Community Loan Fund, Manufactured-Home Residents Oppose Law Change

A bill before the Legislature would make it harder for manufactured-housing communities in New Hampshire to become resident-owned communities (ROCs), by requiring 51% of all residents to vote in favor of an offer to purchase.



Under current law, when a manufactured-home park is being sold, residents have the option to purchase it themselves and form a cooperative, with help from Community Loan Fund and local bank partners.



New Hampshire has 140 resident-owned communities now, with roughly 8,500 residents, most of them low-income.



Tara Reardon, vice president of the ROC-NH Community Loan Fund, said there are sometimes barriers to participation at the initial vote, or people are not interested at first.



"It's not unusual that we have less than 51% who make the decision to move forward," Reardon explained. "But it is the norm that by the time they get to a purchase and sale and buy in their community, that 100% of the households do join these cooperatives."



Those who testified in support of the bill said there are problems with the interest rates the Community Loan Fund charges and differences in rent. Reardon countered the proposal would not solve those problems, instead essentially preventing any community from purchasing itself. The bill has a hearing in the state Senate today.



Reardon added manufactured-home parks tend to be big, flat, even plots of land with water and sewer hooked up to them, which makes them really attractive to developers. However, she pointed out when residents of the community buy it, they set the rules themselves.



"When investors buy a resident-owned community, sometimes they raise the rent and make it unaffordable, which is one issue," Reardon emphasized. "And sometimes they, because New Hampshire law allows them, can give an 18-month notice, collect the rent for 18 months, and then just remove all the homes."



She added there are many reasons residents may not join the co-op at first. They may not be able to attend meetings because of work, caregiving, transportation or mobility issues, or they may fear retaliation from park owners if the offer doesn't go through.



References: Senate Bill 210 2022



get more stories like this via email



A new alliance has formed to address Connecticut's affordable housing crisis, with a focus on its urban centers.



"Growing Together Connecticut" is a multi-year effort to pass housing laws and reforms that confront discriminatory policies, like redlining, that have led to disinvestment in cities.



One way to do that is through "fair-share" policies, that require cities to plan and zone for an adequate amount of affordable housing, based on need.



Erin Boggs - executive director of Open Communities Alliance, a coalition member - said these policies would make Connecticut a stronger state.



"We have many communities in the state that we have assessed as very low opportunity," said Boggs. "We want to change that, and we want to make sure that opportunity is available in an equal way across the state."



New Jersey has had fair-share policies in place for decades. Opponents have said they're burdensome for towns and cities and can be difficult to enforce.



Boggs said the coalition will soon launch a months-long listening session statewide, and will use the results to draft policy proposals for the 2023 legislative session.



Karen DuBois-Walton is the president of Elm City Communities - New Haven's housing authority, which serves six-thousand families a year.



She said their waitlist, which includes families with current addresses in surrounding towns, is a snapshot of the lack of affordable housing. She added certain housing policies have played a role in allowing only some Connecticut communities to build wealth.



"And knowing that wealth is so much tied to ownership of homes, Growing Together Connecticut really brings those two pieces together," said DuBois-Walton. "How are we going to get access to affordable housing in suburban communities? And how are we going to make our cities the most vibrant places they can be also, in our state?"



Connecticut is short an estimated 140,000 affordable housing units.



Estimates based on New Jersey's fair-share law show these policies could generate 300,000 new housing units and over $60 billion in income for Connecticut residents, according to the coalition.







References: Growing Together Connecticut homepage Growing Together Connecticut 2022

What is the Mount Laurel Doctrine? New Jersey Law Fair Share House Center 2022



get more stories like this via email



A bill making its way through the Colorado Legislature would make it a lot harder for landlords and home sellers to discriminate against military veterans.



Cathy Alderman, chief communications and public policy officer at the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, said House Bill 1102 would still allow preferences to be given for new housing construction and vouchers for veterans.



She contended the past few years have made it clear investing in veterans pays off.



"You can reduce it significantly," Alderman asserted. "I think everybody can agree that people who have served this country deserve at the very least basic access to rentals or homeownership opportunities, and probably even some kind of enhanced access."



At least one in 10 people experiencing homelessness has served in the armed forces. Veterans frequently face housing discrimination due to stereotypes, including substance abuse and mental illness.



Alderman said access to housing is critical for struggling veterans to recover. The bill, which would add veterans as a protected group under the Colorado Fair Housing Act, has cleared the House and now moves to the Senate.



A separate measure aims to encourage more investment from the private sector. House Bill 1083 would provide a 25% tax credit for individuals who make donations to nonprofits, including Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, providing housing, shelter and services for people experiencing homelessness in urban areas. The credit would be 30% in rural communities.



"And that's because our rural areas have traditionally had significant barriers to accessing funding, resources," Alderman explained. "They don't have a lot of government land that can be donated for these types of projects. And so we think that the bump to 30% in our rural, distressed areas is appropriate."



Alderman believes the two measures, combined with Gov. Jared Polis' proposal to invest federal relief funds into homelessness resolution are key tools for addressing the state's homeless crisis.



"To making sure that we are getting more people into safe spaces and into housing," Alderman urged. "And that it aligns really nicely with investments in affordable housing coming from the federal government, and investments in a homelessness resolution as proposed by the governor."



Disclosure: Colorado Coalition for the Homeless contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Housing/Homelessness, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: House Bill 1102 2022

House Bill 1083 2022



get more stories like this via email

