Along with Prices, Hunger Rises in Texas

Prices for food, gas and housing are all higher in Texas this year than last. And for local food banks, that means the need for their services is also on the increase.
At the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin, they're already distributing 25% more food than before the pandemic.
As groceries and gas have become more expensive this year, Paul Gaither - marketing and communications director with the food bank - said that number is holding steady.
In its last fiscal year, the Central Texas Food Bank distributed more than 64 million pounds of food.
"Before the pandemic, we were spending every month about $100,000 to purchase food to supplement donated food that we would get," said Gaither. "During the pandemic, that went up to about a million dollars a month - 10 times more every month. And we're not seeing that ease off."
With the recent weather disasters, the food bank expects to see additional need. For now, Gaither says they'll stock mobile pantries with extra food.
According to the nonprofit Feeding Texas, nearly four million Texans are food-insecure, meaning they don't always have enough food to stay healthy.
In addition to higher grocery prices, gas prices are up 83%, making it a challenge for diesel trucks to deliver food.
Gaither noted supermarkets that typically are big food contributors have had to slow their donations, to prevent shortages and keep up with demands in their own stores. For individuals, he said donating money is more cost-effective than donating food items.
"We started really emphasizing monetary donations as opposed to food drives," said Gaither. "Because of our economies of scale and our efficiencies, we can turn every dollar donated into 4 meals."
The next challenge for food banks is to prepare for summer feeding programs, to help low-income kids get healthy meals when they're out of school. Gaither predicted that need also will increase.
He added the face of hunger isn't what people might expect.
"Ninety-three percent of the people that we serve are not homeless," said Gaither. "They are working poor who may be holding down one, two, three, four jobs and still having a hard time making ends meet, and need some help."
Texas is one of nine states with a higher rate of food insecurity than the national average.
Federal COVID relief funds that helped expand access to school meals for all kids regardless of their ability to pay are set to expire in June, and children's advocates are urging Colorado lawmakers to make that investment permanent.
Ashley Wheeland - director of public policy at Hunger Free Colorado - said in addition to reducing child hunger and food insecurity, a new bill making its way through the Legislature will give food producers across the state access to a reliable customer base, and fair prices for their goods.
"It has some funding for school districts to purchase healthy, local food from our Colorado ranchers and Colorado farmers," said Wheeland. "And make sure that we're investing back into our state as we're investing in food for children."
Some critics of Senate Bill 87 argue that free meals could create government dependency, with others concerned about costs.
Wheeland noted the projected cost would be less than one third of 1% of the state's budget. She added when kids can access healthy, nutritious food, they do better in school, and are less likely to need assistance as adults because they are better equipped to get jobs that pay a living wage.
Many Colorado school districts that made meals available to all students last year saw upwards of 20% more kids getting meals. Proponents say removing application requirements and cash registers from cafeterias gives educators more time to focus on learning.
Wheeland said the program can also put an end to lunch-line shaming that low-income kids experience.
"They feel shamed and stigmatized when they have to get in the lunch line and show a card," said Wheeland. "We've had families who testified at the committee that their child came home with a number written on their arm of what the family owed the school for school meals."
She said the program should help families struggling with Colorado's rising cost of living by ending school lunch debt.
The measure also aims to address workforce shortages by increasing pay for staff that prepare and serve meals, and offers resources to move away from pre-packaged and processed foods.
SB 87 cleared the Senate's Education Committee with bipartisan support, and is now under review by Appropriations.
New research is making the case for an online system to better serve young families who depend on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
Ohio is among just 10 states requiring WIC recipients to mail or present their EBT card at a WIC office every four months to reload benefits.
Hope Lane-Gavin, health equity fellow at the Center for Community Solutions, said Ohio had a tremendous health and human service response to the pandemic, but during the same period, states with offline systems saw a significant decrease in WIC enrollment.
"If you're on WIC, you're either pregnant, postpartum, and you have a toddler or a newborn," Lane-Gavin explained. "And so, you have to load everybody into a car or take the bus just to get the benefit itself, and then you have to go shopping. So that is a whole ordeal and that is reflected in our enrollment numbers."
Data showed WIC participation was 9% lower in offline states relative to online states. Ohio was one of the first states to use EBT cards. And while the decision occurred years ago, Lane-Gavin contended the pandemic exposed it actually runs counter to the program's intentions and goals.
Lane-Gavin pointed out an online EBT program could improve infant mortality rates and maternal health. She used Medicaid as an example, where beneficiaries are inherently eligible for WIC.
"There's about 115,000 births in the state every year, and roughly 50% of those births are on Medicaid," Lane-Gavin noted. "So, hypothetically, if all of those people got on the WIC program and the benefits were remote, it would make a huge difference in infant and maternal health in the state and the takeup of the program. "
The American Rescue Plan Act included WIC modernization funding, so Lane-Gavin emphasized researchers encouraged state officials to use those dollars to bring the system online.
"Families are hurting," Lane-Gavin observed. "And as we face this inevitable COVID-19 cliff where a lot of these programs that were created because of the pandemic are starting to wind down, we know that families still need help."
The Center for Community Solutions has an online series examining ways to improve the WIC program.
Nearly 9% of North Dakota households do not have enough to eat right now, and the push to expand free meals for students at school appears to have ended as the pandemic wanes.
Moving forward, a hunger relief group said it is clear the need is not going away.
The household numbers were reported in the most recent U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey. Plans to extend universal free schools lunches beyond June were scrapped in congressional budget talks.
Jared Slinde, communications manager for Great Plains Food Bank, said when you factor in higher food costs, organizations like his have to stay on their toes.
"We always want to be prepared to provide to be able to provide the service to as high a level as we can," Slinde explained. "Because there's going to be people that are going to need it for quite some time."
He noted with fewer bulk donations from the food industry, they anticipate having to make more
purchases to help maintain supplies at local food shelves. The group reported serving more than 121,000 North Dakotans in 2021, the second-highest total in its history. While down from the previous year, officials say it is still much higher than pre-COVID cycles.
Higher grocery costs carried over into 2022 following supply-chain issues, and June 30 is the scheduled end date for universal free school meals the federal government provided during the pandemic.
Supporters say extending it would mean more certainty for households and districts still leaning on the extra support. But some Republicans say with COVID cases waning, free meals should be offered only to those who qualify. With all the outside forces affecting families, Slinde emphasized it is vital for people who want to help to consider making monetary donations.
"The way we're structured, we're able to provide three meals for each dollar donated, which we're able
to stretch that quite a ways," Slinde stressed.
Great Plains works with nearly 200 food pantries, soup kitchens and other free meal programs.