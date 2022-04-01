MA Educators: Support Professionals Need Living Wage, Job Security

Labor groups are spotlighting the critical role that education support professionals play in Commonwealth public schools, and they're advocating for better pay and working conditions.



ESPs include paraeducators, custodians and maintenance workers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, security officers, IT support workers and more. The vast majority of ESPs earn less than $30,000 a year.



Yahaira Rodriguez, a paraeducator in Worcester, said many ESPs live in low-income housing, or struggle to meet other basic needs.



"I have a bachelor's degree," she said. "Most of these educators are also very, very educated; they have even master's, they have bachelor's, they have associates - and we're not paying them what they deserve. "



The Massachusetts Teachers Association put together what it's calling the "ESP Bill of Rights" to demand a living wage, affordable health insurance, paid family and medical leave, job security and recognition as educators, among other things. The ESP Bill of Rights also calls for an affordable way of attaining more education and paying off career-related debt.



Today and Saturday, the union holds its annual ESP conference for professional development and networking.



"It just feels like a vicious cycle sometimes, not being able to get out of the trap of making that non-livable wage," said Katie Monopoli, a paraprofessional in Shrewsbury with multiple other jobs as well as attending graduate school for clinical mental-health counseling with a specialization in dance-movement therapy. "So, I'm taking out loans, which is very anxiety-inducing, of course. Balancing all the jobs and also further education does feel like a lot."



Many ESP contracts don't have automatic renewal language, 90-day probation periods or "just-cause" protections against being fired. During the pandemic, Rodriguez said, many ESPs lost their jobs.



"If we're not there to help our autistic kids to go to the bathroom, or we're not there to support our English learners, who's going to do the work? One person can't do the work," she said. "We have to do it collectively."



Leaders in education across the state are debating the merits of a bill to change the way schools in California are funded.



Senate Bill 830, introduced by State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond, would stop the current system of funding schools based on average daily attendance (ADA) and count enrollment instead.



Erin Simon, assistant superintendent of school support services for the Long Beach Unified School District and president-elect of the Association of California School Administrators, said the current system penalizes low-income school districts where attendance is lower.



"Those districts are already receiving a lesser amount of money for a population that has more needs," Simon asserted. "I think we need to do better."



Experts attribute the lower attendance rates to things out of the districts' control, in neighborhoods where families are dealing with a lack of transportation, or higher rates of asthma, and, more recently, COVID. California is one of only six states to use an attendance-based formula.



Carrie Hahnel, senior director of policy and strategy at the nonprofit Opportunity Institute in Berkeley, said the debate over how to fund schools ignores the bigger picture.



"Making a switch from ADA to enrollment is not a solution to the declining enrollment crisis," Hahnel argued. "It could provide a short-term band-aid for some school districts that are really feeling the fiscal pain that comes with enrollment loss."



The State Department of Finance projects a 9% decline in enrollment between now and 2031, a drop of half a million students, a phenomenon linked to the high cost of living in the Golden State.



Julien Lafortune, research fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California, said Los Angeles has been hit the hardest.



"(Los Angeles) County, for example, has seen a 12% drop over the last decade and actually projects an even larger decline, about 20%, over the next decade," Lafortune observed.



He noted parts of the Central Valley, Bay Area and Sacramento Valley which saw growth in recent years are now projecting slight declines. Districts in the Sierras and northern Sacramento Valley are projecting modest increases in enrollment.



Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made removing so-called "divisive" lessons on race, history and identity from classrooms a cornerstone of his administration. Now, one group is working to ensure teachers still can access the materials.



The Virginia Education Association (VEA) has launched an online portal for equity and diversity training materials purged from the Department of Education's website.



James Fedderman, president of the VEA, said in a news conference this week, the lessons are vital resources for teachers and students.



"We are doing this because we believe educators who can teach all of our students about all of our history is in the best interest of us all," Fedderman asserted.



A Pew Research poll last August found Americans were significantly divided on whether increased attention to America's history of racism was good or bad. A little more than half of all survey respondents indicated they thought the lessons were important, but just 46% of white adults supported placing more emphasis on America's history of racism.



Earlier this year, Youngkin set up a divisive-concepts tip line for folks if they believe a teacher is providing the lessons to students. Fedderman noted the initiative, known by opponents as the "snitch line," has created a culture of fear among Virginia's teachers.



"Many educators are on edge that, no matter what they teach, it's going to be reported to the snitch line," Fedderman observed.



The General Assembly is set to reconvene for a special session next week to finalize the state's biennial budget, and Fedderman and other education and social-justice advocates are pushing lawmakers to increase public-education funding and raise teachers' pay during the session.



