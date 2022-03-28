Public Lands Face New Threats from Climate Change, Drilling

The use of public lands is back in the spotlight as the war in Ukraine enters its second month and gas prices remain high.



The American Petroleum Institute is pushing to allow more oil and gas drilling on public lands and slash regulations faced by fossil fuel firms. It comes at a time when public lands already face a loss of biodiversity, with the extinction of animal and plant species due to climate change.



John Leshy - professor emeritus at the University of California Hastings College of the Law - has spent much of the past five decades working on public-lands issues. He said one third of the 550 national wildlife refuges are located along the coastlines.



"And many of them are facing inundation as sea levels rise," said Leshy. "The glaciers are disappearing from Glacier National Park. The Joshua trees and the sequoia trees are disappearing from the parks that are named after them."



New Mexico has nearly 23 million acres of America's 600 million acres of public land. That includes hugely popular forests, mountains, deserts, plains, wetlands and shorelines.



Leshy is a former solicitor of the U.S. Interior Department and the author of 'Our Common Ground: A History of America's Public Lands.'



The National Park Service director has said he and other officials are committed to boosting the roles Native American tribes can play in managing public lands around the U.S. Leshy said that's important in areas where indigenous people have have deep cultural connections to the land.



"When Native Americans were dispossessed, they did not relinquish their cultural and ancestral ties to these lands," said Leshy. "And so, since World War II, Native Americans have become much powerfully advocating for having more say about their ancestral lands."



According to Leshy, public lands have historically tended to unify the nation, despite some histories that suggest public lands were the product of a "land grab" by the national government.



"Overwhelmingly, all of these lands were set aside and protected with the consent and the support of local people," said Leshy. "We did this to ourselves because we wanted to, and it's been a huge success story."







An important conservation program has received its full funding in Congress' latest budget.



The Land and Water Conservation Fund will be able to allocate $900 million to projects across the country to ensure access to public lands as well as for local projects. It's the first time the program has received its full dedicated funding since the Great American Outdoors Act in 2020 saved it and ensured permanent funding.



Amy Lindholm, manager of the Land and Water Conservation Fund Coalition for the Appalachian Mountain Club, explained the reach and scope of the financial backing of Congress.



"Every part of the country, every state, every congressional district, nearly every county in America has been touched by investment from the Land and Water Conservation Fund," Lindholm pointed out. "It protects everything from your local parks and playgrounds to working forests to habitat projects."



The program has been around for more than 50 years, allocating more than $700 million to Washington state over that time. It has helped protect places such as Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks, the Pacific Crest Trail and Skagit Wild and Scenic River.



Lindholm noted the $900 million is a great accomplishment and start to more conservation.



"We also see on the ground in Washington that there are projects that are still not able to be funded, and they are urgently needed for a variety of reasons," Lindholm emphasized. "Given the climate crisis that we're experiencing, they are more important than ever."



Some projects on the program's supplemental list in Washington include the Kittitas Working Forest, San Juan Island National Historical Park and work in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.



