PNS Daily Newscast - March 25, 2022
Women's sports advocates urge less focus on banning trans athletes; children plunge back into poverty as the expanded Child Tax Credit expires; and the White House condemns Idaho's copycat abortion law.

President Biden says U.S. is prepared to accept Ukrainian refugees; Supreme Court rejects a GOP redistricting plan in Wisconsin; and Donald Trump sues Hilary Clinton over 2016 presidential campaign.

Hoops make headlines in Oklahoma as the Citizen Potawatomi Nation becomes the first tribe to own a professional basketball team; South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation raises world's largest native-owned buffalo herd; farmers face down rising prices for fertilizer; and New Mexico claims bragging rights as soil champions.

In Wake of Disability Settlement, ND Promotes Community Care

Friday, March 25, 2022   

In 2020, North Dakota reached a federal settlement regarding institutionalized care for people with disabilities.

As they carve out a newer vision, state officials are getting the word out about programs giving residents with disabilities more pathways to community care. The Department of Human Services (DHS) is highlighting initiatives designed to help people with disabilities make a smoother transition from an institution to a community setting.

Jake Reuter, program administrator for the DHS, acknowledged the state has a long way to go to improve access, but he noted demand for the programs is a good sign they are reaching the people they need to reach.

"We're having many, many referrals for services to help prevent institutional care in the first place," Reuter reported.

The department hosted a webinar this week to discuss programs like "Money Follows the Person," which helps eligible Medicaid enrollees shift to community care. Since 2007, the federally funded option has assisted more than 400 North Dakotans with disabilities. The recent settlement followed allegations the state relied too much on placing people in nursing facilities.

To meet future goals, Reuter asserted such issues as a better-trained workforce and affordable housing need to be addressed. He noted having flexibility to offer care in an integrated community setting gives affected individuals more choices in day-to-day life.

"They have meals when they want, how they want them," Reuter outlined. "They get to go out into the community, they spend time with the people they want."

Department leaders added as part of their response to past issues, they have tried to improve communications with key partners, like hospitals and nursing homes.

The Legislature has set aside more funding in this area, including use of American Rescue Plan aid.

In rankings compiled by the Case for Inclusion, North Dakota landed at 46th in the nation for policies such as promoting independence for people with disabilities.


Pollsters at Colorado College saw a 22-point increase in the number of respondents who say climate change is a serious problem compared to a 2011 poll. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Climate Youth Take Aim at Largest Corporate Polluters

Colorado students are expected to gather at the State Capitol today, joining a global climate youth strike. Students will also march to a Chase bank …

Health and Wellness

Anxious About Returning to the Office? Experts Offer Tips on How to Cope

With COVID cases waning, more employers are asking workers to return to the office for the first time since the pandemic began, and mental health …

Social Issues

Tulips Aren't Blooming for Farmworkers in WA's Skagit Valley

The tulips in Skagit Valley may be blooming, but the farmworkers tending to them say there are serious issues with working conditions. About 70 …

In addition to substandard training facilities, last year's NCAA college basketball tournament further exposed other resource gaps for women's teams, including meals and 'swag bags' players receive. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Women's Sports Advocates: Wedge Issues Aren't What We Need

This weekend, the University of South Dakota's women's basketball team continues its magical run in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (…

Health and Wellness

Petition Pushes Congress to Lower Prescription Drug Prices

More than 126,000 Wisconsinites have signed an AARP petition urging Congress to lower prescription drug prices. According to GoodRx, an American …

"The recipe for a tornado requires a few important ingredients: low-level heat and moisture and cold air aloft, coupled with a favorable wind field that increases in speed with height, as well as changes in the wind direction in the lower levels." - Ernest Agee, professor emeritus of atmospheric science, Purdue University (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Texans Rally to Recover from Storm, Wildfire Damage

It has been a tough week for Texas, with a lethal combination of tornadoes, wildfires and even snow. At week's end, 16 counties have been declared …

Social Issues

MI Groups Seek to Break Stigma Around Young Parenting

It is Michigan Young Parent Awareness Day, and groups are spotlighting efforts to support expectant and parenting young people, both in taking care …

Social Issues

DeWine's State-of-State Promises: Groups Say Proof is in the Policy

In his second State of the State address on Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine promised a bright future for Ohio, but policy analysts said the proof is in …

 

