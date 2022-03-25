MI Groups Seek to Break Stigma Around Young Parenting

It is Michigan Young Parent Awareness Day, and groups are spotlighting efforts to support expectant and parenting young people, both in taking care of their kids and achieving their personal goals.



Research shows fewer than half of teen mothers get a high school diploma or GED equivalent, and just 2% of those who graduate from high school finish college by age 30.



Kristie Wilcox, a University of Michigan student and founder of the group She's Got Grit, which raises money for a $5,000 scholarship for a young Michigan parent in high school, said there are many options for how the money could be used.



"Childcare expenses, like day care; something I struggled with when I was in school," Wilcox recounted. "Breast pumps, formula, diapers, anything that they could use to support themselves, so they can get that high school diploma, so they can continue on to higher education or whatever career they would want."



After high school, Wilcox attended Washtenaw Community College, and is now at the University of Michigan. She has found far more opportunities for parenting support in college than there were for her in high school. She's Got Grit is planning a 5k run to raise money for the scholarship May 21 in Ann Arbor.



Brittany Batell, program director for the Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health, said young parents have the same questions as parents further into adulthood around organizing child care, working through relationships with a co-parent, accessing health care and more.



"It's something that every parent goes through," Batell acknowledged. "But a lot of times, there's something about the stigma of young parenting, where people tend to shy away from that emotional support. And so, they often find themselves lacking that kind of baseline community care that we see so many other parents get."



She added it is important for schools to make sure there are spaces for diaper changing and breastfeeding, and to accommodate unexcused absences when young parents need to take a child to the doctor, for instance.



Wilcox echoed the importance of breaking the stigma around young parenting. She refrains from using the terms "teen parent" and "teen mom," citing the negative connotations based on TV shows like "16 and Pregnant."



"Fifty percent of all pregnancies in the U.S. are unplanned, so why are we super surprised when a portion of that 50% comes from youth?" Wilcox pointed out. "But this stigma that is falsely attached to these young parents puts barriers up for them to succeed."



Ohio's Children Services agencies say they are becoming the destination for young people with all kinds of intensive or "high-acuity" needs.



A new report found nearly one in four kids entered Children Services custody in 2021 due primarily to mental illness, developmental disability or as a diversion from the juvenile justice system.



KelliJo Jeffries, director of Portage County Job and Family Services, said it added a layer of stress to an already strained workforce. She explained public agencies are required to secure timely and appropriate placements for young people, but there are just not enough viable options.



"We oftentimes are needing to call upward of 75 providers looking for placement for one kiddo," Jeffries observed. "We are not able to really make connections based on the best needs of children. It oftentimes becomes a desperate need."



Among youth who came into care in the counties surveyed, 6% had to spend at least one night at the agency because a placement wasn't possible. Respondents cited a lack of treatment-level foster homes, staff shortages for residential placements, and beds at residential facilities already filled as the reasons behind the placement crisis.



Amy Wood, associate director of placements for Franklin County Children Services, said they spend a lot of time, energy and resources to find placements for young people with high-acuity needs. She is hopeful the community will come together to develop a collaborative approach to better serve children and families.



"It's not a child welfare issue. It's not a juvenile justice issue. It's not a developmental disability agencies issue. It's not the Behavioral Health Services issue alone," Wood stressed. "We can no longer work in silos. We're working with the same youth in our community, and we all have the same goals for these youth."



Beyond the additional stress on the Children Services system, Jeffries explained children who are shuffled through placements struggle to build trusting relationships with their care providers.



"When we try to empower them to open up and to start dealing with the trauma, start dealing with the challenges, they get frustrated," Jeffries noted. "To a point where they say, 'I don't want to tell my story again.' It's really not fair for them, they shouldn't have to continue to go back and relive that."



The report found state investments and technical assistance for multi-system youth have allowed some to avoid entering foster care. And it noted while efforts such as the Ohio Department of Medicaid's OhioRISE program launching this summer should help, implementation will take time.



