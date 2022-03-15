NC Credit Unions Step Up Resources for Families Affected by Warehouse Fire

Local credit union employees are providing volunteer financial counseling services to QVC plant employees and their immediate families who were impacted by the Rocky Mount warehouse fire.
The 1.5 million square foot distribution facility was severely damaged by a fire last December. Coastal Credit Union Branch Manger Shane Lancaster said residents can receive assistance with managing bills and income, miming damage to credit and navigating retirement.
"Especially with the QVC fire, you've instantly got almost 2,000 folks without a job," said Lancaster. "When you lose your job, there's a lot of hurdles to navigate, whether that be for getting on unemployment or finding a new job and adjusting to a new salary."
Those affected can visit 'carolinasfoundation.org/financial-first-responders.' Lancaster noted that individuals do not have to be a member of a credit union to request assistance.
He noted that seeking professional financial help can increase the odds of meeting saving goals or having a secure retirement.
"We definitely want to encourage folks to reach out to the different credit unions in the area," said Lancaster, "the credit unions that they are eligible for, and get connected to a financial professional. Going to somebody for the advice to help you kind of get perspective, regarding any financial issue that you have, is a key thing."
Vice President for Communications at Coastal Joe Mecca said credit unions offer financial services to nearly one-third of all Americans, and help to ensure that money stays in communities.
"Cooperatives are member-owned," said Mecca. "So we aim to return our profits back to our members, who are the people who use our products and services every day."
He notes that this year, Coastal Credit Union issued more than $4 million in special dividends to around 77,000 members through its Loyalty Bonus program.
A bill in the legislature would place restrictions on using appraisals for future storm damage, and opponents worry about the impact on households who have seen their share of recent disasters.
The measure, which has already cleared the House, would prohibit homeowners from seeking their own appraisals in determining what caused the damage. Only insurance companies could make the determination.
Christopher Rants, lobbyist with the American Adjuster Association, said it would force property owners who feel shortchanged to go to court.
"Most people can't afford to do that," Rants pointed out. "They certainly can't wait for two years to go through the litigation process while fighting with their insurance company."
Supporters of the bill, including the Iowa Insurance Institute, said a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling upholding the current statute gave appraisers too much opportunity for claims work. But opponents countered the 2020 derecho storm should serve as another reminder homeowners need avenues to recover from disasters.
The recent backlash has muddied the future of the bill in the Senate.
Rants contended it should be a concern for all property owners in Iowa, because it could remove a right they have been afforded for decades.
"That's the thing that's frustrating about this, the basic insurance policy that everybody has, the basic standard policy the state said you have to have, if you're going to offer this kind of property/casualty, has been untouched," Rants emphasized.
He suggested adding the restriction would also affect the business community in a natural disaster. While the bill sailed through the House last month, a key Senate member has cast doubt on advancing the bill in the upper chamber. A decision is expected in the coming days.
Coloradans are paying significantly more to heat their homes this winter, even before unrest in Ukraine sparked concerns about global fuel supplies. The price of natural gas is up by 10%, and propane is up 54% compared with last year, hitting the state's rural communities especially hard.
Denise Stepto, chief communications officer for Energy Outreach Colorado, said for some, while the increase may be painful, they can pay. But she added it is not the case for many others.
"Fixed-income, lower-wage earners, people who haven't recovered from the pandemic," Stepto outlined. "These are folks who were going into this situation in a vulnerable position to begin with, and these kinds of jumps month over month are really difficult to stay up with."
Stepto encouraged anyone worried they may not be able to pay their heating bills to contact their utility company right away, and start to negotiate a payment plan. People facing disconnections should call Energy Outreach Colorado's Heat Help Hotline, at 866-432-8435, and can also apply for assistance through the Colorado Low Income Energy Assistance Program.
The help line is logging about 8,000 calls per week, and rising. As of last week, 328 people have had their utilities disconnected, and 267 have reported running out of heating oil or propane and cannot afford to fill the tank. Stepto said it is happening even for people who put in the effort to blunt the impact of rising fuel costs.
"They did some weatherization, they've really tried to work on modifying their behavior, adjusting their thermostat," Stepto explained. "And what's happening is that people are experiencing $50-$100 of an increase and sometimes much more than that on their bill."
Since October, Energy Outreach Colorado has helped pay more than 10,000 utility bills, averaging about $560 each, to help folks get back on track. Stepto noted she has talked with many first-time callers, who say they have never had to ask for help before. She pointed out the challenge is not unique to Colorado, and is facing people across the U.S.
"You're not alone in this, there is a way to get help," Stepto emphasized. "And that help that's there, it is available for you, there is no shame in any of this. So it's a resource that you have to tap into."
Thanks to federal legislation which took effect this year, Kentuckians with health coverage are protected from receiving surprise medical bills for emergency services, out-of-network charges and balance billing.
Priscilla Easterling, outreach coordinator at Kentucky Voices for Health, explained a surprise medical bill can be a higher amount than what a patient was told, or charges for services they did not know were included when receiving care.
She said the new rules apply to individuals with employer-sponsored coverage, those who are covered through the state-based marketplace, and those who self-pay.
"It's really common for people to have gone to an ER (emergency room), do that due diligence to make sure they're going to a facility that's in their network," Easterling pointed out. "And then they get an anesthesiologist bill that is suddenly out of left field."
More than half of U.S. consumers have unexpectedly received a hefty medical bill. A 2018 survey from Healthcare Value Hub found among privately insured Kentucky adults with an unexpected medical bill, 66% said they paid the bill in full or through a payment plan.
Easterling noted insured people can contact their insurer to start a third-party dispute process.
"You can file a dispute and within 120 days of that final bill through that patient-provider dispute-resolution process, and they will adjust that bill," Easterling emphasized. "Because you are required to be told all of the full costs of services."
She added individuals who self-pay for care have a different set of protections. Under the new law, health-care providers and facilities must provide patients with a plain-language consumer notice explaining patient consent is required to get care on an out-of-network basis before the provider can send a bill.
"If you are doing self-pay for your services, one of the best things you can do is ask for an estimate when you go to schedule those services," Easterling advised.
For services provided this year, individuals can dispute a medical bill if final charges are at least $400 higher than the provider's good-faith estimate and again, if a dispute is filed within 120 days of the date on the bill.
