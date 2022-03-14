Monday, March 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 14, 2022
Play

The Russian invasion of Ukraine puts added stress on Americans, one in five election workers plans to quit before the next presidential election, and Sunshine Week highlights government transparency.

2022Talks - March 14, 2022
Play

Pressure on Russia builds as missiles hit a western Ukraine training facility, former president Trump rallies in South Carolina, and Texas governor candidate Beto O'Rourke reverses his stance on critical race theory.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
Play

More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

KY Community Health Worker Bill Gains Traction

Play

Monday, March 14, 2022   

Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill to allow Medicaid to reimburse certified Community Health Workers (CHWs).

Supporters said it would help reverse the trend of health care workers leaving the profession in the stress of the pandemic.

Celine Mutuyemariya, community policy strategist for the Louisville Urban League, explained CHW positions are often funded through grants, which can be hard to sustain.

She contended a more reliable funding source would mean more CHWs would be available to meet health care needs, especially for people in underserved communities who may otherwise hesitate to visit a doctor's office.

"What Community Health Workers do is, they help to build trust with preventative health care systems," Mutuyemariya explained. "Like having a primary-care provider, having a dental provider, and seeing them consistently."

According to the Kentucky Association of Community Health Workers, the state saves more than $11 for every dollar invested in such services. And Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research said CHWs have been shown to improve a wide range of health conditions for the people they serve, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and mental health.

The bill has passed the Kentucky House and is now in the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.

Mutuyemariya pointed out CHWs help people navigate the health care system, access care and address basic needs, so they do not end up in hospital emergency rooms.

"Your entryway into health care services would be emergency health care services," Mutuyemariya observed. "That's been the source, that's been most normalized, and that's not cost-effective. It's not effective as far as seeing improved health outcomes."

Tiffany Taul Scruggs, patient service outreach coordinator for Sterling Healthcare, said her team of CHWs worked tirelessly across seven counties to ensure patients made their appointments during the pandemic, transporting almost 1,300 people in 2020.

She added many would otherwise end up in the emergency room, or suffer from lack of care.

"They would do without food, access to food or to resources for food, housing, transportation," Taul Scruggs outlined. "They would just do without it. I mean, they'd do completely without it."

The Kentucky bill would also expand a path to higher education through the state's community and technical college system to ensure appropriate college credits are awarded to those who complete certified CHW training.


get more stories like this via email
A new poll shows the mental health of 87% of Americans has been greatly affected by a "constant stream of crises without a break over the last two years," according to the American Psychological Association. (geralt/Pixabay)

Health and Wellness

APA Poll: Americans Report 'Extreme Stress' Since Ukraine Invasion

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Americans' stress levels higher than ever before, according to a new poll by the American Psychological …

Social Issues

Next Step in CT Redistricting Process: Voting Districts

With the once-a-decade redistricting process finalized in Connecticut, good-government groups say it is time to keep an eye on the next stage…

Social Issues

Arizonans Can 'Follow the Money' on Sunshine Week

This week is the 17th annual Sunshine Week, a national initiative to promote government transparency and make sure the public actually has access to …

The sage grouse is considered a sentinel species, whose health status reflects the state of the entire Western desert ecosystem known as the "Sagebrush Sea." (Jennifer Hall/U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)

Environment

Budget Bill Blocks Endangered Species Protection for Sage Grouse

Conservation groups are slamming a spending deal in Congress that's expected to pass this week - because it would forbid Endangered Species Act protec…

Social Issues

IN Group: Redistricting has Long-Term Impact on BIPOC Voters

It is Sunshine Week, an annual observation of the need for government transparency. In Indiana, voting-rights groups said transparency was needed in …

The 2020 census overlooked 0.24% of the U.S. population. That compares to 0.01% in 2010. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MN Latino Community: Census Undercount Hurts

A new analysis of the 2020 Census confirmed the fears of organizers serving Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities. Several racial groups …

Social Issues

From Poetry to Photography, Iowans With Disabilities Show Creative Side

"Worlds Imagined" is the theme of this year's campaign for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month - which is March. Iowans with disabilities and …

Social Issues

Facing More Harassment, OR Strengthens Election-Worker Protections

In response to an uptick in threats against election workers after the 2020 election, Oregon lawmakers passed a measure this session that gives them …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021