Health Coverage Extension Seen as Reducing Risks for New Moms in IA

As maternal death rates go up, states are considering whether to extend postpartum coverage through Medicaid. Supporters in Iowa hope lawmakers take advantage of federal incentives and join the list.
Under the American Rescue Plan, states have the option to seek matching funds allowing 12 months of postpartum Medicaid coverage. The current requirement is 60 days.
Dr. Lena Rydberg Freese, internal medicine specialist at the Iowa Clinic and an American Heart Association board member, said she often sees new mothers after they have given birth. She feels yearlong coverage would address common lingering health effects tied to a pregnancy.
"That's going to do a lot better job of getting hypertension levels back to normal and getting their risk factors under a little bit better control," Rydberg Freese recommended. "So that they are better able to prevent the long-term health consequences of not treating this."
The American Heart Association said other risk factors for new mothers include blood clots and stroke.
Currently, four out of every 10 births in Iowa are covered by Medicaid. Nationally, cost barriers result in an unmet medical need for one in five uninsured new moms. There is a proposed extension in the Iowa Senate, but an added provision dealing with pregnancy counseling and avoiding abortions has seen pushback.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted the maternal death rate in the United States has steadily increased, going from 17% in 2018 to 23% in 2020. The rates are much higher for Black women.
Rydberg Freese pointed out those disparities exist in Iowa.
"It has not been, I think, as well recognized as a problem in the Midwest as it has in some of our coastal regions," Rydberg Freese observed. "But we see that magnitude is, is a little bit greater."
The federal incentives for the extended coverage, which begin Friday, sunset after five years. Nearly 30 states have either adopted extensions or are considering it.
Rydberg Freese added if Iowa were to move ahead, it would help families feel like they are supported here.
"I want my young moms to be in good health, because that helps them do all the things that they need to do for their families, for their communities," Rydberg Freese asserted.
The Heart Association is encouraging those who want a coverage extension to speak up through the group's You're the Cure platform.
This weekend, the University of South Dakota's women's basketball team continues its magical run in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament.
It is happening under the umbrella of a new state law targeting trans athletes, a movement some describe as "misguided" in supporting women's programs. With the Coyotes advancing to the Sweet 16, there has been a regional buzz.
Sarah Axelson, vice president of Advocacy for the Women's Sports Foundation, said it should happen more often, rather than laws banning transgender girls and women from playing on teams consistent with their gender identity. Axelson contended it is not a problem, especially when so many others exist.
"We need legislators to start paying attention to overall participation opportunities, access, Title IX compliance, scholarships, facilities, uniforms, coaching, the fight for equal pay," Axelson outlined.
She pointed out advancements could align with the 50th anniversary of Title IX this year. The law prohibits discrimination in education-sponsored activities receiving federal funding.
South Dakota and Iowa recently joined the fray of states passing transgender sports bans. Supporters of the bans said their goal is fairness, arguing trans girls hold competitive advantages over cisgender athletes.
But the Foundation echoed other opponents, countering the laws are a solution in search of a problem. Meanwhile, at the professional level, Axelson stressed emerging leagues for women need more attention so they can grow.
"The WNBA has just reached some really monumental investment deals, right, and they're 25 years in," Axelson asserted. "Some of these other women's leagues are newer, but they're still seeking that sponsorship and seeking investment."
And as people tune in to March Madness, Axelson hopes they are mindful of the gaps in resources women players are afforded compared to men's teams. She referred to a social media post from last year's tournament comparing workout facilities.
"The men had what the picture showed was a state-of-the-art facility. The women had a tower of dumbbells, where I think they didn't exceed, like, 30 pounds, and a stack of yoga mats," Axelson recounted.
The backlash led to a review of NCAA championships in terms of gender equity.
At the start of the pandemic, women in Nebraska and across the U.S. were the first to exit the workforce. A new survey from the Institute for Women's Policy Research could offer a roadmap for employers to get more women back to work, and ensure that they can remain on the job.
Nicole Mason, president and CEO of the institute, said there is a significant gap between what women say they want and what employers are currently offering.
"Higher pay, health insurance and workplace flexibility are top among the desired benefits for women who are re-entering the workforce," said Mason.
Between March and May of 2020, more than 12 million women lost jobs or stayed home to care for family members and supervise children.
When considering future jobs, nearly nine in ten surveyed women report a living wage and health insurance to be "very important" or "important" benefits. More than eight in ten women cite retirement benefits and job security as key factors.
Even after the pandemic exposed how critical it is for sick workers to be able to stay home, paid sick and family leave remains an elusive benefit for many working women.
More than one third of women surveyed working full-time do not have paid sick leave. Mason said close to 70% fear they could lose their job if they have to take time off due to illness or to care for a family member.
"But for many lower-wage workers, especially workers employed in the hardest hit sectors, they do not have paid sick leave," said Mason. "So not being able to come to work one day can jeopardize their jobs."
More than six in ten women surveyed consider control of their schedules to be "very important" or "important." Mason said lessons learned during the pandemic show that working remotely and allowing scheduling flexibility works, and does not negatively impact worker productivity.
"And I think we have an opportunity to try to create a win-win proposition for both employers and employees," said Mason. "And to create workplaces that work for all workers, not just a small fraction of them."
Today is Equal Pay Day, representing how far into 2022 women would have to work to make what men did in 2021, on average.
In 2021, full-time wages for women were about 83% that of full-time men. In Washington state, the gap was wider, at about 78%, or $15,000 less per year.
Marilyn Watkins, policy director of the Economic Opportunity Institute said women held just 22% of the state's technology jobs - the highest-paying profession in the state. She also noted that the pay gap is greater when race is included.
"For Black women, Latina women, Indigenous women," said Watkins, "the pay gap is significantly worse than it is overall for white and most Asian women."
In 2021, Black and Latina women made about 63% and 58%, respectively, of what men made nationally. Watkins noted that while the pay gap for women overall is wider in Washington, wages are higher across the board compared with other states.
Watkins said a combination of factors contribute to the wage gap, including unequal treatment in the workplace.
Another issue is pay transparency. She said lawmakers passed a measure this year that will require employers to disclose salaries for an open position at the start of the hiring process.
"That kind of transparency just gives everybody more access to information," said Watkins, "and helps give workers a little bit more power in the negotiating process and also makes it much more difficult for those kinds of unconscious biases to come into play in terms of the starting wage that someone is offered."
Another factor is the cost of - and, often, responsibility for - child care. Watkins said most children grow up in a household with a mother, whether it's a single mom or two-person household, and the fact that women have lower earnings impacts those children.
"If we could eliminate the gender wage gap and if we could eliminate, especially, that gender plus race wage gap," said Watkins, "it would really make a dent in childhood poverty in this country."
Watkins said major investments in child care could go a long way in tackling this issue.
