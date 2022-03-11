Study: Face Masks in AR Schools Meant Fewer COVID Infections

As school districts and local governments lift COVID mask mandates amid waning case numbers, a new study found the masks have been effective in Arkansas schools.



Researchers looked at data from August-October 2021 in Arkansas school districts during the Delta variant surge. They found schools with mask policies in place had 23% fewer new infections than in schools that did not.



Dr. Mark Williams, dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, which contributed to the study, acknowledged the results are not completely surprising, but said it was still reassuring to see masks seemed to have kept more kids safe.



"There could have been instances, for example, where children may not have worn their masks," Williams pointed out. "That could have been a possibility. But what appears to have happened was that, in school districts where there were mask mandates, it was fairly well administered."



The research was conducted in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement. A Health Department spokesperson said the results provide strong evidence that masking in schools is an effective way to reduce the COVID-19 burden among students and staff.



Williams added he hopes the research moving forward can inform school districts in crafting public-health policies. He contended requiring masks when flu cases are on the rise, could help stop the spread.



"Plans can be implemented that if certain airborne diseases begin to increase and reach a certain level, the imposition of face mask policy that use face masks as a public-health preventative, are very, very effective," Williams advised.



The evaluation was one of the first of its kind to measure the real-life efficacy of masking in school settings. Between March 2-8, Arkansas reported an additional 3,200 COVID-19 cases.



Oregon lawmakers have concluded the legislative session with a measure aimed at alleviating the state's nursing shortage.



In it's final week, the Legislature passed House Bill 4003, a measure that will allow nursing students to gain a license so they can work with limited duties and gain experience in hospitals.



Idaho and Washington already have similar nurse intern licenses.



Jana Bitton, executive director of the Oregon Center for Nursing, said there was a shortage of nurses before the pandemic, but COVID-19 has made the problems worse.



"A lot of people that I've talked to, within the nursing community and outside of the nursing community," said Bitton, "all have horror stories of themselves or a family member or a friend who's become ill, with COVID or with something else, and having to go to the emergency room and sitting through extraordinarily long waits to be able to see a provider."



Bitton said the shortage is greater in certain work settings and rural parts of the state.



Some critics have balked at the idea of student nurses providing care. The Oregon Nursing Association says the bill is a great first step, but more is needed to alleviate the shortage.



Bitton said the newly created license will also help ensure that future nurses can support themselves.



"That licensure is really going to help nursing students," said Bitton, "who need to get a place where they can practice their skills while they're in school, give them an opportunity to make money and support their education. But it will also help workplaces enhance their workforce."



The bill also expands a wellness program to registered nurses so they access free therapy sessions. Bitton said the pandemic and other events like wildfires have taken a mental toll on nurses.







