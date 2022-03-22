Tuesday, March 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 23, 2022
Play

Politics may distract from Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation hearings; states focus on solutions to high gas prices; and new efforts attempt to save Puget Sound's massive kelp forests.

2022Talks - March 23, 2022
Play

Sen. Ted Cruz questions Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson on critical race theory; Pentagon creates an independent panel to review military suicides; and White House officials warn of possible COVID test shortage.

The Yonder Report - March 17, 2022
Play

ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Health-Care Advocates Release 2022 Legislative Package

Play

Tuesday, March 22, 2022   

A coalition of 70 health and community groups called Care4All California released its
2022 package of 16 bills and budget requests on Monday, aiming to make health care more affordable and accessible.

The most well-known is Assembly Bill 4, which would extend Medi-Cal to all income-eligible adults regardless of immigration status.

Anthony Wright, executive director of the nonprofit Health Access, said taken together, the package would give health care to an additional 700,000 people and benefit millions more.

"The package would represent the biggest expansion of coverage since the Affordable Care Act and would be the most far-reaching in terms of providing cost relief to millions of Californians," Wright asserted.

Senate Bill 944 and Assembly Bill 1878 would eliminate deductibles on Silver plans on the Covered California exchange. Assembly Bill 1995 would eliminate premiums on Medi-Cal. And Senate Bill 644 would require the state to reach out to people who apply for unemployment assistance, to see if they need help finding health care coverage.

Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, is sponsoring Senate Bill 858, which would raise the fines for insurance companies that unlawfully deny or delay medically necessary services.

"And so we're increasing that $2,500-per-violation fine to $25,000 so that it actually means something," Wiener explained.

Asm. Blanca Rubio, D-San Gabriel Valley, is sponsoring Assembly Bill 2402, which would extend continuous coverage to children on Medi-Cal for the first five years of life.

"Right now, we have about 90,000 children ages 0 to 5 in Medi-Cal that have had a gap in coverage," Rubio pointed out.

Other bills in the package include Senate Bill 923, which requires health plans to list doctors providing gender-affirming care, and Assembly Bill 1130, which would create an office of health care affordability.

Disclosure: Health Access contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


