PNS Daily Newscast - March 15, 2022
A new report says oil companies are making billions from oil and gas price spikes, Equal Pay Day highlights the wage gap, and Illinois could end virtual hearings in juvenile court as Covid-19 wanes.

2022Talks - March 15, 2022
The U.N. Secretary General raises the alarm over the prospect of a nuclear conflict, Ukraine's president is expected to address Congress, and a Biden Federal Reserve nominee hits a roadblock with Sen. Joe Manchin.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

NC Credit Unions Step Up Resources for Families Affected by Warehouse Fire

Tuesday, March 15, 2022   

Local credit union employees are providing volunteer financial counseling services to QVC plant employees and their immediate families who were impacted by the Rocky Mount warehouse fire.

The 1.5 million square foot distribution facility was severely damaged by a fire last December. Coastal Credit Union Branch Manger Shane Lancaster said residents can receive assistance with managing bills and income, miming damage to credit and navigating retirement.

"Especially with the QVC fire, you've instantly got almost 2,000 folks without a job," said Lancaster. "When you lose your job, there's a lot of hurdles to navigate, whether that be for getting on unemployment or finding a new job and adjusting to a new salary."

Those affected can visit 'carolinasfoundation.org/financial-first-responders.' Lancaster noted that individuals do not have to be a member of a credit union to request assistance.

He noted that seeking professional financial help can increase the odds of meeting saving goals or having a secure retirement.

"We definitely want to encourage folks to reach out to the different credit unions in the area," said Lancaster, "the credit unions that they are eligible for, and get connected to a financial professional. Going to somebody for the advice to help you kind of get perspective, regarding any financial issue that you have, is a key thing."

Vice President for Communications at Coastal Joe Mecca said credit unions offer financial services to nearly one-third of all Americans, and help to ensure that money stays in communities.

"Cooperatives are member-owned," said Mecca. "So we aim to return our profits back to our members, who are the people who use our products and services every day."

He notes that this year, Coastal Credit Union issued more than $4 million in special dividends to around 77,000 members through its Loyalty Bonus program.





Disclosure: Coastal Credit Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Education, Livable Wages/Working Families, Philanthropy. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


