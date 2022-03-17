Thursday, March 17, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 17, 2022
States across the country try innovative efforts to reduce numbers of incarcerated youth; California ranks poorly on one watchdog's environmental scorecard; and cellphone carriers phase out 3G networks.

2022Talks - March 17, 2022
Ukraine's president pleads with Congress for more weapons; President Biden announces $800 million more in aid; Federal Reserve increases interest rates; and HBCUs can get federal grants to boost campus security.

The Yonder Report - March 17, 2022
ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

Advocates Press FCC to Consider Studies on Cellphone Radiation and Fertility

Thursday, March 17, 2022   

Experts are calling on the FCC to consider recent studies linking fertility problems to radio-frequency radiation from cellphones and other wireless devices.

The Environmental Health Trust just placed five additional studies onto the FCC docket, which found wireless radio frequency (RF) radiation can impact the ovaries and reduce testosterone.

Dr. Devra Davis, president of the Trust, said RF radiation can lead to deformed sperm with swimming difficulties.

"There is a substantial body of evidence that provides compelling proof that current levels of cellphone radiation can damage the quantity and quality of human sperm," Davis contended.

The cellular industry countered its products are safe and meet all government standards.

Theodora Scarato, executive director of the Trust, noted last fall a federal judge ordered the FCC to review its reasons for upholding RF radiation exposure standards developed more than 25 years ago.

"We're calling on the government to fully review the science in their upcoming review of the record," Scarato asserted. "Because no U.S. federal agency has reviewed all the science, especially the issues related to reproduction."

Scarato added there are ways to reduce your exposure to RF radiation.

"Keep the phone away from your body," Scarato urged. "Don't store it in your pocket when the antennas are on. Don't sleep with your cellphone. Don't rest the phone against your abdomen, especially if you're pregnant."

Additional studies have documented a rise in infertility in the U.S., with 19% of women 18 to 45 unable to conceive after one year of trying, and a documented decrease in the percentage of men with normal sperm count.


