TX Coalition Outlines Plans to Counter "Education Censorship"

The Texas Freedom Network is calling for people to join a new campaign against what it calls "education censorship" across the state.



The movement, made up of more than a dozen organizations, comes after efforts by local and national politicians to limit race and LGBTQ representation in schools, as part of their own political ambitions.



The group said making education so partisan ignores children's needs.



Val Benavidez, executive director of the Texas Freedom Network, said students need policies ensuring diverse populations are represented in their school environment.



"Support students by proactively organizing on your local school boards, attending regular meetings, testifying at the state board of education," Benavidez outlined. "And letting your state representatives know that you will not tolerate politically motivated bans that attempt to silence our communities."



Benavidez pointed out the goal of the "Teach the Truth" campaign is to create communities where everyone feels included, regardless of their race or sexuality.



Texas lawmakers have passed bills in recent years restricting discussion of racial history and LGBTQ-related topics in schools.



The coalition argued removing certain books from library shelves ends up making education one-sided, and avoids the truth about tough topics in order to make some students or their parents more comfortable.



Hedreich Nichols, an educational consultant and children's book author, thinks a little discomfort is necessary for a balanced education.



"We are doing our students a disservice," Nichols contended. "Sometimes truth is uncomfortable; as a parent, I want my son to be able to face uncomfortable truths."



Ricardo Martinez, executive director of Equality Texas, said his group asked the Texas Education Agency last fall about various attempts to remove more than 800 books from schools. Some 60% centered around LGBTQ topics, 8% around race, and 13% about sex education.



Martinez sees a longer-term impact on students' mental health.



"Youth in Texas see their very humanity debated, time and time again, by those who are in charge of their safety and education," Martinez asserted.



He added books and "true history" are important in schools, and said anyone can report concerns about what's happening in their school district to the campaign's website.



Iowa's child welfare system is feeling the weight of the pandemic, with some counties in urgent need of foster-care families. At the same time, those involved with referrals say the state remains focused on reducing the cycle of trauma for the children.



Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) said regions surrounding cities such as Council Bluffs and Sioux City have the biggest gaps in foster-care placement.



Danette Morgan, pre-service training coordinator for LSI, said last year, more than 520 western Iowa children needed a foster home. She noted the pandemic has created roadblocks in families taking on more referrals. Another dilemma is the closure of some emergency shelters, which added to the uncertainty.



"Every time we move, I think it raises the questions again of, 'How long am I going to be here? What's going to happen next?' " Morgan explained. "And I think it sets the child back, maybe, as far as healing and developmentally."



While Lutheran Services calls on more households to become foster-care families, it said Iowa recognizes the importance of kinship care. Through a federal law passed in 2018, states have financial flexibility to carry out services aiming to keep at-risk children with relatives.



And there are prevention efforts to avoid removing children from their homes. Iowa's kinship care program started last year.



Morgan pointed out the program is a big help because of the extra hoops relatives or trusted family friends have to go through to become foster parents to a loved one. They are given temporary financial support while navigating the process.



"It is a long process, and it does take time," Morgan observed. "If finances were a concern to the family going through this program, then it makes it a little bit easier for them, and at the same time [it] provides a home for the child."



Meanwhile, LSI noted of the 520 children needing placement last year, roughly half the cases involved siblings. Morgan added limited availability makes it hard to keep them connected, and her team is doing its best to find homes close together.



