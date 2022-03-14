Monday, March 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 14, 2022
Play

The Russian invasion of Ukraine puts added stress on Americans, one in five election workers plans to quit before the next presidential election, and Sunshine Week highlights government transparency.

2022Talks - March 14, 2022
Play

Pressure on Russia builds as missiles hit a western Ukraine training facility, former president Trump rallies in South Carolina, and Texas governor candidate Beto O'Rourke reverses his stance on critical race theory.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
Play

More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
Arizonans Can 'Follow the Money' on Sunshine Week

Play

Monday, March 14, 2022   

This week is the 17th annual Sunshine Week, a national initiative to promote government transparency and make sure the public actually has access to public information.

In Arizona, good-government groups encourage people to check out two state-run websites: AZcheckbook.com and openbooks.az.gov, so they can follow the money, and track their hard-earned tax dollars.

Diane Brown, executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, said putting budget info online promotes government integrity and efficiency.

"Budget and spending transparency can hold government officials accountable, safeguard against corruption and provide citizens an opportunity to affect how taxpayer dollars are spent," Brown outlined.

Openbooks.az.gov, the state's financial transparency portal, shows checkbook-level expenses. As part of Sunshine Week, this coming Wednesday is also Freedom of Information Day.

Kimberly Yee, Arizona State Treasurer, said AZcheckbook.com is a tool showing funding the State of Arizona receives from all sources, making it possible to identify spending trends, year over year.

"You're able to see how the state is spending the taxpayer dollars," Yee explained. "You're also able to check it regularly to see if there are abnormalities or excessive spending in one agency over another."

She noted both websites are designed to simplify the data so citizens, journalists, policymakers and oversight groups can make sense of the information with just a few clicks. In addition, anyone can call in and listen to the Treasury Department's monthly investment meetings, which are recorded and then posted online.

Disclosure: Arizona PIRG Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, and Urban Planning/Transportation.


