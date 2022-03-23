Wednesday, March 23, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 23, 2022
Play

The Affordable Care Act turns twelve today, almost a teenager. Beleaguered healthcare workers bargain across the country, and lawmakers are trying new approaches to juvenile justice.

2022Talks - March 23, 2022
Play

Sen. Ted Cruz questions Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson on critical race theory; Pentagon creates an independent panel to review military suicides; and White House officials warn of possible COVID test shortage.

The Yonder Report - March 24, 2022
Play

Hoops make headlines in Oklahoma as the Citizen Potawatomi Nation becomes the first tribe to own a professional basketball team; South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation raises world's largest native-owned buffalo herd; farmers face down rising prices for fertilizer; and New Mexico claims bragging rights as soil champions.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Advocates: CA Bill Triggers Anti-Consumer Credit Reporting Loophole

Play

Wednesday, March 23, 2022   

A bill in the California Legislature to regulate credit-repair organizations has advocates concerned because it triggers a federal loophole allowing debt collectors to ignore correspondence on behalf of consumers.

Under Assembly Bill 2424, credit-repair organizations in the state would be required to identify themselves on their correspondence to debt collectors when attempting to help people with credit-report errors or other issues.

Eric Kamerath, legal counsel for the Lexington Law Firm, which helps people with their credit reports, said because federal law preempts California regulations in a conflict, debt collectors can ignore the letters they receive from advocates.

"Under existing federal law, if Assembly Bill 2424 passed, consumer correspondence that identified any third-party assistance, even from a non-profit organization, could be ignored," Kamerath explained.

The loophole under the Fair Credit Reporting Act allows debt collectors, furnishers and credit-reporting agencies to ignore, without explanation, any letter sent on behalf of a consumer by a third party.

On the federal level, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who chairs the House Committee on Financial Services, has called for an overhaul of the U.S. credit-reporting system.

Andre Chapple, CEO of the African American Empowerment Coalition in Los Angeles, which assists communities with fixing errors on credit reports, along with free financial workshops twice a week bringing in 150-200 people, said the federal loophole can have long-term effects if people are unable to get help to fix their credit.

"We don't tell people that they can't hire a plumber," Chapple remarked. "We allow people in every industry to use an expert if they choose to do so, because it doesn't take their right away to do it themselves, but it gives them an option to do it with someone who actually does this every day and has the expertise to do it."

The bill will have a hearing in the Assembly Banking and Finance Committee next Monday.


get more stories like this via email
The Teach The Truth campaign believes Texas students deserve an "accurate, honest, and quality education to learn from the past in order to build a better future for themselves and country." (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

TX Coalition Outlines Plans to Counter "Education Censorship"

The Texas Freedom Network is calling for people to join a new campaign against what it calls "education censorship" across the state. The movement…

Social Issues

OH Study Makes Case for Online WIC Program

New research is making the case for an online system to better serve young families who depend on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women…

Social Issues

Giving Circles Provide Way for Women to Engage in Philanthropy

Philanthropy groups are pointing out a big gap in donations toward groups focused on women's and girls' issues during Women's History Month this year…

The New York State Nurses Association represents more than 42,000 members in the state, including RNs and other professionals at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. (New York State Nurses Association)

Social Issues

Plattsburgh Nurses Union Fights for Fair Contract

Nurses at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh have been working without a contract for two years, and urged hospital administration …

Health and Wellness

Mainers Spotlight Impact of Affordable Care Act, Signed 12 Years Ago Today

Twelve years ago today, then-President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act (ACA) into law, and it has helped provide more than 156,000 …

Fewer than four in ten low-income renters in Michigan live in affordable units, and many are also inaccessible. (cunaplus/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MI Report: Invest Rescue Plan Funds in Affordable, Accessible Housing

A new report found older Michiganders and people with disabilities face some of the greatest barriers to housing, and systemic racism has led to …

Social Issues

ACLU Class-Action Suit Challenges CT Prison Debt Law

The ACLU of Connecticut has sued the governor's and attorney general's offices, saying the state's prison debt law violates the excessive-fines …

Social Issues

Report: NY's Excluded Workers Fund a Model for Future, Other States

A new report makes the case for New York to continue its Excluded Workers Fund, which was started during the pandemic to provide payments to …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021