Friday, April 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 1, 2022
Play

One state pushes for leftover American Rescue Plan dollars to be used for direct stimulus checks; we report on the "Trans Day of Visibility" in the Dakotas; and a new handgun carry law raises gun safety issues.

2022Talks - April 1, 2022
Play

Biden announces a record petroleum reserve release; Pelosi says the Supreme Court needs a code of ethics; and new travel measures to better support transgender Americans.

The Yonder Report - March 31, 2022
Play

America's rural population bounces back in 2021 while an Iowa project aims to help rural towns improve quality of life; prices rise for food as farmers and ranchers identify needed resources to help; and Congress considers the Rural Prosperity Act.

Social Issues  |  Children's    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Public Health Emergency Set to Expire, More WV Kids Could Lose Coverage

Play

Friday, April 1, 2022   

In a letter sent to the Department of Health and Human Services this week, the American Hospital Association and other health-care groups asked the agency to extend its declaration of a Public Health Emergency.

The policy is officially set to expire in about two weeks, and while experts have said it could be extended until summer, the change will likely prompt confusion for families on the status of their child's Medicaid or CHIP coverage.

Julianne Yacovone, Director of Child Health at West Virginians for Affordable Health Care, said changes in income status and other factors that determine eligibility can lead to sudden drops in coverage.

"In West Virginia, this could mean that thousands of children could lose their coverage, simply because their parents aren't aware of the expiration," she said. "They may not be aware of what steps they need to take and what information they need to provide to keep that coverage."

A report by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families found that millions of children who rely on Medicaid or CHIP are at risk of becoming uninsured if the Public Health Emergency's continuous-coverage requirement is lifted.

Yacovone said the change could be drastic for some parents, depending on their child's health-care needs.

"Things like asthma inhalers can be way out of a person's price range if they do not have that coverage," she said.

Yacovone said she thinks West Virginia should be working to increase awareness that the Public Health Emergency is ending.

"They can make the renewal process accessible online," she said, "and make it simple, straightforward - say, 'This is what we need from you, so you don't lose your coverage.'"

A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation predicted that around 8% of kids on Medicaid or CHIP will be dropped from coverage when the emergency ends.


get more stories like this via email
Across the country, the wild turkey has lost more than 18.8 million acres of habitat within its range, according to a new National Wildlife Federation analysis. That's more than any other bird species besides the mourning dove. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: TX Habitat Loss Impacts Wildlife, Hunting, Fishing

Habitat loss is threatening the wildlife, lands and waters that hunters and anglers rely on, and a new report from the National Wildlife Federation …

Social Issues

No April Fool’s Joke: NM Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries Open Today

Retail cannabis hits the shelves today in New Mexico, with many hoping it will be a boon to the state's fossil-fuel-dependent economy. Medical …

Social Issues

Oregonians Can Donate Time, Skills for National Volunteer Month

April is National Volunteer Month, recognizing the time people give to help their local communities. John Afryl, senior program manager for Hands On …

A January 2022 report from the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety found more than half of gun deaths in Indiana are suicides. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Concerns Raised Over IN's New Permitless Handgun-Carry Law

Indiana's new law allowing people to carry a handgun without a permit is raising concerns from the state's gun-safety advocates. Under the law …

Social Issues

Building Support Network for SD Transgender Youth, Families

For years, members of the LGBTQ community in South Dakota have fought state policies they describe as discriminatory, and people who are transgender …

The federal funds states received through the American Rescue Plan must be either spent or allocated by the end of 2024. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

PA Lawmakers Urged to Invest Federal Relief Money in Working Families

Advocacy groups in Pennsylvania are calling on lawmakers to redistribute billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief aid to Commonwealth residen…

Health and Wellness

Added Protection for Abortion Access in MT Could be Overturned

Montana is part of a national trend of increasing challenges to abortion access. An injunction was placed on three abortion restriction bills passed …

Health and Wellness

AZ Lawmakers Consider Medicaid Plan to Extend Postpartum Care

A bill to greatly expand health-care coverage for women after giving birth is nearing its final hurdle in the Arizona Legislature - and with bipartisa…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021