Did Your District Change? ND Voters Can Find Info Before Primary

North Dakota's new legislative map is being challenged in court.



While the process plays out, voters are reminded to make sure they're caught up on any potential changes to their district. Late last year, the state approved new political boundaries based on the latest census count. Those new lines will be in place for the upcoming June primary.



Debbie Nelson, Grand Forks County auditor, said for rural sections, District 19 is longer part of the county with only District 20 remaining. The changes did not affect polling locations, but it means some voters will have new candidates to research.



"They can find it on the Secretary of State's website, or they can give us a call," Nelson explained. "We can tell them what legislative district they're in, so they can do their research ahead of time."



Once they are ready, voters also can request a sample ballot to help prepare. Earlier this year, two Native American tribes filed a federal lawsuit over new subdistricts intended to boost the voting power of Indigenous communities. But the tribes say they do the opposite. A separate lawsuit from Republicans argued the consideration of race in adding subdistricts is unconstitutional.



Meanwhile, not just legislative boundaries changed.



Jeanine Jensen, Burke County auditor, said its changes are at the local level, such as county commission seats. She emphasized it is just as important to familiarize yourself with local candidates, especially if your district is no longer the same.



"Your tax dollars are paying for them," Jensen remarked. "You want to know that you have qualified people and people who are able to do the job."



Because North Dakota has only one Congressional district, voters do not have to worry about federal changes. The statewide primary election is scheduled for June 14, with the general election to be held Nov. 8.



Two years ago, a record number of women were elected to serve in Minnesota's Legislature, but new political boundaries stand to shake up their presence at the State Capitol.



Last month, a special court panel created new legislative and congressional districts based on the latest census data, after lawmakers failed to agree on their own redistricting plans.



The court went with the "least change" approach among several suggested maps, which created many incumbent pairings, where incumbent lawmakers would have to run against each other.



Nick Harper, civic engagement director for the League of Women Voters of Minnesota, sees an unfortunate element to that outcome.



"There were a lot of elected officials who made decisions to either run for a different office or to retire," Harper pointed out. "That did include a large number of women."



It included Sen. Melisa Lopez Franzen, DFL-Edina, the Senate minority leader, who has been considered a rising star in her party. Going into the new election cycle, Minnesota ranked 12th in the nation for the number of women serving in the legislature.



Harper emphasized there is still opportunity this fall to offset some losses with open seats in new districts, where there are no incumbents. He also sees gains in future election cycles when others opt to retire, noting it is important to have women help decide key policy matters.



"We've seen a lot of policies that are paying attention more to what a lot of women would like to see, or policies that impact women specifically," Harper observed.



He added such issues range from paid family leave to efforts to address murdered and missing Indigenous women. The League is part of a coalition that has long called for Minnesota to adopt an independent redistricting process. Supporters say it could help to avoid situations that diminish the voting power of certain populations.



Wisconsin's Republican lawmakers are seeking to push the state's decennial redistricting battle before the U.S. Supreme Court, after the Wisconsin Supreme Court approved voting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.



In November, the state court said it would take a least-changes approach when approving new Congressional, state Senate and state Assembly district maps, and last Thursday it determined the governor's plan most closely met the rule.



Debra Cronmiller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, which also proposed voting maps to the court, said the decision was a bittersweet victory, as Evers' maps still are based on gerrymandered districts from 2011.



"Using the least-change approach meant all of us who submitted maps for consideration were kind of boxed into a map that would retain a certain amount of partisan gerrymander," Cronmiller contended.



While Evers' plan will keep the GOP in control of the Legislature, Democrats generally praised the state high court's decision, as the Republicans' maps would likely increase their control of state government and Wisconsin's congressional seats. Republican leaders argued Evers' maps moved too many Black and Hispanic voters, which Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said "intentionally watered down minority representation for political gain."



Wisconsin's current maps were drawn and passed by GOP lawmakers a decade ago, when they controlled the Legislature and governor's office. Cronmiller pointed out even if Evers' maps are still somewhat gerrymandered, it can be overcome through strong voter participation.



"The calculus baked into any partisan-drawn map is assumptions around who is going to come vote," Cronmiller noted. "If we disrupt that calculus by sending all registered and eligible voters to the polls, all bets are off."



Legislative Republicans have asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to hold off on implementing the new maps until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in. As of Sunday evening, the state's high court hadn't indicated whether it would do so. Assuming they survive any further legal challenges, Evers' maps will be in place for the next decade.



