Tuesday, March 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 23, 2022
Play

Politics may distract from Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation hearings; states focus on solutions to high gas prices; and new efforts attempt to save Puget Sound's massive kelp forests.

2022Talks - March 23, 2022
Play

Sen. Ted Cruz questions Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson on critical race theory; Pentagon creates an independent panel to review military suicides; and White House officials warn of possible COVID test shortage.

The Yonder Report - March 17, 2022
Play

ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

Environment  |  Urban Planning/Transportation    News
MN Lawmakers Urged to Maximize Infrastructure Dollars

Play

Tuesday, March 22, 2022   

Beyond roads and bridges, the new federal infrastructure law injects billions of dollars into projects designed to make states more climate resilient.

To capture all of those funds, matching grants are required, and Minnesota lawmakers are asked to do their part.

Last fall, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law was approved, with Minnesota in line to receive roughly $7 billion over five years, including funds for power-grid modernization and expansion of electric public transit.

Kevin Lee, deputy commissioner for division of energy resources at the Minnesota Department of Commerce, said a significant portion of the funds come in the form of competitive grants, meaning Minnesota has to be prepared.

"We have to seize that opportunity ourselves," Lee asserted. "It's not gonna happen on its own. It's not an allotment that will just come our way no matter what. And so that's why we're really focused on this readiness aspect."

The department, along with clean-energy advocates, called on the Legislature to approve an initial fund of $20 million for matching climate grants, arguing with the state sitting on a budget surplus of $9 billion, it is a small commitment to provide long-term value. However, with party divisions over how to use the surplus, it is unclear if the Legislature will act.

Additional matching funds will be needed for other sectors, including transportation, and supporters worry about wasting funding opportunities.

Anne Borgendale, communications director for the group Clean Up the River Environment, which serves rural Minnesota, said smaller school districts need all the help they can get to secure electric school buses.

"I think rural communities can be very excited to have dollars to help schools who are always cash strapped to afford these upgrades that will help them save money in the long run," Borgendale contended.

Under the federal law, $2.5 billion has been set aside for electric buses, but without matching funds, not all the purchase will be covered.

Borgendale pointed out rural Minnesota also would benefit from having more electric-vehicle charging stations. She added taking full advantage of the aid makes communities more competitive when it is hard to afford upgrades.

"Some communities might feel like they just have to pass over some of these opportunities if there weren't some of those matching dollars available from the state," Borgendale explained.

According to the state budget director, roughly 85% of Minnesota's share of federal infrastructure funds comes with matching requirements.


