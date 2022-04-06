Wednesday, April 6, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 7, 2022
Play

We shine a spotlight on the outsized impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Black and Latino communities; with prices of more than 800 prescription drugs on the rise - there are demands for Congress to take action.

2022Talks - April 7, 2022
Play

A House panel grills oil companies over high gas prices, Congressional stock trades go under the microscope, Russia faces new sanctions, and Texas plans to reroute migrants from the border to Washington, D.C.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more animal crossings.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

For Some in AZ, College Dreams Cut Short by Pandemic

Play

Wednesday, April 6, 2022   

Blacks and Latinos in Arizona have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including their plans to attend college.

In 2020, according to the Latino Politics and Policy Initiative at the University of California Los Angeles, nearly one-third of Black and Latino students scrapped their postsecondary education plans at a higher rate than white students.

Stephanie Parra, executive director of ALL In Education, an equal opportunity and justice nonprofit, said minority students in Arizona likely encountered more hurdles than in other parts of the country.

"We already had some work to do to get our students to college, because we were below the national average," she said. "But we have seen a decline post-pandemic, and I do believe it is disproportionately impacting Black and Latino students here in Arizona."

The UCLA study said more federal and school-based support is required to alleviate the additional economic and social constraints students of color now face.

In an online discussion organized by the nonprofit Lumina Foundation, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona noted that the pandemic's effects on minority communities will be felt into the future.

"Enrollment has plummeted by nearly a million students nationwide, with the steepest declines at our community colleges, and among men of color," he said. "The impact of this 'missing million' could be felt for decades. It can mean fewer opportunities, lower earnings and even poor health outcomes."

For the newest college-bound students, the pandemic made finishing high school a greater challenge. Parra said some Arizona parents didn't even hear from their kids' schools for weeks, prompting her group to create a "Parent Educator Academy."

"There was a real breakdown in communication between schools and families," she said, "and so Parent Educator Academy is designed to build bridges and partnerships between schools and parents, so that parents can understand the role that they play in advocating for their students."

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.


get more stories like this via email
Construction workers are three times more likely to not have health insurance compared with other workers, according to the U.C. Berkeley Labor Center. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Tax Evasion Hurts ND Construction Workers

Some construction companies in North Dakota are paying workers under the table and skipping out on worker benefits to avoid paying taxes, according …

Social Issues

"Somebody Cares": TX Group Continues Bail-Reform Battle

This week, members of Faith in Texas will be at the Dallas County Jail, as they are most Fridays. As the state's incarceration rate grows, the group …

Environment

Groups Press for Drilling Ban to Weaken Power of Petro-states

Climate activists are calling for a rapid shift away from oil and gas, as a way to reduce world dependence on the fossil fuels that prop up the …

If confirmed, Ketanji Brown Jackson would be the 116th associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, and the first Black woman to serve on that bench. (senate.gov)

Social Issues

IA Group: Jackson Confirmation Will Rise Above Political Fray

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is on the cusp of being confirmed as a U.S. Supreme Court justice. While Iowa's senior U.S. senator plans to vote against …

Environment

Report: More than 24,000 Miles of IN Waters Unsafe for Recreation

As the temperature gradually rises, many Hoosiers anxiously await their first beach trip of the year. But you may want to think twice before hopping …

The Fair Housing Act of 1968 was a response to discriminatory housing practices such as redlining that experts say contributed to de facto segregation. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Groups to Lawmakers: NH Needs More Affordable Housing

Fair-housing advocates are urging New Hampshire lawmakers to make affordable housing more accessible, during this National Fair Housing Month…

Social Issues

Pandemic Policies Took a Bite Out of Child Hunger

Federal pandemic waivers took a bite out of child hunger, according to census data, and there are concerns those trends could be reversed when the …

Social Issues

ME Lawmakers Spotlight Need to Protect Election Workers

The Maine Legislature passed a bill on Tuesday to strengthen protections in the law for election workers and volunteers. In a recent survey of …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021