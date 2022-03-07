Monday, March 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 7, 2022
Play

Ukrainians temporarily in the U.S. get Temporary Protected Status for 18 months; pandemic stress continues even as more states lift mask mandates; and Oregon looks to students to help ease the nursing shortage.

2022Talks - March 7, 2022
Play

The world urges Russia to be cautious around Ukrainian nuclear plants, Congress voices support for Ukrainian President's calls for aid, and Florida plans a so-called 'election crimes agency.'

The Yonder Report - March 3, 2022
Play

It's off to the races with the 50th Iditarod in Alaska; Minnesotans fight for long-promised recreation dollars; Montana tribal members gain legal aid through training program; and a Texan calls on federal regulators to revisit effects of bank mergers on small towns.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

ID Lawmakers Push for Closer Oversight of Energy Building Codes

Play

Monday, March 7, 2022   

Idaho lawmakers want more control over building codes that regulate energy efficiency.

The standards cover things like the efficiency of appliances and how windows are insulated in residential and commercial buildings, and are updated every three years.

Legislators want to lock the 2018 codes into statute so that any changes must be approved by the House, Senate and governor. The construction industry has voiced support for the move, saying energy-efficiency requirements make homes more costly.

But Jonathan Oppenheimer, the external relations director at the Idaho Conservation League, said it's important to keep up with standards.

"They help reduce the cost every month to homeowners for utilities in their homes, and in their businesses," said Oppenheimer. "And by applying some of the modern technologies and best practices we can save homeowners and renters and business owners hundreds if not thousands of dollars every year."

Oppenheimer said energy-efficiency codes also help reduce carbon emissions from a sector that is producing an increasing share of overall emissions.

House Bill 660 passed the House and has moved on to the Senate.

Another piece of legislation, House Bill 614, would similarly place lawmakers directly in charge of electrical, mechanical and plumbing codes. Oppenheimer said both bills would ultimately take control away from local governments.

"We've often heard the refrain that 'government closest to the people governs best,'" said Oppenheimer. "But in this case what it is doing, it is saying that the Legislature knows best, and precluding local communities from adopting standards and codes that makes sense for their communities."

Idaho Conservation League says HB 614 could affect ordinances in Boise and Ketchum that require newly constructed single-family homes to be set up for electric-vehicle charging.

Oppenheimer said these ordinances will help reduce costs to retrofit homes as electric vehicles become more prevalent.

HB 614 has also passed the House and is in the Senate.



Disclosure: Idaho Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers can help ensure Ohio taxpayers receive the full amount for which they may qualify. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Tax Filing: Getting It Right Could Mean More Money in Your Pocket

Filing taxes certainly can be a headache, but getting it right could mean more money in your pocket. As part of the American Rescue Plan, the Earned …

Social Issues

Program Aims to Infuse Trauma-Informed Practices in Rural NC

Beginning this month, a leadership program in Rural North Carolina is helping local organizations implement trauma-informed practices. Organizers of …

Social Issues

Report Highlights COVID's Outsized Impact on HBCU Students' Basic Needs

A survey of students at the nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) found nearly half have been food insecure in the last 30 day…

Sen. Melisa López Franzen, DFL-Edina, is among the women in the Minnesota Legislature who have opted not to seek reelection based on new political boundaries. (mn.leg.gov)

Social Issues

Women Candidates Caught Up in Fallout from New MN Political Maps

Two years ago, a record number of women were elected to serve in Minnesota's Legislature, but new political boundaries stand to shake up their …

Health and Wellness

OR Measure Puts Nursing Students 'On Deck' to Address Shortage

Oregon lawmakers have concluded the legislative session with a measure aimed at alleviating the state's nursing shortage. In it's final week…

Since 2017, Iowa communities have received more than $165,000 in Community Challenge grants. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

As Infrastructure Work Ramps Up, IA Communities Can Pitch In

Iowa is poised to receive $5 billion from the new federal infrastructure law. And separate grant opportunities are available to help spur smaller…

Environment

Stalled Bill Leaves Coal Miners Uncertain on Future of Black Lung Benefits

Thousands of coal miners and their families are uncertain about the future of the federal Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. At the end of last year…

Health and Wellness

Dealing with Health Anxiety as Mask Requirements End in WA

Mask requirements are coming to an end in Washington state on Saturday, more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. But the transition could be …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021