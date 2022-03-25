MI Groups Seek to Break Stigma Around Young Parenting

It is Michigan Young Parent Awareness Day, and groups are spotlighting efforts to support expectant and parenting young people, both in taking care of their kids and achieving their personal goals.
Research shows fewer than half of teen mothers get a high school diploma or GED equivalent, and just 2% of those who graduate from high school finish college by age 30.
Kristie Wilcox, a University of Michigan student and founder of the group She's Got Grit, which raises money for a $5,000 scholarship for a young Michigan parent in high school, said there are many options for how the money could be used.
"Childcare expenses, like day care; something I struggled with when I was in school," Wilcox recounted. "Breast pumps, formula, diapers, anything that they could use to support themselves, so they can get that high school diploma, so they can continue on to higher education or whatever career they would want."
After high school, Wilcox attended Washtenaw Community College, and is now at the University of Michigan. She has found far more opportunities for parenting support in college than there were for her in high school. She's Got Grit is planning a 5k run to raise money for the scholarship May 21 in Ann Arbor.
Brittany Batell, program director for the Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health, said young parents have the same questions as parents further into adulthood around organizing child care, working through relationships with a co-parent, accessing health care and more.
"It's something that every parent goes through," Batell acknowledged. "But a lot of times, there's something about the stigma of young parenting, where people tend to shy away from that emotional support. And so, they often find themselves lacking that kind of baseline community care that we see so many other parents get."
She added it is important for schools to make sure there are spaces for diaper changing and breastfeeding, and to accommodate unexcused absences when young parents need to take a child to the doctor, for instance.
Wilcox echoed the importance of breaking the stigma around young parenting. She refrains from using the terms "teen parent" and "teen mom," citing the negative connotations based on TV shows like "16 and Pregnant."
"Fifty percent of all pregnancies in the U.S. are unplanned, so why are we super surprised when a portion of that 50% comes from youth?" Wilcox pointed out. "But this stigma that is falsely attached to these young parents puts barriers up for them to succeed."
Ohio's Children Services agencies say they are becoming the destination for young people with all kinds of intensive or "high-acuity" needs.
A new report found nearly one in four kids entered Children Services custody in 2021 due primarily to mental illness, developmental disability or as a diversion from the juvenile justice system.
KelliJo Jeffries, director of Portage County Job and Family Services, said it added a layer of stress to an already strained workforce. She explained public agencies are required to secure timely and appropriate placements for young people, but there are just not enough viable options.
"We oftentimes are needing to call upward of 75 providers looking for placement for one kiddo," Jeffries observed. "We are not able to really make connections based on the best needs of children. It oftentimes becomes a desperate need."
Among youth who came into care in the counties surveyed, 6% had to spend at least one night at the agency because a placement wasn't possible. Respondents cited a lack of treatment-level foster homes, staff shortages for residential placements, and beds at residential facilities already filled as the reasons behind the placement crisis.
Amy Wood, associate director of placements for Franklin County Children Services, said they spend a lot of time, energy and resources to find placements for young people with high-acuity needs. She is hopeful the community will come together to develop a collaborative approach to better serve children and families.
"It's not a child welfare issue. It's not a juvenile justice issue. It's not a developmental disability agencies issue. It's not the Behavioral Health Services issue alone," Wood stressed. "We can no longer work in silos. We're working with the same youth in our community, and we all have the same goals for these youth."
Beyond the additional stress on the Children Services system, Jeffries explained children who are shuffled through placements struggle to build trusting relationships with their care providers.
"When we try to empower them to open up and to start dealing with the trauma, start dealing with the challenges, they get frustrated," Jeffries noted. "To a point where they say, 'I don't want to tell my story again.' It's really not fair for them, they shouldn't have to continue to go back and relive that."
The report found state investments and technical assistance for multi-system youth have allowed some to avoid entering foster care. And it noted while efforts such as the Ohio Department of Medicaid's OhioRISE program launching this summer should help, implementation will take time.
It's already been one week since Safer Internet Day, and in case you missed it, the National Parent-Teachers Association is helping families have "the talk" with their kids to lay out ground rules for being online.
Parents can still go to the website saferinternetday.us for guidance on how to facilitate a safe experience when kids use social media or gaming sites.
Carrie Neill, connected ambassador for the national PTA, said their Smart Talk tool encourages parents to give kids a say when setting family rules for technology and mobile devices.
"The Smart Talk tool brings that power to families, to collaboratively discuss, 'What are we comfortable with? What are the parameters?' " Neill explained. "And gives parents some language to work off of, and it gives kids a voice in the conversation."
The tool encourages parents to explain, for example, who should be considered a stranger online, and to make sure kids know not to give out personal information like their address, school or birthdate online.
The site also preps local PTA groups to raise awareness in their communities.
Christine Soto, a parent and teacher in Acampo, California, said families need to maintain a dialogue on the topic.
"There's a lot of in-app purchases or places that they ask for information," Soto pointed out. "Most parents honestly probably don't even know who their child's friends are online. It's just so easy to talk, to just random people, and the kids think it's harmless. They're just playing a game. "
The PTA.org/saferinternet site also has links to programs like Create with Kindness, which encourages responsible online behavior and explains how to enable parental controls on TikTok.
Bridgeport is one of six U.S. cities selected for an 18-month project kicking off this month, to create more education and career opportunities for young people.
The National League of Cities has awarded Bridgeport a $150,000 grant to support projects promoting STEM education and careers, particularly for young people not working or in school.
Marc Donald, executive director of the Regional Youth Adult Social Action Partnership (RYASAP), said the funds will be used for the Park City Career Pathways program. The goal is to help eliminate barriers to getting jobs in STEM fields.
"It's just really trying to get them on a better path, where they graduate with a high school diploma and then, get into some sort of post-secondary opportunity," Donald explained. "Or jump right into some sort of career pathway, especially in the STEM careers or around advanced manufacturing."
Other participating cities are Houston; Sacramento, California; Madison, Wisconsin; Saint Paul, Minnesota; and Lauderhill, Florida.
Through the same grant, the United Way of Coastal Fairfield County will also support RYASAP's work.
Gwendolyn Brantley, lead of the United Way's Greater Bridgeport STEM Learning Ecosystem, said when presenting STEM opportunities to young people, it is about showing them it is within reach to find work that interests them.
"We are introducing our students to careers in the gaming industry through e-sports," Brantley noted. "We're trying to really be intentional, using tools that are exciting and will get our students to want to look into these careers."
Brantley added they have developed e-sports teams across the city, for kids from elementary school into their 20s. They are also working with the district to help students set up profiles on the networking platform Tallo, where they can learn about STEM internships and scholarships, and connect with potential employers.