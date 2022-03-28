Along with Prices, Hunger Rises in Texas

Federal COVID relief funds that helped expand access to school meals for all kids regardless of their ability to pay are set to expire in June, and children's advocates are urging Colorado lawmakers to make that investment permanent.



Ashley Wheeland - director of public policy at Hunger Free Colorado - said in addition to reducing child hunger and food insecurity, a new bill making its way through the Legislature will give food producers across the state access to a reliable customer base, and fair prices for their goods.



"It has some funding for school districts to purchase healthy, local food from our Colorado ranchers and Colorado farmers," said Wheeland. "And make sure that we're investing back into our state as we're investing in food for children."



Some critics of Senate Bill 87 argue that free meals could create government dependency, with others concerned about costs.



Wheeland noted the projected cost would be less than one third of 1% of the state's budget. She added when kids can access healthy, nutritious food, they do better in school, and are less likely to need assistance as adults because they are better equipped to get jobs that pay a living wage.



Many Colorado school districts that made meals available to all students last year saw upwards of 20% more kids getting meals. Proponents say removing application requirements and cash registers from cafeterias gives educators more time to focus on learning.



Wheeland said the program can also put an end to lunch-line shaming that low-income kids experience.



"They feel shamed and stigmatized when they have to get in the lunch line and show a card," said Wheeland. "We've had families who testified at the committee that their child came home with a number written on their arm of what the family owed the school for school meals."



She said the program should help families struggling with Colorado's rising cost of living by ending school lunch debt.



The measure also aims to address workforce shortages by increasing pay for staff that prepare and serve meals, and offers resources to move away from pre-packaged and processed foods.



SB 87 cleared the Senate's Education Committee with bipartisan support, and is now under review by Appropriations.







Nearly 9% of North Dakota households do not have enough to eat right now, and the push to expand free meals for students at school appears to have ended as the pandemic wanes.



Moving forward, a hunger relief group said it is clear the need is not going away.



The household numbers were reported in the most recent U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey. Plans to extend universal free schools lunches beyond June were scrapped in congressional budget talks.



Jared Slinde, communications manager for Great Plains Food Bank, said when you factor in higher food costs, organizations like his have to stay on their toes.



"We always want to be prepared to provide to be able to provide the service to as high a level as we can," Slinde explained. "Because there's going to be people that are going to need it for quite some time."



He noted with fewer bulk donations from the food industry, they anticipate having to make more

purchases to help maintain supplies at local food shelves. The group reported serving more than 121,000 North Dakotans in 2021, the second-highest total in its history. While down from the previous year, officials say it is still much higher than pre-COVID cycles.



Higher grocery costs carried over into 2022 following supply-chain issues, and June 30 is the scheduled end date for universal free school meals the federal government provided during the pandemic.



Supporters say extending it would mean more certainty for households and districts still leaning on the extra support. But some Republicans say with COVID cases waning, free meals should be offered only to those who qualify. With all the outside forces affecting families, Slinde emphasized it is vital for people who want to help to consider making monetary donations.



"The way we're structured, we're able to provide three meals for each dollar donated, which we're able

to stretch that quite a ways," Slinde stressed.



Great Plains works with nearly 200 food pantries, soup kitchens and other free meal programs.



