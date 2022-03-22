MN Lawmakers Urged to Maximize Infrastructure Dollars

Beyond roads and bridges, the new federal infrastructure law injects billions of dollars into projects designed to make states more climate resilient.



To capture all of those funds, matching grants are required, and Minnesota lawmakers are asked to do their part.



Last fall, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law was approved, with Minnesota in line to receive roughly $7 billion over five years, including funds for power-grid modernization and expansion of electric public transit.



Kevin Lee, deputy commissioner for division of energy resources at the Minnesota Department of Commerce, said a significant portion of the funds come in the form of competitive grants, meaning Minnesota has to be prepared.



"We have to seize that opportunity ourselves," Lee asserted. "It's not gonna happen on its own. It's not an allotment that will just come our way no matter what. And so that's why we're really focused on this readiness aspect."



The department, along with clean-energy advocates, called on the Legislature to approve an initial fund of $20 million for matching climate grants, arguing with the state sitting on a budget surplus of $9 billion, it is a small commitment to provide long-term value. However, with party divisions over how to use the surplus, it is unclear if the Legislature will act.



Additional matching funds will be needed for other sectors, including transportation, and supporters worry about wasting funding opportunities.



Anne Borgendale, communications director for the group Clean Up the River Environment, which serves rural Minnesota, said smaller school districts need all the help they can get to secure electric school buses.



"I think rural communities can be very excited to have dollars to help schools who are always cash strapped to afford these upgrades that will help them save money in the long run," Borgendale contended.



Under the federal law, $2.5 billion has been set aside for electric buses, but without matching funds, not all the purchase will be covered.



Borgendale pointed out rural Minnesota also would benefit from having more electric-vehicle charging stations. She added taking full advantage of the aid makes communities more competitive when it is hard to afford upgrades.



"Some communities might feel like they just have to pass over some of these opportunities if there weren't some of those matching dollars available from the state," Borgendale explained.



According to the state budget director, roughly 85% of Minnesota's share of federal infrastructure funds comes with matching requirements.



References: House Resolution 3684 (2021) 11/15/2021

Federal funding information Minn. Office of Management and Budget 02/08/2022



Advocates for equitable public transit are urging the Legislature to take action on free buses and low-income fares.



At last week's Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Board meeting, officials shared results of a free bus pilot program in Boston, on Route 28.



They reported making the line free boosted ridership, but more than two-thirds of riders did not experience any savings, because they had to transfer to the T or the commuter rail and pay a fare there.



Stacy Thompson, executive director of the LivableStreets Alliance and co-chair of the Transit is Essential Coalition, recommended a low-income fare program, where low-income Commonwealth residents could purchase reduced-cost tickets across the system.



"The Transit is Essential Coalition has been a strong vocal and consistent advocate for systemwide low-income fares being implemented as soon as possible," Thompson asserted.



Thompson emphasized it does not mean Massachusetts should not also separately offer free buses. She argued there are 15 regional transit authorities and some municipalities spending so much on collecting fares it is not worth it to have them.



Some cities, such as New York City, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland, have low-income fare programs, and officials have estimated a similar program in Massachusetts could serve up to 70,000 low-income residents, and cost tens of millions annually. Thompson added free buses and low-income fares are often pitted against each other, but they are complementary.



"The 28 pilot in Boston has shown that making buses free reduces the dwell time or waiting time at a bus stop by 20%, increased ridership by 22%, and 5% of those riders were converted car trips, which is a really big deal in the climate sphere," Thompson outlined.



MBTA bus fares have increased by more than 200% since 1991. The Transit is Essential Coalition formed during the pandemic to ensure full MBTA service was restored following cuts. They contended the transit system has long been underfunded, and it is important for the Legislature to step up with additional resources long-term.



References: Board meeting MBTA 02/24/2022

Free bus pilot program City of Boston 02/14/2022

LivableStreets Alliance 2022

Transit Is Essential Coalition 2022



