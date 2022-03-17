Advocates Press FCC to Consider Studies on Cellphone Radiation and Fertility

Experts are calling on the FCC to consider recent studies linking fertility problems to radio-frequency radiation from cellphones and other wireless devices.
The Environmental Health Trust just placed five additional studies onto the FCC docket, which found wireless radio frequency (RF) radiation can impact the ovaries and reduce testosterone.
Dr. Devra Davis, president of the Trust, said RF radiation can lead to deformed sperm with swimming difficulties.
"There is a substantial body of evidence that provides compelling proof that current levels of cellphone radiation can damage the quantity and quality of human sperm," Davis contended.
The cellular industry countered its products are safe and meet all government standards.
Theodora Scarato, executive director of the Trust, noted last fall a federal judge ordered the FCC to review its reasons for upholding RF radiation exposure standards developed more than 25 years ago.
"We're calling on the government to fully review the science in their upcoming review of the record," Scarato asserted. "Because no U.S. federal agency has reviewed all the science, especially the issues related to reproduction."
Scarato added there are ways to reduce your exposure to RF radiation.
"Keep the phone away from your body," Scarato urged. "Don't store it in your pocket when the antennas are on. Don't sleep with your cellphone. Don't rest the phone against your abdomen, especially if you're pregnant."
Additional studies have documented a rise in infertility in the U.S., with 19% of women 18 to 45 unable to conceive after one year of trying, and a documented decrease in the percentage of men with normal sperm count.
National rankings found North Dakota's health care system does well in terms of overall performance, but access and affordability are problem areas, prompting more discussions about connecting more populations with quality care.
This past week, the North Dakota Voices Network hosted a forum on health equity issues.
Whitney Fear, a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner at Family HealthCare and member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, spoke about barriers facing Indigenous populations. She said Native Americans are underrepresented in the health care workforce. While it does not mean non-Indigenous staff cannot care for these patients, the gap still has an effect.
"There's a pretty significant amount of research that pointed to that if somebody on your team caring for you or directly caring for you, if they look like you, they share your belief system, your traditions, whatever, that you're more likely to experience positive health outcomes," Fear explained.
She also feels there are broader assumptions Indigenous populations get ample support through the Indian Health Service. Fear argued the federal agency is woefully underfunded and fails to reach Natives living in urban settings.
The Commonwealth Fund scorecard ranked North Dakota 13th in the nation for health-system performance, and noted access and affordability fall below the U.S. average.
Shannon Bacon, health equity manager for the Community HealthCare Association of the Dakotas, noted while primary care in a clinical setting is important, it only accounts for about 20% of health outcomes. She said social and economic factors carry more weight in this area.
"And so, if we don't kind of get to the root of what a patient's basic needs are, we're not going to be able to get very far in helping them with kind of basic chronic disease and health needs," Bacon contended.
She added community health centers, which operate in underserved areas, are becoming more proactive in screening patients for social determinants of health.
Policy-wise, her group suggested the federal government boost access to pharmacies, and state leaders consider for funding for community health centers. In 2020, the facilities served more than 30,000 patients in North Dakota. Roughly 30% were of a racial or ethnic minority.
State lawmakers are considering a proposal that aims to ensure that Coloradans signing up for health care cost-sharing arrangements have basic protections.
Isabel Cruz - policy manager with the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative - said under current law, even though members pay hundreds of dollars each month into these programs, there is no guarantee that any of their medical expenses will be covered.
"And many do end up with no other option but to pay incredibly expensive bills entirely out of pocket, or take on crushing medical debt," said Cruz. "And this is even for services that these programs say that they will cover. There is no guarantee of payment at all."
House Bill 1269, introduced by Democrats, would require Health Care Sharing Arrangements to submit basic information about their operations to the Colorado Division of Insurance - including how much money they take in from members compared with how much they pay in claims.
Industry groups have argued that since HCSAs are not offering health insurance, they shouldn't be subject to oversight. A competing bill introduced by Republicans would require less robust reporting.
Cruz noted that HSCAs market themselves as more affordable alternatives to health insurance, and use strikingly similar language - offering gold, silver and bronze plans. She said regulators also need data to determine how HCSAs are impacting Colorado's health insurance marketplace.
"And provide some transparency," said Cruz. "And we want to make sure that the state regulators are able to get the information, to really understand what the impacts of these products are on everyday Coloradans."
Cruz said many Coloradans have reported that they believed they were purchasing health insurance or guaranteed coverage, only to have their claims denied.
After a health provider confirmed before surgery that the cost would be $5,000, one HCSA member got a bill for $70,000.
"We have also heard from people who were pushed into enrolling by brokers who undersold the risk of these arrangements, since they often get high commissions from selling them," said Cruz.
Disclosure: Colorado Consumer Health Initiative contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill to allow Medicaid to reimburse certified Community Health Workers (CHWs).
Supporters said it would help reverse the trend of health care workers leaving the profession in the stress of the pandemic.
Celine Mutuyemariya, community policy strategist for the Louisville Urban League, explained CHW positions are often funded through grants, which can be hard to sustain.
She contended a more reliable funding source would mean more CHWs would be available to meet health care needs, especially for people in underserved communities who may otherwise hesitate to visit a doctor's office.
"What Community Health Workers do is, they help to build trust with preventative health care systems," Mutuyemariya explained. "Like having a primary-care provider, having a dental provider, and seeing them consistently."
According to the Kentucky Association of Community Health Workers, the state saves more than $11 for every dollar invested in such services. And Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research said CHWs have been shown to improve a wide range of health conditions for the people they serve, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and mental health.
The bill has passed the Kentucky House and is now in the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.
Mutuyemariya pointed out CHWs help people navigate the health care system, access care and address basic needs, so they do not end up in hospital emergency rooms.
"Your entryway into health care services would be emergency health care services," Mutuyemariya observed. "That's been the source, that's been most normalized, and that's not cost-effective. It's not effective as far as seeing improved health outcomes."
Tiffany Taul Scruggs, patient service outreach coordinator for Sterling Healthcare, said her team of CHWs worked tirelessly across seven counties to ensure patients made their appointments during the pandemic, transporting almost 1,300 people in 2020.
She added many would otherwise end up in the emergency room, or suffer from lack of care.
"They would do without food, access to food or to resources for food, housing, transportation," Taul Scruggs outlined. "They would just do without it. I mean, they'd do completely without it."
The Kentucky bill would also expand a path to higher education through the state's community and technical college system to ensure appropriate college credits are awarded to those who complete certified CHW training.