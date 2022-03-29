WA Program Model for Support in Homelessness Crisis

Washington state lawmakers made a historic investment of $850 million in housing this session.



An effort in Seattle to get people housed could provide a good model for where to spend some of those dollars most effectively.



Chloe Gale, vice president of policy and strategy for the REACH program at Evergreen Treatment Services, said it is justifiable people are alarmed by the state's rising rate of homelessness. She pointed to her organization's program in Seattle's Pioneer Square, where they connected with about 60 people.



"We spent several weeks getting to know each individual in that space and developing an individualized plan for every person there, and then we had established places for each person to go," Gale explained. "The critical component is that we had resources that really matched the needs of the people who are living there."



Gale noted the city of Seattle has been a critical partner in the effort, and they helped move people into tiny houses and hotel rooms with behavioral and medical staff. She said of the 60 people they met, 90% moved inside and 60% are in long-term permanent housing.



Gale pointed out the population included a high number of people with substance abuse and mental-health issues.



"We had mental-health workers and substance-use support workers and medical providers on site who could immediately help solve and stabilize their health and their behavioral-health conditions," Gale emphasized.



Gale indicated they have used a similar model in other communities with different needs, such as with people with mobility issues. She added communities across the state are facing similar challenges.



"If we have a formula that really has adequate spaces for people to move inside and strong relationships that identify the needs of the folks who are living there, and finally a timeline that lets us match the folks who are living there to the shelter and housing resources that we have, we know that we can move almost everybody inside," Gale concluded.



References: Senate Bill 5092 (2021) 05/18/2021



get more stories like this via email



A bill before the General Assembly would put safeguards in place to promote accountability and affordability in mobile home parks.



More than 100,000 Coloradans live in mobile home communities, but investment funds and developers have been buying up parks and hiking up the rent, sometimes by double.



Cesiah Guadarrama Trejo, associate state director for Colorado 9to5, said rent increases are the number one concern for residents. She explained the term "mobile home" is in some ways a misnomer, because they can cost thousands of dollars to move, may be too old to survive a move, and it may be difficult to find another nearby site.



"If I live in Adams County, and I have to move my home, if the closest option to me is Grand Junction, that's not where my job is," Trejo pointed out. "That's not maybe like where your children are going to school. And so honestly, those options are very, very limited."



Colorado law allows rents to be increased once a year with 60-day notice. Trejo noted the bill would cap increases at 3% or 100% of inflation, whichever is greater in a 12-month period. She emphasized it accounts for landlords making returns on their investments, while also letting families know what they can expect to pay.



Trejo added the affordable-housing crisis is not just an urban issue, but affects residents across the state. She observed many of those who live in mobile-home communities are immigrant families, households with children, veterans, seniors and people with disabilities.



"We're talking about the most vulnerable populations and about working-class folks," Trejo stressed. "There's a lot of stigma still, in miseducation about who lives in these parks oftentimes because of what they look like on the outside."



She explained park owners are responsible for common areas and park infrastructure, while residents are responsible for their homes and anything inside.



Currently, homeowners have the option of an offer to purchase a park when it goes up for sale, if they can get 51% support among all park residents and finance the sale within 90 days. The bill would extend the timeline to 180 days, and put safeguards in place for if parks do close, landlords would be responsible for paying to move residents' mobile homes up to 100 miles, paying fair market value for the homes, or paying relocation assistance.



Jason Legg, attorney at Cadiz law and a tenants rights advocate working in partnership with Colorado 9to5, said without changes, landlords will continue to squeeze homeowners as hard as they can.



"The Mobile Home Park Act is a great law, relatively speaking, to other tenant-protection regimes that are out there," Legg asserted. "And the opportunity to purchase even is great. But so long as rent can be increased exponentially, like it has been, it swallows everything else."



Disclosure: 9to5 contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Civic Engagement, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: House Bill 1287 2022



get more stories like this via email



A new report found older Michiganders and people with disabilities face some of the greatest barriers to housing, and systemic racism has led to higher rates of disability among people of color.



Renter households at or below 30% of the median income in Michigan are 77% more likely to include older adults or adults with disabilities.



Julie Cassidy, senior policy analyst at the Michigan League for Public Policy and the report's author, said the pandemic worsened a shortage of affordable housing which had already reached a crisis point in many communities, and people with disabilities and older Americans often are disproportionately impacted.



"Skyrocketing home prices and rents over the last decade or so really affect them the most," Cassidy pointed out. "And people with disabilities have faced compounding discrimination throughout their lives, and that limits their earnings as adults."



The report showed nearly one in three Michiganders has a disability, and Michigan is one of the fastest-aging states in the nation. Cassidy argued it is important to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to both promote aging in place and to improve quality of life for those in congregate nursing-home settings.



Cassidy added disability rates increase with age, and systemic racism has created disparities as well. She noted Black, brown and Indigenous people face higher exposure to pollution, substandard housing conditions and experience of toxic stress at higher rates.



"Many of these things are a result of residential segregation and other discriminatory housing policies that have been occurring in our country for decades, and those disparities widen as people grow older," Cassidy explained. "In this way, kind of ableism and ageism tend to have a disproportionate impact on people of color."



The report suggested using American Rescue Plan funds to invest in home repairs and modifications for safety and accessibility, expand access to home- and community-based care and invest in the care workforce. It also recommended reducing nursing-home crowding by developing smaller homes, for 10 or 12 people, and converting multi-person rooms to singles to reduce the spread of contagious illness.



Cassidy emphasized the importance of accessible housing being well integrated into the community. She contended when developers seek subsidies from the state, accessibility standards vary based on size of the building, so there are often not enough units, and they are often segregated in certain buildings or neighborhoods. She hopes to see new standards applied to all buildings.



"This will give people more options throughout the community," Cassidy outlined. "And give them options in neighborhoods where they have better access to jobs, education, health care, transportation, recreation, all of those things that we all need to live a full and healthy life."



Disclosure: Michigan League for Public Policy/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Children's Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Housing report Michigan League for Public Policy 03/17/2022

House Resolution 1319 (2021) 03/11/2021



get more stories like this via email

