Wednesday, March 30, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 30, 2022
Play

Climate change appears to be shifting Tornado Alley; former Trump advisor talks about how the president used a different phone on Jan. 6; and Wisconsin mulls restoring voting rights to people on parole.

2022Talks - March 30, 2022
Play

Pentagon says a Russian pullback in Ukraine may only be a repositioning of forces; the Emmett Till anti-lynching bill is now law; and FDA green lights a second COVID vaccine booster for people over 50.

The Yonder Report - March 24, 2022
Play

Hoops make headlines in Oklahoma as the Citizen Potawatomi Nation becomes the first tribe to own a professional basketball team; South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation raises world's largest native-owned buffalo herd; farmers face down rising prices for fertilizer; and New Mexico claims bragging rights as soil champions.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Fed Lawsuit Settlement Nixes OR Residency for Aid-in-Dying Law

Play

Wednesday, March 30, 2022   

Oregon's residency requirement to access the state's medical aid-in-dying law is no more, after a settlement in federal court.

The Oregon Death with Dignity Act allows terminally ill adults of sound mind with six months or less to live to access end-of-life treatment. The law had mandated state residency since it passed by ballot referendum in 1994.

Dr. Nick Gideonse, a plaintiff in the Oregon case, practices in Portland and has patients living in Washington state. He pointed out no other aspect of care is limited by state residency.

"While, you know, I certainly understand that it made sense when Oregon was the first state to allow medical aid in dying, it just no longer served a purpose and was an artificial barrier to people trying to get end-of-life care," Gideonse asserted.

Gideonse noted nearly a third of Americans live in states where medical aid in dying is legal. It includes Washington state, although more than 60% of hospitals beds in Clark County across the Columbia River from Portland are in health care facilities with religious prohibitions on aid-in-dying care.

Under the settlement, Oregon officials have to issue directives halting enforcement of the residency provision, and request legislation to remove the residency language from the law.

Amitai Heller, senior staff attorney for Compassion & Choices, which represented Gideonse in the case, said the residency requirement is unconstitutional because it directly discriminates against people who are trying to access end-of-life care from other states.

"The United States Constitution requires equal treatment for people living in different states to be able to access the services of neighboring states under the Privileges and Immunities Clause," Heller explained. "And the Commerce Clause prevents undue restrictions on commercial transactions in between states."

Washington, D.C., and eight other states, including California and Washington, also have residency requirements in their medical aid-in-dying laws. Heller noted the settlement could have repercussions in those states.

Disclosure: Compassion & Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, "Including trans athletes will promote values of non-discrimination and inclusion among all student athletes." (Adobe Stock/Eric Cote)

Social Issues

Utah Lawmakers Ban Transgender Girls from Women’s Sports

Utah's Legislature has overridden Republican Gov. Spencer Cox's veto of House Bill 11, which now mandates young transgender athletes can play only …

Social Issues

Ukraine Charity Scams On the Rise

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine generates suffering for millions, many in California naturally want to do what they can to support the refugees…

Environment

Climate Change Shifts Tornado Alley Further into Texas

The area known as "Tornado Alley" now includes more parts of Texas than it once did, according to scientists, who believe climate change could be the …

Last year, Minnesota lawmakers approved notable increases in education spending they said would limit staff layoffs. But teachers and their advocates say many districts are still planning cuts. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Following Mpls. Strike, Calls for Broader Support Grow Louder

This week, Minneapolis public school students returned to class following a nearly three-week teacher strike, but labor groups say educators and …

Environment

Bipartisan Call for Wildlife Crossings in OR from Infrastructure Funding

Oregon state lawmakers have crossed the political divide, coming together to ask for funding of wildlife crossings from Congress's infrastructure law…

Per Wisconsin Department of Corrections data, as of June 2021, about one-fifth of the people on community supervision in Wisconsin live in and around Milwaukee. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

WI Groups Push for Voting Rights for Formerly Incarcerated

Wisconsin's spring election is next week, but thousands of residents will be barred from casting their ballots. Wisconsin does not allow anyone …

Social Issues

Federal Funds Coming to PA for Watershed Restoration

Pennsylvania is receiving more than $3 million in federal funding for watershed restoration projects. Conservation groups said it will help the …

Social Issues

Ohio Bill Would Provide More Flexibility for Young Workers

By Trista BowserBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. Due to the labor shortage in …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021