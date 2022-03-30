Following Mpls. Strike, Calls for Broader Support Grow Louder

This week, Minneapolis public school students returned to class following a nearly three-week teacher strike, but labor groups say educators and their districts across the state are still feeling the weight of tight budgets.



The Minneapolis strike touched on such common labor issues as compensation, and other demands have prompted discussions about teachers needing broader support on the job amid staff burnout.



Denise Specht, president of the statewide teacher's union Education Minnesota, which represents nearly 90,000 educators, said with continued growth in the state budget surplus, now is the time to give professionals the help they need.



"Investing in our public schools would not only help these districts with some of these budget cuts," Specht pointed out. "But would actually help with many of the issues that we hear students and teachers are talking about; things that they need in their schools every single day."



It includes more mental-health support. Last year, lawmakers approved the state's largest school funding increase in 15 years. But some districts still project deficits and plan cuts, such as the reductions approved this month by leaders in Grand Rapids. Democrats and the governor have proposed various ways to add to school spending, but GOP lawmakers argued the surplus should lead to tax relief.



Specht contended the state needs to get to the point where districts no longer have to lean on local residents to help address growing operational costs.



"Until we stop those levy referendums, I think that we need to take a serious look at what kind of investments are we getting from the state," Specht asserted.



Other education advocates noted while some wealthier districts can afford to keep passing levy increases, low-income districts often cannot do so, which prevents them providing some of the most basic education services.



Groups are pushing for alternatives to the Massachusetts Tests for Educator Licensure (MTEL), which they say can be a barrier to greater teacher diversity.



As demographics across the Commonwealth change, the educator workforce continues to be majority white, and the MTEL has been identified as discriminatory against educators of color and those for whom English is not their native language.



Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, said a bill before the Legislature would address alternatives to the licensure test and provide support for districts to build recruitment and retention structures.



"What we owe to our students who are multilingual, of different racial and ethnic backgrounds, is to have schools full of educators from their communities who speak their languages who understand their culture, who really represent them and their communities," Najimy outlined.



Najimy pointed out the bill does not specify an alternative. It leaves it up to the Department of Education, but she noted there are options, from coursework from bachelor's or master's degrees to work samples or presentations.



Rosa Valentin teaches English as a second language in Springfield, where the public school population is more than 60% Latino or Hispanic, and nearly 20% Black. She has not passed the MTEL, but she is fully certified. She received her certification in 1994, before the test was put in place. She said she has served in temporary administrative roles and excelled, but cannot get a permanent promotion.



"We're losing educators that look like the population that they have in front of them," Valentin asserted. "And I'm a clear example of that. I'm fully certified, but not being able to pass the writing test has held me back in growing into another positions."



Najimy added eliminating the test requirement goes hand in hand with recruitment and retention. She emphasized it is important to connect with community-based organizations and Historically Black Colleges and Universities in recruitment, and make sure schools are welcoming environments for educators of all backgrounds.



"Too often when there are too few educators of color, they are looked upon as the ones who have to teach everybody about racism," Najimy observed. "Rather than the district really investing in programs that help the entire school community understand issues of racism."



Disclosure: The Massachusetts Teachers Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Children's Issues, Civic Engagement, and Education. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

A workforce development program in Missouri is set to expire in August, but the state Senate passed a bill to make it permanent. The bill is now in the state House.



The Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant Program provides full-tuition scholarships to adults 25 and older who want to get a short-term credential or a degree in an area designated as high need, such as allied health, computer science, business, accounting or education.



Zora Mulligan, commissioner of the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, noted the number of applications have almost doubled in the last year.



"When we look at the kinds of things people are studying through Fast Track, there are things that really make sense if you think about the areas where there's a lot of openings in your community and where people have an opportunity to make a good living," Mulligan explained.



Grant recipients are required to graduate, stay in Missouri and find eligible employment within a year; otherwise the money defaults into a loan. They are also required to maintain employment in the state for at least three years.



Mulligan pointed out employers such as the Missouri Hospital Association, for instance, have been seeking job candidates from the Fast Track program even before COVID-19 because they had such acute workforce needs. She stressed the program benefits students and employers greatly, with little cost for the state.



"We're going to need a great pipeline of talent to continue to meet those needs," Mulligan emphasized. "So the program is very specifically tailored to meet very widely understood needs. And I think it's kind of a no-brainer when we talk about extending it."



Mulligan added the pandemic has only exacerbated the need for workers in the health care industry, and educators and school administrators have also been leaving the workforce.



Gov. Mike Parson has proposed increasing the minimum teacher salary from $25,000 a year to $38,000. While many school districts pay more, he hopes it will encourage potential teachers to join the public-school system.



