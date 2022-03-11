Friday, March 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 11, 2022
Play

Climate activists in Colorado push for more divestment from Russian holdings; Michigan looks for more energy independence; and a new plan to save the U.S. Postal Service passes through Congress.

2022Talks - March 11, 2022
Play

VP Harris meets with NATO allies; Republicans question President Biden s rejection of Poland's fighter jet plan; inflation hits 40-year high; and mask mandate for airline passengers is extended another month.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
Play

More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Study: Face Masks in AR Schools Meant Fewer COVID Infections

Play

Friday, March 11, 2022   

As school districts and local governments lift COVID mask mandates amid waning case numbers, a new study found the masks have been effective in Arkansas schools.

Researchers looked at data from August-October 2021 in Arkansas school districts during the Delta variant surge. They found schools with mask policies in place had 23% fewer new infections than in schools that did not.

Dr. Mark Williams, dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, which contributed to the study, acknowledged the results are not completely surprising, but said it was still reassuring to see masks seemed to have kept more kids safe.

"There could have been instances, for example, where children may not have worn their masks," Williams pointed out. "That could have been a possibility. But what appears to have happened was that, in school districts where there were mask mandates, it was fairly well administered."

The research was conducted in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement. A Health Department spokesperson said the results provide strong evidence that masking in schools is an effective way to reduce the COVID-19 burden among students and staff.

Williams added he hopes the research moving forward can inform school districts in crafting public-health policies. He contended requiring masks when flu cases are on the rise, could help stop the spread.

"Plans can be implemented that if certain airborne diseases begin to increase and reach a certain level, the imposition of face mask policy that use face masks as a public-health preventative, are very, very effective," Williams advised.

The evaluation was one of the first of its kind to measure the real-life efficacy of masking in school settings. Between March 2-8, Arkansas reported an additional 3,200 COVID-19 cases.


get more stories like this via email
The New Mexico Department of Agriculture allows state residents who qualify for a refund on their personal income tax return to donate all or part of it to the Healthy Soil Program enacted in 2019. (aces.nmsu.edu)

Environment

New Mexico Spills the Dirt on Healthy Soil Practices

Just three years after the New Mexico Healthy Soil Act was approved by lawmakers, the Land of Enchantment is boasting more "soil health champions" …

Social Issues

Higher Costs, Budget Decisions Prompt More Food Scarcity Concerns

Nearly 9% of North Dakota households do not have enough to eat right now, and the push to expand free meals for students at school appears to have …

Social Issues

ND Postal Workers See Brighter Future with Reform Law

After years of attempts, a bill designed to reverse troubled finances at the U.S. Postal Service has cleared Congress. It is viewed as a major …

In addition to $125 billion for K-12 schools, the Learning Policy Institute reports the American Rescue Plan allocated about $40 billion for colleges and universities. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

One Year Later, NY Teachers Still Benefit from American Rescue Plan

One year ago, President Joe Biden signed into law the nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and New York teachers' unions said the …

Environment

MI Groups Back Shutting Down Line 5, Despite Legislative Moves

The Michigan Legislature approved a resolution this week backing energy independence, and asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to call off attempts to shut …

Maryland currently does not have a minimum age of prosecution for charging minors with crimes. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MD Bill Would Limit Police Interrogation of Youths without Adult Present

In Maryland, police are not required to call guardians or an attorney before interrogating a young person accused of a crime. A bill making its way …

Social Issues

Trial Date Set for Texas Redistricting Lawsuit

Voters of color in Texas will have to wait until this fall for the outcome of a discrimination lawsuit against the state. At issue are the voting-…

Environment

PERA Urged to Divest from Russian Oil and Gas Companies

After Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine, the Colorado Public Employees' Retirement Association (PERA) withdrew $7.2 million from a …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021