ProjectAttain! homepage ProjectAttain! 2022

Californian Adult Education Facts California Adult Education 2022



get more stories like this via email

