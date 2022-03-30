Wednesday, March 30, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 30, 2022
Play

Climate change appears to be shifting Tornado Alley; former Trump advisor talks about how the president used a different phone on Jan. 6; and Wisconsin mulls restoring voting rights to people on parole.

2022Talks - March 30, 2022
Play

Pentagon says a Russian pullback in Ukraine may only be a repositioning of forces; the Emmett Till anti-lynching bill is now law; and FDA green lights a second COVID vaccine booster for people over 50.

The Yonder Report - March 24, 2022
Play

Hoops make headlines in Oklahoma as the Citizen Potawatomi Nation becomes the first tribe to own a professional basketball team; South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation raises world's largest native-owned buffalo herd; farmers face down rising prices for fertilizer; and New Mexico claims bragging rights as soil champions.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
Following Mpls. Strike, Calls for Broader Support Grow Louder

Play

Wednesday, March 30, 2022   

This week, Minneapolis public school students returned to class following a nearly three-week teacher strike, but labor groups say educators and their districts across the state are still feeling the weight of tight budgets.

The Minneapolis strike touched on such common labor issues as compensation, and other demands have prompted discussions about teachers needing broader support on the job amid staff burnout.

Denise Specht, president of the statewide teacher's union Education Minnesota, which represents nearly 90,000 educators, said with continued growth in the state budget surplus, now is the time to give professionals the help they need.

"Investing in our public schools would not only help these districts with some of these budget cuts," Specht pointed out. "But would actually help with many of the issues that we hear students and teachers are talking about; things that they need in their schools every single day."

It includes more mental-health support. Last year, lawmakers approved the state's largest school funding increase in 15 years. But some districts still project deficits and plan cuts, such as the reductions approved this month by leaders in Grand Rapids. Democrats and the governor have proposed various ways to add to school spending, but GOP lawmakers argued the surplus should lead to tax relief.

Specht contended the state needs to get to the point where districts no longer have to lean on local residents to help address growing operational costs.

"Until we stop those levy referendums, I think that we need to take a serious look at what kind of investments are we getting from the state," Specht asserted.

Other education advocates noted while some wealthier districts can afford to keep passing levy increases, low-income districts often cannot do so, which prevents them providing some of the most basic education services.


