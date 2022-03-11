Trial Date Set for Texas Redistricting Lawsuit

Voters of color in Texas will have to wait until this fall for the outcome of a discrimination lawsuit against the state.



At issue are the voting-district maps for state legislative and congressional races. The current lawsuit will go to trial in September. It combines a half-dozen court challenges to the new maps, claiming they dilute the voting power of people of color.



Lydia Ozuna, president of Texans Against Gerrymandering, said the new maps and stricter voting laws make it harder to vote. For instance, the Secretary of State has an online ballot-tracking application which requires a person to enter two numbers: Social Security and driver's license.



"It's not an either/or, it's both," Ozuna explained. "There are so many disconnects, in terms of how this new law is being applied, it is next to impossible for them to navigate these systems."



Ozuna thinks people might quickly give up because of the difficulty. But backers of the requirements argued they are needed to prevent voter fraud. Voting-rights groups are concerned the case won't be decided before the midterm elections Nov. 8.



The Fair Maps Texas Action Committee claims the multiple legal challenges to the voting-district maps show the Legislature is repeating its past mistakes. Since passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, the committee pointed out Texas has not gone a single decade without a court finding the state had violated federal protections for voters of color.



Ozuna contends the district lines need to be redrawn.



"So that they indeed address the issues of representation by different groups," Ozuna stressed. "And so that our groups stop being divided with such precision so that we don't have a voice in who will represent us."



As the complaint documents, some Texas communities are being "cracked" or divided "with almost surgical precision," depriving some voters of the opportunity to elect their candidates of choice.



In the past two years, Iowa has adopted or proposed policies that stoke debate on whether the state is moving away from prioritizing the rights and civil liberties of certain populations.



Such things as enacting voting restrictions, limiting race curriculum, and proposed book bans in schools are among platforms championed by Republican leaders in Des Moines.



This is in contrast key milestones in Iowa's history, according to Lea VanderVelde, a professor at the University of Iowa College of Law. She said as these ideas are floated, the public should remember the work of past leaders on behalf of marginalized people.



"Iowans like Congressman Grinnell and James F. Wilson were taking the lead in opposing slavery," said VanderVelde, "but also bringing us equal protection and due process, applying the first amendment right to free speech to the state and granting voting rights, regardless of race."



Regarding recent legislation, GOP leaders argue they want to restore election integrity, and prevent divisive and obscene topics and materials from entering classrooms.



But VanderVelde said limiting certain topics like systemic racism doesn't help students to become better thinkers.



"We're not fully preparing them to encounter those things when they see them," said VanderVelde.



She also said students should know more about landmark cases including the very first decision of the Iowa Supreme Court, which granted the freedom of a slave known as Ralph.



VanderVelde says allowing ideas and information to be taught in an unfiltered way can help students make decisions on their own.



Another bill to surface at the Capitol is a proposed banning of transgender girls and women from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.



Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.







