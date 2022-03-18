Friday, March 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 18, 2022
Advocates want Breonna Taylor's incarcerated father released; studies link wireless radiation to fertility problems; and a shelter for sex-trafficked children reopens after being cleared of abuse charges.

2022Talks - March 18, 2022
Lawmakers suspend normal trade relations with Russia; State Dept. says U.S. will document evidence of Russian war crimes; and Ukraine's president criticizes Germany for its hesitancy on sanctions.

The Yonder Report - March 17, 2022
ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

Virginia Bill Proposes Public Health Approach to Juvenile Justice

The Virginia General Assembly has given bipartisan approval to a measure one advocate believes could lead to significant changes to the Commonwealth's youth justice system.

The bill outlined how management of the state's juvenile justice system could transition from the Public Safety Secretary to the Health Secretary.

Valerie Slater, executive director of the group RISE for Youth, said it could mark an important step away from Virginia's current punitive approach to youth justice. She pointed out many kids in the system have mental health conditions not addressed by the current model.

"And we are still treating them as if there is a public safety threat," Slater asserted. "When in actuality, we need to begin to address the traumas and begin to heal children."

The bill would establish a work group to research the feasibility and benefits of the transition. If Gov. Glenn Youngkin signs the measure, the group would then issue a final report by November on what the process could look like.

Slater argued Virginia's current juvenile justice model was built for a pre-pandemic world. She noted children have undergone new stressors in recent years, and the Commonwealth's current system fails to account for it.

"The pandemic, of course, it mandated and necessitated that we take certain steps," Slater acknowledged. "But we've forgotten that those steps are going to have very real ramifications on our youngest citizens: our children. "

A nonpartisan audit commission report found the number of kids in Virginia's juvenile justice system dropped from more than 9,500 in 2011 to about 3,000 last year, largely due to diversion programs, but Black children were referred into the court system at a significantly higher rate than their white counterparts.

Nationally, a new report from The Sentencing Project revealed U.S. children were locked up in juvenile facilities nearly 250,000 times in 2019, and Black and Latinx kids were 50% more likely to face incarceration.

Josh Rovner, senior advocacy associate for The Sentencing Project and the report's author, said detaining kids can have lasting impacts.

"For one, there's self-harm. Children are at a much higher risk of suicide having been detained," Rovner explained. "Not surprisingly, kids who are detained are much less likely to graduate from high school."

The report noted the total number of kids in detention dropped between 2010 and 2019, when arrests of children also dropped by nearly 60%.


