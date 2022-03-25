Women's Sports Advocates: Wedge Issues Aren't What We Need

This weekend, the University of South Dakota's women's basketball team continues its magical run in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament.
It is happening under the umbrella of a new state law targeting trans athletes, a movement some describe as "misguided" in supporting women's programs. With the Coyotes advancing to the Sweet 16, there has been a regional buzz.
Sarah Axelson, vice president of Advocacy for the Women's Sports Foundation, said it should happen more often, rather than laws banning transgender girls and women from playing on teams consistent with their gender identity. Axelson contended it is not a problem, especially when so many others exist.
"We need legislators to start paying attention to overall participation opportunities, access, Title IX compliance, scholarships, facilities, uniforms, coaching, the fight for equal pay," Axelson outlined.
She pointed out advancements could align with the 50th anniversary of Title IX this year. The law prohibits discrimination in education-sponsored activities receiving federal funding.
South Dakota and Iowa recently joined the fray of states passing transgender sports bans. Supporters of the bans said their goal is fairness, arguing trans girls hold competitive advantages over cisgender athletes.
But the Foundation echoed other opponents, countering the laws are a solution in search of a problem. Meanwhile, at the professional level, Axelson stressed emerging leagues for women need more attention so they can grow.
"The WNBA has just reached some really monumental investment deals, right, and they're 25 years in," Axelson asserted. "Some of these other women's leagues are newer, but they're still seeking that sponsorship and seeking investment."
And as people tune in to March Madness, Axelson hopes they are mindful of the gaps in resources women players are afforded compared to men's teams. She referred to a social media post from last year's tournament comparing workout facilities.
"The men had what the picture showed was a state-of-the-art facility. The women had a tower of dumbbells, where I think they didn't exceed, like, 30 pounds, and a stack of yoga mats," Axelson recounted.
The backlash led to a review of NCAA championships in terms of gender equity.
At the start of the pandemic, women in Nebraska and across the U.S. were the first to exit the workforce. A new survey from the Institute for Women's Policy Research could offer a roadmap for employers to get more women back to work, and ensure that they can remain on the job.
Nicole Mason, president and CEO of the institute, said there is a significant gap between what women say they want and what employers are currently offering.
"Higher pay, health insurance and workplace flexibility are top among the desired benefits for women who are re-entering the workforce," said Mason.
Between March and May of 2020, more than 12 million women lost jobs or stayed home to care for family members and supervise children.
When considering future jobs, nearly nine in ten surveyed women report a living wage and health insurance to be "very important" or "important" benefits. More than eight in ten women cite retirement benefits and job security as key factors.
Even after the pandemic exposed how critical it is for sick workers to be able to stay home, paid sick and family leave remains an elusive benefit for many working women.
More than one third of women surveyed working full-time do not have paid sick leave. Mason said close to 70% fear they could lose their job if they have to take time off due to illness or to care for a family member.
"But for many lower-wage workers, especially workers employed in the hardest hit sectors, they do not have paid sick leave," said Mason. "So not being able to come to work one day can jeopardize their jobs."
More than six in ten women surveyed consider control of their schedules to be "very important" or "important." Mason said lessons learned during the pandemic show that working remotely and allowing scheduling flexibility works, and does not negatively impact worker productivity.
"And I think we have an opportunity to try to create a win-win proposition for both employers and employees," said Mason. "And to create workplaces that work for all workers, not just a small fraction of them."
Today is Equal Pay Day, representing how far into 2022 women would have to work to make what men did in 2021, on average.
In 2021, full-time wages for women were about 83% that of full-time men. In Washington state, the gap was wider, at about 78%, or $15,000 less per year.
Marilyn Watkins, policy director of the Economic Opportunity Institute said women held just 22% of the state's technology jobs - the highest-paying profession in the state. She also noted that the pay gap is greater when race is included.
"For Black women, Latina women, Indigenous women," said Watkins, "the pay gap is significantly worse than it is overall for white and most Asian women."
In 2021, Black and Latina women made about 63% and 58%, respectively, of what men made nationally. Watkins noted that while the pay gap for women overall is wider in Washington, wages are higher across the board compared with other states.
Watkins said a combination of factors contribute to the wage gap, including unequal treatment in the workplace.
Another issue is pay transparency. She said lawmakers passed a measure this year that will require employers to disclose salaries for an open position at the start of the hiring process.
"That kind of transparency just gives everybody more access to information," said Watkins, "and helps give workers a little bit more power in the negotiating process and also makes it much more difficult for those kinds of unconscious biases to come into play in terms of the starting wage that someone is offered."
Another factor is the cost of - and, often, responsibility for - child care. Watkins said most children grow up in a household with a mother, whether it's a single mom or two-person household, and the fact that women have lower earnings impacts those children.
"If we could eliminate the gender wage gap and if we could eliminate, especially, that gender plus race wage gap," said Watkins, "it would really make a dent in childhood poverty in this country."
Watkins said major investments in child care could go a long way in tackling this issue.
Today is National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and one in nine women with HIV are unaware they have it.
Faith leaders in North Carolina are working to reduce stigma around HIV prevention and testing, especially among Black and Hispanic women.
According to 2018 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women make up 58% of diagnoses of HIV infection among women.
Associate Director for Partners in Health and Wholeness at the North Carolina Council of Churches Elizabeth Brewington said faith groups can help communities talk about the issue and provide resources for individuals to take steps toward prevention and treatment.
"We have seen from recent data that the majority of new HIV cases have been in the South," said Brewington. "And we know that, that church is really kind of a place to talk about a lot of different issues."
She added the pandemic has further reduced opportunities to get tested and raise awareness. One study published in the Lancet found HIV testing dropped by 68% to 97% during each state's stay-at-home order period in early 2020.
Brewington said residents can take the Council's online survey to help address concerns and get a sense of how knowledgeable communities are about HIV and programs and resources available in the state.
She added that faith groups can play a lead role in reducing stigma and bias.
"We had a health lead talk about how she took a group of young adults from her church to go get tested for HIV," said Brewington, "and all of them were so nervous that she she just stepped up and got tested anyway to de-stigmatize it for all the young people who were nervous."
According to state data, In 2020, more than one thousand new HIV diagnoses were reported among adult and adolescents, and more than 34,000 people in the state live with the disease.
