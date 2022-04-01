Public Health Emergency Set to Expire, More WV Kids Could Lose Coverage

In a letter sent to the Department of Health and Human Services this week, the American Hospital Association and other health-care groups asked the agency to extend its declaration of a Public Health Emergency.
The policy is officially set to expire in about two weeks, and while experts have said it could be extended until summer, the change will likely prompt confusion for families on the status of their child's Medicaid or CHIP coverage.
Julianne Yacovone, Director of Child Health at West Virginians for Affordable Health Care, said changes in income status and other factors that determine eligibility can lead to sudden drops in coverage.
"In West Virginia, this could mean that thousands of children could lose their coverage, simply because their parents aren't aware of the expiration," she said. "They may not be aware of what steps they need to take and what information they need to provide to keep that coverage."
A report by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families found that millions of children who rely on Medicaid or CHIP are at risk of becoming uninsured if the Public Health Emergency's continuous-coverage requirement is lifted.
Yacovone said the change could be drastic for some parents, depending on their child's health-care needs.
"Things like asthma inhalers can be way out of a person's price range if they do not have that coverage," she said.
Yacovone said she thinks West Virginia should be working to increase awareness that the Public Health Emergency is ending.
"They can make the renewal process accessible online," she said, "and make it simple, straightforward - say, 'This is what we need from you, so you don't lose your coverage.'"
A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation predicted that around 8% of kids on Medicaid or CHIP will be dropped from coverage when the emergency ends.
While Ohio trails the nation in outcomes for older youths in foster care, a new report also suggests there are reasons for hope.
According to the Children's Defense Fund-Ohio, the state is in the bottom 10% of the country on four measures of well-being for 21-year-olds who were in foster care in their teens.
Ohio's youths are less likely to finish high school, obtain a GED, get a job, or enroll in school, and more likely to be involved in the justice system.
Deanna Jones, a licensed social worker and former foster youth, said she understands the experiences of kids in care.
"As a teenager, I definitely felt unheard, undervalued, even silenced about my own situation when I was in care," Jones recounted. "And there are still those youths who do not feel heard. Youths need to be heard, and we need to show them that their voice matters."
The report pointed out Ohio has implemented major initiatives to improve outcomes, including the establishment of a Youth Ombudsman office to investigate complaints. Jones acknowledged it will provide hope for those with bad experiences in foster care.
The report also called for better data collection from youths during their time in care.
Laila-Rose Hudson, a law student at The Ohio State University and former foster youth, believes the data is sorely needed. She explained Ohio's rate of abuse in foster care is less than 1%, which she contended cannot possibly be accurate.
"Just my story alone, multiple forms of abuse across multiple different homes in 10 years," Hudson recalled. "If those numbers were accurate, I would be a statistical impossibility, so we know these numbers are flawed."
Instead of using exit interviews to learn about placement experiences, the research suggested using quarterly youth experience surveys and using the data to identify areas where further investigation is necessary. Areas of strength for Ohio in the report include measures of permanency, placement stability and a recent decline in youths aging out of care.
The Texas Freedom Network is calling for people to join a new campaign against what it calls "education censorship" across the state.
The movement, made up of more than a dozen organizations, comes after efforts by local and national politicians to limit race and LGBTQ representation in schools, as part of their own political ambitions.
The group said making education so partisan ignores children's needs.
Val Benavidez, executive director of the Texas Freedom Network, said students need policies ensuring diverse populations are represented in their school environment.
"Support students by proactively organizing on your local school boards, attending regular meetings, testifying at the state board of education," Benavidez outlined. "And letting your state representatives know that you will not tolerate politically motivated bans that attempt to silence our communities."
Benavidez pointed out the goal of the "Teach the Truth" campaign is to create communities where everyone feels included, regardless of their race or sexuality.
Texas lawmakers have passed bills in recent years restricting discussion of racial history and LGBTQ-related topics in schools.
The coalition argued removing certain books from library shelves ends up making education one-sided, and avoids the truth about tough topics in order to make some students or their parents more comfortable.
Hedreich Nichols, an educational consultant and children's book author, thinks a little discomfort is necessary for a balanced education.
"We are doing our students a disservice," Nichols contended. "Sometimes truth is uncomfortable; as a parent, I want my son to be able to face uncomfortable truths."
Ricardo Martinez, executive director of Equality Texas, said his group asked the Texas Education Agency last fall about various attempts to remove more than 800 books from schools. Some 60% centered around LGBTQ topics, 8% around race, and 13% about sex education.
Martinez sees a longer-term impact on students' mental health.
"Youth in Texas see their very humanity debated, time and time again, by those who are in charge of their safety and education," Martinez asserted.
He added books and "true history" are important in schools, and said anyone can report concerns about what's happening in their school district to the campaign's website.
Iowa's child welfare system is feeling the weight of the pandemic, with some counties in urgent need of foster-care families. At the same time, those involved with referrals say the state remains focused on reducing the cycle of trauma for the children.
Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) said regions surrounding cities such as Council Bluffs and Sioux City have the biggest gaps in foster-care placement.
Danette Morgan, pre-service training coordinator for LSI, said last year, more than 520 western Iowa children needed a foster home. She noted the pandemic has created roadblocks in families taking on more referrals. Another dilemma is the closure of some emergency shelters, which added to the uncertainty.
"Every time we move, I think it raises the questions again of, 'How long am I going to be here? What's going to happen next?' " Morgan explained. "And I think it sets the child back, maybe, as far as healing and developmentally."
While Lutheran Services calls on more households to become foster-care families, it said Iowa recognizes the importance of kinship care. Through a federal law passed in 2018, states have financial flexibility to carry out services aiming to keep at-risk children with relatives.
And there are prevention efforts to avoid removing children from their homes. Iowa's kinship care program started last year.
Morgan pointed out the program is a big help because of the extra hoops relatives or trusted family friends have to go through to become foster parents to a loved one. They are given temporary financial support while navigating the process.
"It is a long process, and it does take time," Morgan observed. "If finances were a concern to the family going through this program, then it makes it a little bit easier for them, and at the same time [it] provides a home for the child."
Meanwhile, LSI noted of the 520 children needing placement last year, roughly half the cases involved siblings. Morgan added limited availability makes it hard to keep them connected, and her team is doing its best to find homes close together.