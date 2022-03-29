Tuesday, March 29, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 29, 2022
Play

We spotlight securing independence for people with disabilities; experts offer tips for dealing with stress going back to the office; and Nebraska could ban any procedure to end a pregnancy at any stage.

2022Talks - March 28, 2022
Play

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power;' Nebraska congressman will resign after lying to FBI; pressure mounts on Justice Clarence Thomas over his wife's texts; and Congress is urged to control drug costs.

2022Talks - March 29, 2022
Play

President Biden unveils his 2023 budget; the Jan. 6 Committee considers contempt charges against two Trump advisers; and nearly half of Americans are very concerned Russia may target U.S. with nuclear weapons.

Health and Wellness  |  Mental Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NH Officials: Call Rapid-Response Access Point for Mental-Health Emergencies

Play

Tuesday, March 29, 2022   

Social workers are raising awareness about new mobile crisis centers and an Access Point call center now providing 24/7 call, chat or community-based services for Granite Staters facing a mental-health crisis.

New Hampshire's mental-health services have been seeing workforce shortages in recent years, which has resulted in people in crisis waiting days at the emergency room for a placement.

Becky Parton, project director for the Dartmouth Trauma Interventions Research Center and a member of the National Association of Social Workers, said the new mobile centers, also known as Rapid Response Teams, seek to connect folks directly with care. She said some people may only need a call with a clinician to help de-escalate their situation, while others will still need to go to the emergency room for inpatient care.

"But there are other levels of care that we can provide, which is one of the great things about this," Parton asserted. "Ultimately the goal is to keep people out of waiting in the emergency room when they don't have to and being able to serve them in the community."

The Rapid Response Access Point can be reached at 833-710-6477 or residents can visit nh988.com to chat with trained professionals. Parton noted it is part of a national effort.

New Hampshire's 10-year mental-health plan put these mobile crisis centers into action, and also expanded mental-health services for children in the state.

Parton hopes the Access Point can be an alternative to calling the police. She pointed out people facing mental health crises are more likely to experience police violence, and police are not always well-trained in de-escalation.

"They may assume criminal intent, versus being able to de-escalate someone and figure out if there's a mental health reason why they had to be called," Parton explained. "So the goal would be that, long term, we've reduced the need for police assistance unless there was a real safety issue."

She added groups are providing training to law enforcement to help them improve.

Parton stressed while these Rapid Response Teams are a great addition to available services, many of the community organizations and agencies facilitating them are still struggling to retain staff. She emphasized support for recruitment and retention is needed.

"It's unfortunate, but we don't have good reimbursement rates for providers," Parton contended. "We need to have better pay in general, which would help retain more staff. Community health centers already don't have enough state funding to adequately run the programs they are tasked with supporting."

Disclosure: NASW New Hampshire Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Poverty Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law on Monday, also gives parents an option to sue a school district if a teacher holds classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity. (Pixabay)

Social Issues

LGBTQ Advocates Plan Legal Challenge to FL 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Public schoolteachers in Florida are now prohibited from giving classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity after Gov. Ron …

Social Issues

CA Parents Anonymous Program Gets $1 Million Grant to Strengthen Families

The California Parent and Youth Helpline just got a lifeline from the federal government, to the tune of $1 million. President Joe Biden recently …

Social Issues

Nearly a Quarter of Iowans Extremely Vulnerable to Disasters

From historic floods to the 2020 derecho, Iowans are familiar with natural disasters. With the spring storm season underway, local governments are …

Research at the national level has shown that nearly 70% of women describe at least one physical problem in the first year of the postpartum period. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Health Coverage Extension Seen as Reducing Risks for New Moms in IA

As maternal death rates go up, states are considering whether to extend postpartum coverage through Medicaid. Supporters in Iowa hope lawmakers take …

Social Issues

WI Advocates: SCOTUS Decision to Have Major Impact on Black Communities

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Wisconsin's legislative redistricting plan, a move advocates said will have long-lasting impacts for the …

The Connecticut Health Foundation report suggests local public health departments can play a bigger role in addressing disparities. In a 2021 survey, 86% of respondents said they had a great or fair amount of trust in local health officials and health-care workers. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

CT Report: After 2 Years of COVID, Lessons Learned on Racial-Health Equity

March marks two years since COVID-19 first devastated the lives of people across the country. A new report aims to look at lessons learned in …

Health and Wellness

Nebraska Lawmakers Advance Abortion Ban Opposed by Majority of Voters

Nebraska is on track to ban all abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark Roe v. Wade decision. On Friday, lawmakers …

Health and Wellness

Advocates Seek to Spotlight Developmental-Disability Issues Year-Round

As Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month comes to a close, advocates say the work to secure equal rights and independence for people with …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021