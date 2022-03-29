Tuesday, March 29, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 29, 2022
Play

We spotlight securing independence for people with disabilities; experts offer tips for dealing with stress going back to the office; and Nebraska could ban any procedure to end a pregnancy at any stage.

2022Talks - March 28, 2022
Play

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power;' Nebraska congressman will resign after lying to FBI; pressure mounts on Justice Clarence Thomas over his wife's texts; and Congress is urged to control drug costs.

2022Talks - March 29, 2022
Play

President Biden unveils his 2023 budget; the Jan. 6 Committee considers contempt charges against two Trump advisers; and nearly half of Americans are very concerned Russia may target U.S. with nuclear weapons.

Social Issues  |  Housing/Homelessness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

WA Program Model for Support in Homelessness Crisis

Play

Tuesday, March 29, 2022   

Washington state lawmakers made a historic investment of $850 million in housing this session.

An effort in Seattle to get people housed could provide a good model for where to spend some of those dollars most effectively.

Chloe Gale, vice president of policy and strategy for the REACH program at Evergreen Treatment Services, said it is justifiable people are alarmed by the state's rising rate of homelessness. She pointed to her organization's program in Seattle's Pioneer Square, where they connected with about 60 people.

"We spent several weeks getting to know each individual in that space and developing an individualized plan for every person there, and then we had established places for each person to go," Gale explained. "The critical component is that we had resources that really matched the needs of the people who are living there."

Gale noted the city of Seattle has been a critical partner in the effort, and they helped move people into tiny houses and hotel rooms with behavioral and medical staff. She said of the 60 people they met, 90% moved inside and 60% are in long-term permanent housing.

Gale pointed out the population included a high number of people with substance abuse and mental-health issues.

"We had mental-health workers and substance-use support workers and medical providers on site who could immediately help solve and stabilize their health and their behavioral-health conditions," Gale emphasized.

Gale indicated they have used a similar model in other communities with different needs, such as with people with mobility issues. She added communities across the state are facing similar challenges.

"If we have a formula that really has adequate spaces for people to move inside and strong relationships that identify the needs of the folks who are living there, and finally a timeline that lets us match the folks who are living there to the shelter and housing resources that we have, we know that we can move almost everybody inside," Gale concluded.


get more stories like this via email
Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law on Monday, also gives parents an option to sue a school district if a teacher holds classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity. (Pixabay)

Social Issues

LGBTQ Advocates Plan Legal Challenge to FL 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Public schoolteachers in Florida are now prohibited from giving classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity after Gov. Ron …

Social Issues

CA Parents Anonymous Program Gets $1 Million Grant to Strengthen Families

The California Parent and Youth Helpline just got a lifeline from the federal government, to the tune of $1 million. President Joe Biden recently …

Social Issues

Nearly a Quarter of Iowans Extremely Vulnerable to Disasters

From historic floods to the 2020 derecho, Iowans are familiar with natural disasters. With the spring storm season underway, local governments are …

Research at the national level has shown that nearly 70% of women describe at least one physical problem in the first year of the postpartum period. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Health Coverage Extension Seen as Reducing Risks for New Moms in IA

As maternal death rates go up, states are considering whether to extend postpartum coverage through Medicaid. Supporters in Iowa hope lawmakers take …

Social Issues

WI Advocates: SCOTUS Decision to Have Major Impact on Black Communities

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Wisconsin's legislative redistricting plan, a move advocates said will have long-lasting impacts for the …

The Connecticut Health Foundation report suggests local public health departments can play a bigger role in addressing disparities. In a 2021 survey, 86% of respondents said they had a great or fair amount of trust in local health officials and health-care workers. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

CT Report: After 2 Years of COVID, Lessons Learned on Racial-Health Equity

March marks two years since COVID-19 first devastated the lives of people across the country. A new report aims to look at lessons learned in …

Health and Wellness

Nebraska Lawmakers Advance Abortion Ban Opposed by Majority of Voters

Nebraska is on track to ban all abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark Roe v. Wade decision. On Friday, lawmakers …

Health and Wellness

Advocates Seek to Spotlight Developmental-Disability Issues Year-Round

As Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month comes to a close, advocates say the work to secure equal rights and independence for people with …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021