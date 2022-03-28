Monday, March 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 28, 2022
Using Defense Production Act to boost renewable energy could be a mixed environmental blessing; states may extend COVID relief for hunger and homelessness; and farmers are hit hard by rising gas prices.

2022Talks - March 28, 2022
Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power;' Nebraska congressman will resign after lying to FBI; pressure mounts on Justice Clarence Thomas over his wife's texts; and Congress is urged to control drug costs.

The Yonder Report - March 24, 2022
Hoops make headlines in Oklahoma as the Citizen Potawatomi Nation becomes the first tribe to own a professional basketball team; South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation raises world's largest native-owned buffalo herd; farmers face down rising prices for fertilizer; and New Mexico claims bragging rights as soil champions.

Public Lands Face New Threats from Climate Change, Drilling

Monday, March 28, 2022   

The use of public lands is back in the spotlight as the war in Ukraine enters its second month and gas prices remain high.

The American Petroleum Institute is pushing to allow more oil and gas drilling on public lands and slash regulations faced by fossil fuel firms. It comes at a time when public lands already face a loss of biodiversity, with the extinction of animal and plant species due to climate change.

John Leshy - professor emeritus at the University of California Hastings College of the Law - has spent much of the past five decades working on public-lands issues. He said one third of the 550 national wildlife refuges are located along the coastlines.

"And many of them are facing inundation as sea levels rise," said Leshy. "The glaciers are disappearing from Glacier National Park. The Joshua trees and the sequoia trees are disappearing from the parks that are named after them."

New Mexico has nearly 23 million acres of America's 600 million acres of public land. That includes hugely popular forests, mountains, deserts, plains, wetlands and shorelines.

Leshy is a former solicitor of the U.S. Interior Department and the author of 'Our Common Ground: A History of America's Public Lands.'

The National Park Service director has said he and other officials are committed to boosting the roles Native American tribes can play in managing public lands around the U.S. Leshy said that's important in areas where indigenous people have have deep cultural connections to the land.

"When Native Americans were dispossessed, they did not relinquish their cultural and ancestral ties to these lands," said Leshy. "And so, since World War II, Native Americans have become much powerfully advocating for having more say about their ancestral lands."

According to Leshy, public lands have historically tended to unify the nation, despite some histories that suggest public lands were the product of a "land grab" by the national government.

"Overwhelmingly, all of these lands were set aside and protected with the consent and the support of local people," said Leshy. "We did this to ourselves because we wanted to, and it's been a huge success story."




Early, in-person voting is slated to start Apr. 5 for the May 3 Ohio primary election. (Tim Evanson/Flickr)

Social Issues

Ohio's 2022 Primary: Groups Urge New Date, Not Two Dates

With just five weeks before the May 3 primary election - and Ohio's legislative redistricting debacle still not settled - voting-rights groups say it'…

Social Issues

Voting-Rights Groups Vow to Fight on After Victory in Washoe County

Fresh off a victory in Washoe County, Nevada groups fighting for greater access to voting are turning their attention to ballot measures seeking to …

Environment

USDA’s Wildlife Services Killed More Than 400,000 Native Wildlife in 2021

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest report on its wildlife killing program, which aims to reduce the loss of livestock to carnivores…

Numerous studies have shown that when children are given healthy food, they do better in school and stay healthier overall. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Children’s Advocates Urge Lawmakers to Extend School Meals for All

Federal COVID relief funds that helped expand access to school meals for all kids regardless of their ability to pay are set to expire in June…

Environment

Speed Cameras Suggested Amid MN's Road Safety Woes

Authorities and lawmakers say Minnesota has a problem with reckless drivers - and it creates deadly consequences for others on the road. Legislation …

Supporters of Iowa's Watershed Management Authorities say they empower local leaders to make the best decisions for their communities when it comes to flood mitigation and conservation. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Without State Help, IA Loses Local Flood-Prevention Staff

Iowa is in danger of losing momentum for local coordination of flood prevention projects. That's the prediction of groups with ties to Watershed …

Social Issues

Hearing Today on Bill to Extend CA Eviction Protections

A bill to extend some eviction protections for another three months, through July 1, is set to be heard in the State Assembly today. The move comes …

Social Issues

Along with Prices, Hunger Rises in Texas

Prices for food, gas and housing are all higher in Texas this year than last. And for local food banks, that means the need for their services is …

 

