KY Community Health Worker Bill Gains Traction

Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill to allow Medicaid to reimburse certified Community Health Workers (CHWs).
Supporters said it would help reverse the trend of health care workers leaving the profession in the stress of the pandemic.
Celine Mutuyemariya, community policy strategist for the Louisville Urban League, explained CHW positions are often funded through grants, which can be hard to sustain.
She contended a more reliable funding source would mean more CHWs would be available to meet health care needs, especially for people in underserved communities who may otherwise hesitate to visit a doctor's office.
"What Community Health Workers do is, they help to build trust with preventative health care systems," Mutuyemariya explained. "Like having a primary-care provider, having a dental provider, and seeing them consistently."
According to the Kentucky Association of Community Health Workers, the state saves more than $11 for every dollar invested in such services. And Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research said CHWs have been shown to improve a wide range of health conditions for the people they serve, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and mental health.
The bill has passed the Kentucky House and is now in the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.
Mutuyemariya pointed out CHWs help people navigate the health care system, access care and address basic needs, so they do not end up in hospital emergency rooms.
"Your entryway into health care services would be emergency health care services," Mutuyemariya observed. "That's been the source, that's been most normalized, and that's not cost-effective. It's not effective as far as seeing improved health outcomes."
Tiffany Taul Scruggs, patient service outreach coordinator for Sterling Healthcare, said her team of CHWs worked tirelessly across seven counties to ensure patients made their appointments during the pandemic, transporting almost 1,300 people in 2020.
She added many would otherwise end up in the emergency room, or suffer from lack of care.
"They would do without food, access to food or to resources for food, housing, transportation," Taul Scruggs outlined. "They would just do without it. I mean, they'd do completely without it."
The Kentucky bill would also expand a path to higher education through the state's community and technical college system to ensure appropriate college credits are awarded to those who complete certified CHW training.
As school districts and local governments lift COVID mask mandates amid waning case numbers, a new study found the masks have been effective in Arkansas schools.
Researchers looked at data from August-October 2021 in Arkansas school districts during the Delta variant surge. They found schools with mask policies in place had 23% fewer new infections than in schools that did not.
Dr. Mark Williams, dean of the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, which contributed to the study, acknowledged the results are not completely surprising, but said it was still reassuring to see masks seemed to have kept more kids safe.
"There could have been instances, for example, where children may not have worn their masks," Williams pointed out. "That could have been a possibility. But what appears to have happened was that, in school districts where there were mask mandates, it was fairly well administered."
The research was conducted in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement. A Health Department spokesperson said the results provide strong evidence that masking in schools is an effective way to reduce the COVID-19 burden among students and staff.
Williams added he hopes the research moving forward can inform school districts in crafting public-health policies. He contended requiring masks when flu cases are on the rise, could help stop the spread.
"Plans can be implemented that if certain airborne diseases begin to increase and reach a certain level, the imposition of face mask policy that use face masks as a public-health preventative, are very, very effective," Williams advised.
The evaluation was one of the first of its kind to measure the real-life efficacy of masking in school settings. Between March 2-8, Arkansas reported an additional 3,200 COVID-19 cases.
Oregon lawmakers have concluded the legislative session with a measure aimed at alleviating the state's nursing shortage.
In it's final week, the Legislature passed House Bill 4003, a measure that will allow nursing students to gain a license so they can work with limited duties and gain experience in hospitals.
Idaho and Washington already have similar nurse intern licenses.
Jana Bitton, executive director of the Oregon Center for Nursing, said there was a shortage of nurses before the pandemic, but COVID-19 has made the problems worse.
"A lot of people that I've talked to, within the nursing community and outside of the nursing community," said Bitton, "all have horror stories of themselves or a family member or a friend who's become ill, with COVID or with something else, and having to go to the emergency room and sitting through extraordinarily long waits to be able to see a provider."
Bitton said the shortage is greater in certain work settings and rural parts of the state.
Some critics have balked at the idea of student nurses providing care. The Oregon Nursing Association says the bill is a great first step, but more is needed to alleviate the shortage.
Bitton said the newly created license will also help ensure that future nurses can support themselves.
"That licensure is really going to help nursing students," said Bitton, "who need to get a place where they can practice their skills while they're in school, give them an opportunity to make money and support their education. But it will also help workplaces enhance their workforce."
The bill also expands a wellness program to registered nurses so they access free therapy sessions. Bitton said the pandemic and other events like wildfires have taken a mental toll on nurses.
Mask requirements are coming to an end in Washington state on Saturday, more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the transition could be stressful for some. Dr. Trenton James - a psychiatrist for Kaiser Permanente in Seattle - said stress, fear and exhaustion are normal responses to this health crisis.
He said people shouldn't ignore the strain the pandemic has put on mental health - and can take care of themselves in other ways to help alleviate that stress.
"Identify good self-care routines and stick to them," said James. "You know, I often encourage my patients to be kind to yourself and focus on the basics, like going for daily walks. Even being able to go outside and enjoy the sunshine, when we do get it, and breathing in fresh air."
Washington, California and Oregon have all decided to lift mask requirements for indoor settings on Saturday.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention also has revised its recommendations, saying people who aren't in counties with high transmission rates can go without masks.
But Kaiser Permanente and other hospitals in the Evergreen State still are recommending that people wear masks in crowded settings and public indoor spaces.
James said many folks are feeling COVID fatigue and some are even angry at the policies designed to keep people safe. He described these as typically secondary expressions that stem from fear, anxiety and depression.
"Another really important thing is just to be able to seek out help when you're overwhelmed," said James. "And there's a lot of uncertainty right now, but keeping in mind that this won't last forever."
James said it's also important to keep in mind that official guidance on masks and other safety policies could evolve as the pandemic continues, so people should follow the latest guidance from state and federal authorities.
