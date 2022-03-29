Health Coverage Extension Seen as Reducing Risks for New Moms in IA

This weekend, the University of South Dakota's women's basketball team continues its magical run in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament.



It is happening under the umbrella of a new state law targeting trans athletes, a movement some describe as "misguided" in supporting women's programs. With the Coyotes advancing to the Sweet 16, there has been a regional buzz.



Sarah Axelson, vice president of Advocacy for the Women's Sports Foundation, said it should happen more often, rather than laws banning transgender girls and women from playing on teams consistent with their gender identity. Axelson contended it is not a problem, especially when so many others exist.



"We need legislators to start paying attention to overall participation opportunities, access, Title IX compliance, scholarships, facilities, uniforms, coaching, the fight for equal pay," Axelson outlined.



She pointed out advancements could align with the 50th anniversary of Title IX this year. The law prohibits discrimination in education-sponsored activities receiving federal funding.



South Dakota and Iowa recently joined the fray of states passing transgender sports bans. Supporters of the bans said their goal is fairness, arguing trans girls hold competitive advantages over cisgender athletes.



But the Foundation echoed other opponents, countering the laws are a solution in search of a problem. Meanwhile, at the professional level, Axelson stressed emerging leagues for women need more attention so they can grow.



"The WNBA has just reached some really monumental investment deals, right, and they're 25 years in," Axelson asserted. "Some of these other women's leagues are newer, but they're still seeking that sponsorship and seeking investment."



And as people tune in to March Madness, Axelson hopes they are mindful of the gaps in resources women players are afforded compared to men's teams. She referred to a social media post from last year's tournament comparing workout facilities.



"The men had what the picture showed was a state-of-the-art facility. The women had a tower of dumbbells, where I think they didn't exceed, like, 30 pounds, and a stack of yoga mats," Axelson recounted.



The backlash led to a review of NCAA championships in terms of gender equity.



At the start of the pandemic, women in Nebraska and across the U.S. were the first to exit the workforce. A new survey from the Institute for Women's Policy Research could offer a roadmap for employers to get more women back to work, and ensure that they can remain on the job.



Nicole Mason, president and CEO of the institute, said there is a significant gap between what women say they want and what employers are currently offering.



"Higher pay, health insurance and workplace flexibility are top among the desired benefits for women who are re-entering the workforce," said Mason.



Between March and May of 2020, more than 12 million women lost jobs or stayed home to care for family members and supervise children.



When considering future jobs, nearly nine in ten surveyed women report a living wage and health insurance to be "very important" or "important" benefits. More than eight in ten women cite retirement benefits and job security as key factors.



Even after the pandemic exposed how critical it is for sick workers to be able to stay home, paid sick and family leave remains an elusive benefit for many working women.



More than one third of women surveyed working full-time do not have paid sick leave. Mason said close to 70% fear they could lose their job if they have to take time off due to illness or to care for a family member.



"But for many lower-wage workers, especially workers employed in the hardest hit sectors, they do not have paid sick leave," said Mason. "So not being able to come to work one day can jeopardize their jobs."



More than six in ten women surveyed consider control of their schedules to be "very important" or "important." Mason said lessons learned during the pandemic show that working remotely and allowing scheduling flexibility works, and does not negatively impact worker productivity.



"And I think we have an opportunity to try to create a win-win proposition for both employers and employees," said Mason. "And to create workplaces that work for all workers, not just a small fraction of them."







