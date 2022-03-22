Health-Care Advocates Release 2022 Legislative Package

A coalition of 70 health and community groups called Care4All California released its
2022 package of 16 bills and budget requests on Monday, aiming to make health care more affordable and accessible.
The most well-known is Assembly Bill 4, which would extend Medi-Cal to all income-eligible adults regardless of immigration status.
Anthony Wright, executive director of the nonprofit Health Access, said taken together, the package would give health care to an additional 700,000 people and benefit millions more.
"The package would represent the biggest expansion of coverage since the Affordable Care Act and would be the most far-reaching in terms of providing cost relief to millions of Californians," Wright asserted.
Senate Bill 944 and Assembly Bill 1878 would eliminate deductibles on Silver plans on the Covered California exchange. Assembly Bill 1995 would eliminate premiums on Medi-Cal. And Senate Bill 644 would require the state to reach out to people who apply for unemployment assistance, to see if they need help finding health care coverage.
Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, is sponsoring Senate Bill 858, which would raise the fines for insurance companies that unlawfully deny or delay medically necessary services.
"And so we're increasing that $2,500-per-violation fine to $25,000 so that it actually means something," Wiener explained.
Asm. Blanca Rubio, D-San Gabriel Valley, is sponsoring Assembly Bill 2402, which would extend continuous coverage to children on Medi-Cal for the first five years of life.
"Right now, we have about 90,000 children ages 0 to 5 in Medi-Cal that have had a gap in coverage," Rubio pointed out.
Other bills in the package include Senate Bill 923, which requires health plans to list doctors providing gender-affirming care, and Assembly Bill 1130, which would create an office of health care affordability.
Disclosure: Health Access contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Veterans advocacy groups say expanding access to advanced-practice nurse practitioners (APRNs) will help more vets access critical medical care.
Under current state law, APRNs must work under doctor supervision, have a collaborative practice agreement and meet once every six months with their supervising physician.
Rick Disney, strategic director of Concerned Veterans for America North Carolina, said lifting the rules would increase the numbers of APRNs practicing independently in rural regions, which would be a game changer for veterans living long travel distances from the state's four VA medical centers.
"This would help those rural veterans with the nurse practitioners being able to help those veterans access care," Disney asserted.
According to a report by the American Enterprise Institute, compared to medical doctors, nurse practitioners are more likely to practice in rural areas, where the need for primary care is greatest. And rural patients are five times more likely to live in a health care shortage area than those living in urban or suburban areas.
The American Medical Association and other physician groups maintain collaborative practice agreements are needed for patient safety.
Leigh Grant Mullen, a family nurse practitioner at Veterans Life Center in Durham, who volunteers at Veterans Life Center in Durham, said while she currently has a supervising physician who is passionate about providing medical care to under-resourced populations, she is uncertain what will happen when he retires.
"If I am not able to find a collaborating physician who will collaborate with me for no cost, it is possible that I will not be able to practice and serve these populations," Grant Mullen explained.
Dr. Ann King, assistant professor at East Carolina University College of Nursing, said in rural and underserved communities, patients repeatedly show up at hospital emergency rooms for minor issues that could easily have been taken care of in an outpatient setting.
"Which then further builds the financial deficits of facilities and systems," King pointed out. "Access to care is a huge barrier for many of our uninsured or underinsured residents in North Carolina."
A report by Duke University economists found allowing APRNs to practice more independently would increase local tax revenue, create more jobs and save the state between $433 million and $4.3 billion.
For the past two decades, New Mexico has had one of the highest rates of overdose deaths in the nation, increasingly linked to fentanyl. But until now, fentanyl testing strips were banned.
Illegal drugs such as cocaine are often contaminated with fentanyl and unknowingly purchased by users, which can be deadly.
Shelley Mann-Lev, board president of the New Mexico Public Health Association, said passage of a decriminalization bill by lawmakers this year could help reduce the overdose crisis.
"New Mexico, along with so many other states, has seen a huge increase in overdose deaths related to fentanyl, and fentanyl test strips have been illegal; they've been considered drug paraphernalia," Mann-Lev explained.
The state was the first to decriminalize drug paraphernalia in 2019, but fentanyl test strips were not yet developed. Mann-Lev pointed out House Bill 52, approved by legislators and signed by the governor, decriminalizes the inexpensive test strips.
As in other states, fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death in New Mexicans ages 18 to 35.
Mann-Lev said passage of the measure also allows the state's Department of Health to distribute sterile supplies to reduce the spread of infectious disease and enables the department to act quickly to address other lethal additives in drugs.
"It allows the Department of Health not to have to wait to come a year or two years later to the Legislature," Mann-Lev stressed. "It actually gives the Department the regulatory power to adapt harm reduction to determine what kind of testing devices and supplies are necessary."
Nationwide, fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18 to 45, ahead of suicide, COVID-19 and car accidents, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The New York Senate and Assembly budget proposals each include funding the Fair Pay for Home Care Act, which advocates say is crucial to address a shortage of home health care workers.
The bill would raise the minimum wage for home-care workers as high as $22.50 an hour for certain regions of the state.
Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, the bill's sponsor, said Medicaid reimbursement rates for home-care workers have been stagnant for years, leaving some with pay as low as $13.50 an hour. May argued higher pay will help keep people in the field, and also recognize them for the challenges they've faced during the pandemic.
"Home-care workers were kind of invisible in that whole process, and didn't get the acclaim and public support that other professions got," May pointed out. "We really want to make sure they understand we believe they deserve a living wage for doing what they do."
Opponents contended it is costly and does not address deeper problems in the state's home-care industry. Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget proposal does not include funding for the legislation. The budget will be negotiated by state Assembly and Senate leaders with Hochul, and must be finalized by April 1.
Allison Nickerson, executive director of the older adult advocacy group LiveOn NY, said as people age, they should have care options, which can be challenging when home health aides are not fairly compensated.
"We also need alternatives to nursing home care, because not everybody needs to be there, and home care is part of that continuum," Nickerson asserted. "It needs to be a system that's not exploiting people. That is what is happening. I mean that's what not paying people for the hours that they've worked - I mean, it all is an exploitative system."
Nickerson added nursing homes are a critical part of community care but may not be right for every older adult and also cost the state more money than home care. One report said 74% of New Yorkers who needed home health aides last year were unable to retain one.