Nebraska Lawmakers Urged to Support Family Caregivers

Legislation in Connecticut's Joint Committee on Aging would require nursing homes to spend at least 90% of Medicaid funding they receive on direct patient care.



Medicaid funding allocated through the state pays for about 74% of nursing-home care in Connecticut. The bill asks nursing-home managers to provide summaries of how they are using Medicaid dollars to support patients, including feeding, bathing and administering medication.



Anna Doroghazi, policy and outreach director for AARP Connecticut, said the goal is accountability, to help understand how funds are disclosed on nursing-home cost reports.



"It's been really difficult for advocates and policymakers to try to parse out, are these fair prices?" Doroghazi explained. "Is this the cost of doing business? And is all of that happening at the expense of resident care?"



The bill received a hearing yesterday in the House Aging Committee. Health-care associations have expressed opposition to similar bills, saying this type of requirement discourages providers from using funds for facilities management, which could drive down the quality of care.



Mairead Painter, Connecticut long-term care ombudsman, pointed out the legislation also allows nursing homes to spend Medicaid funding on direct-care salaries. She said it is crucial for employees experiencing burnout due to the pandemic, and thinks it would also help improve the care residents receive.



"Staff are rushing so much now, they have so much work, that those residents aren't getting that time to have somebody really help them focus on what their best day looks like," Painter observed. "This funding should absolutely support high quality of life and high quality of care."



The state's Medicaid program spent more than $1.3 billion dollars on institutional long-term care, including nursing homes, last year. Nearby states, including Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York have all recently set Medicaid spending requirement for nursing homes.



Keeping our brains active as we grow older is key to our health, and an offering of courses in Idaho is helping people stay engaged.



New Knowledge Adventures is supported by AARP Idaho and Idaho State University. The program offers classes to people ages 50 and older and, due to the pandemic, the classes are virtual.



Carol Hourcade, outreach committee chair for the program, emphasized the benefits of keeping the mind active,



"Continuing to learn about new things, challenging your brain, continuing to socialize," Hourcade outlined. "They realize these are all very important things to enable our brain to remain healthy as we grow older."



Registration starts today. The first course is next week, and a host of different classes run through May.



Hourcade pointed out one advantage of being virtual is most courses do not have a limit for participants. She explained people can register the day of classes in most situations.



Hourcade noted there are a wide variety of opportunities, such as classes addressing health care and medication issues, but she added there also are lessons on local history.



"For instance, we have a class this semester on the history of Boise's Chinatown," Hourcade remarked. "We also have a class on camping on a tankful of gas. So in other words, it's campgrounds and places you can go within a day's drive of Boise for camping."



Hourcade stressed there are classes on many other topics, including coin collecting, tai chi and even cooking.



