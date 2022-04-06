IA Group: Jackson Confirmation Will Rise Above Political Fray

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is on the cusp of being confirmed as a U.S. Supreme Court justice. While Iowa's senior U.S. senator plans to vote against her nomination, others hope her ascendance will resonate around the state.
If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court. Matt Sinovic, executive director of the group Progress Iowa, said he feels she would be fair-minded and uphold the Constitution. Although tensions have ratcheted up in state and federal politics, he said he thinks many residents see the nomination favorably.
"People who do appreciate that our courts should be independent, judges need to be well qualified and fair minded," he said. "There's been, even on a state level, some fights over that, but when it comes down to it, Iowans get it that these judges and justices are there to uphold the law."
He said he feels the public can see through the backlash by some Republican senators in Jackson's confirmation process, including Iowa's Chuck Grassley. Grassley said he'll be a "no" vote, citing different views on the role judges should play in government. However, a handful of other G-O-P senators say they'll vote 'yes,' likely leading to Jackson's confirmation.
Sinovic said having some GOP support gives weight to the belief that Jackson's qualifications trump any political misgivings. Meanwhile, recent state policies have led to civil rights debates in Iowa. Sinovic said that doesn't mean the significance of the confirmation won't be felt in the Hawkeye State.
"Iowans are proud of our history of civil rights and fighting for equality, too," he said, "and we are an increasingly diverse state, so we appreciate that Judge Jackson will be the first Black woman on the court."
While Iowa is among the least racially diverse states in the country, new census figures show Black and Latino residents, along with other racial groups, are playing a big role in the population growth seen here. As for Jackson, the American Bar Association unanimously rated her "well qualified" to serve on the Supreme Court.
Disclosure: Progress Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Health Issues, Social Justice.
The Maine Legislature passed a bill on Tuesday to strengthen protections in the law for election workers and volunteers.
In a recent survey of almost 600 election officials nationwide, one in six respondents said they'd been threatened personally, with more than half of those threats not reported to law enforcement.
State Rep. Bruce White, D-Waterville, who introduced the bill, said in addition to making interfering with an election worker a Class D misdemeanor, the bill would add a reporting procedure to document threats.
"Across the nation - really, since November of 2020 - there have been an alarming number of death threats and violence made against election workers and officials, including right here in our own state of Maine."
The bill now goes to Gov. Janet Mills' desk for a signature. One in five election officials in the poll said they are "somewhat or very unlikely" to remain in their positions, with one-third saying a key factor is "too many political leaders attacking a system that they know is fair and honest."
White added that the bill is aimed at not only protecting workers, but protecting democracy and free and fair elections. He noted that if there aren't enough workers and volunteers, polling places become disorganized and lines can get long.
"We really want to provide adequate protections, so that all of us have that right to cast our ballot on Election Day," he said. "We want the process to go smooth, and are thankful for all the workers out there, too."
Maine is actively recruiting poll workers for the next election, the June 14 primary. To sign up, Mainers are urged to contact their local town office or city hall and speak with the municipal clerk. Maine also is set to get roughly $1 million for improvements to election security and technology from the federal budget bill, which allocated $75 million nationwide in the face of increasing cyberthreats.
Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
A civic-engagement organization based in Harrisburg is hoping to increase voter turnout in Pennsylvania's capital city through education and meeting people where they are.
Michelle Mardenborough, founder and executive director of 1 Vote Counts, said she has noticed over the years despite being a politically active city, the number of people who vote has remained low. During the 2021 mayoral race, about 7,000 people cast their votes, in a city with just over 50,000 people.
Mardenborough said through what she calls "deep canvassing," 1 Vote Counts hopes to have more people realize their political power, especially residents of color.
"We actually built relationships with our communities to really get them engaged," Mardenborough explained. "We serve the most vulnerable communities. Our intention is to wake this city up one vote at a time in the areas that feel they've been left behind."
Mardenborough confirmed they work with a pool of about 15 canvassers but are looking for more volunteers. May 2 is the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania ahead of the May 17 primary election. Mail and absentee ballot requests must be received by county offices no later than 5 p.m. on May 10.
Mardenborough noted their "deep canvassing" includes daily door-to-door connections in Harrisburg neighborhoods along with site locations on Fridays and Saturdays at supermarkets and other high-traffic locations. Mardenborough pointed out volunteers' local connections to Harrisburg make their interactions with potential voters more authentic.
"When we come to the door, we make it known that, 'Hey, we're from the community as well.' This is our community," Mardenborough emphasized. "We love our community and that is why we do what we do. We want to see our community thrive. We want to build legacy here, so we connect with them on that level as well."
Mardenborough added 1 Vote Counts also focuses on getting more people who have been disenfranchised by the criminal-justice system involved in the political process. In Pennsylvania, residents who are being held in jails pretrial are eligible to vote by mail.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
Wisconsin's spring election is next week, but thousands of residents will be barred from casting their ballots.
Wisconsin does not allow anyone convicted of a felony who is serving out their sentence on parole or probation to vote, something a new legislative package hopes to address. The "Unlock the Vote" package would permit people out on "community supervision," a term for parole and probation, to cast a ballot.
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, speaking at a legislative lobbying day Tuesday, said some parolees can be on community supervision for decades.
"Sometimes, people are on papers for 20 and 30 years; it's not just six months and done," Emerson observed. "Then we get back to taxation without representation, which was what our original revolution was about in this country."
According to the Department of Corrections, more than 68,000 Wisconsinites are on probation, parole or extended supervision. The bills will not pass anytime soon, as the Legislature is not scheduled to reconvene until 2023, after this year's spring and fall elections.
On lobbying day, advocates were able to speak directly with legislators. It was organized by the group Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing (EXPO).
Ramiah Whiteside, prison outreach coordinator for the group, said he has spent more than two decades in Wisconsin's penal system, split between incarceration and community supervision. He noted he lost his right to vote when he was 17, before he had the chance to cast a ballot.
"They took my right to vote until the year 2042," Whiteside stressed. "For going on three years now, I've paid taxes, and I'll continue to pay taxes because that's what you do when you invest in our republic. However, who represents me?"
Those convicted of felonies in Wisconsin are permitted to vote after they serve the full length of their sentences, either in prison or on community supervision. In addition to restoring voting rights for those on parole and probation, the legislation also would establish voter-registration programs for county jails and redefine how the state counts people incarcerated during the decennial redistricting process.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.