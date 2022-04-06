Wednesday, April 6, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 7, 2022
We shine a spotlight on the outsized impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Black and Latino communities; with prices of more than 800 prescription drugs on the rise - there are demands for Congress to take action.

2022Talks - April 7, 2022
A House panel grills oil companies over high gas prices, Congressional stock trades go under the microscope, Russia faces new sanctions, and Texas plans to reroute migrants from the border to Washington, D.C.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more animal crossings.

SD's Noem Issues Executive Order Surrounding Race Curriculum

Wednesday, April 6, 2022   

Despite legislative pushback, South Dakota is moving forward with plans viewed as limiting certain teachings about race in public schools.

Gov. Kristi Noem has issued an executive order, renewing concerns from opponents and also raising questions. On Tuesday, Noem announced a ban on Critical Race Theory, an academic concept geared for college settings that explores the influence of racism in U.S. institutions. Conservative states have used it as a symbol for proposing bans in K-through-12 schools.

Janna Farley, communications director for ACLU of South Dakota, said she sees Noem's actions as running counter to academic freedom.

"Instead of encouraging learning," she said, "it just seems like this executive order will have a chilling effect on academic freedom."

The order directs the Department of Education to review materials and standards and ensure they don't include "divisive concepts" on race. Noem likened the issue to political indoctrination, but other opponents of her plan have noted it's limited to the education department, and that school boards still have leeway to craft curriculum. A bill Noem proposed for this effort recently was rejected by a state Senate panel.

No matter the scope of the order, Farley said these actions still wtill have teachers looking over their shoulders, asking, "Is a parent or someone in the community going to get upset about some discussion that they had in their classroom, (and) report a teacher?"

She said the move adds more political fire to the delayed process of updating social studies standards. Indigenous South Dakotans condemned the proposed removal of certain Native American references, prompting the delay. And although the Legislature rejected Noem's "divisive concepts" bill, it did approve a separate measure that bans public colleges and universities from taking part in orientations and training the state describes as "divisive."


