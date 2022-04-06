Wednesday, April 6, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 7, 2022
We shine a spotlight on the outsized impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Black and Latino communities; with prices of more than 800 prescription drugs on the rise - there are demands for Congress to take action.

2022Talks - April 7, 2022
A House panel grills oil companies over high gas prices, Congressional stock trades go under the microscope, Russia faces new sanctions, and Texas plans to reroute migrants from the border to Washington, D.C.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more animal crossings.

Social Issues  |  Housing/Homelessness    News
Groups to Lawmakers: NH Needs More Affordable Housing

Wednesday, April 6, 2022   

Fair-housing advocates are urging New Hampshire lawmakers to make affordable housing more accessible, during this National Fair Housing Month. They say the state is facing an affordable-housing crisis - rents statewide have increased in each of the past eight years, according to the latest New Hampshire Residential Rental Cost Survey.

Elissa Margolin, executive director of Housing Action New Hampshire, noted that the vacancy rate in the state is less than 1%. compared with between 6% and 7% across the Northeast.

"We have a severe shortage. A conservative estimate is that we lack 20,000 affordable units of housing to meet the needs of Granite Staters," she said. "There's virtually no housing available for folks who earn 50% and below of area median income."

Margolin added that half of New Hampshire renters spend 50% of their income or more on rent and utilities each month. She noted that a bill before the General Court - the "community toolbox bill" - would provide incentives and remove barriers for towns and cities to build more affordable-housing units.

In April, National Fair Housing Month commemorates the passage of the 1968 bill in Congress that banned housing discrimination based on race, color, religion or national origin. Margolin said it's important to make sure the state is complying with the Fair Housing Act, but also to understand today's impediments to fair housing, such as the difficulty of using Section 8 housing-choice vouchers in New Hampshire.

"Vouchers were an important tool that basically allowed folks to move to areas of opportunity for jobs and schools," she sad. "However, due to the severe shortage of affordable units, the opportunities to use this important tool are declining."

Another bill before the General Court would narrow the jurisdiction of the Housing Appeals Board, which launched in 2020 as another avenue for resolving housing disputes. Margolin said Housing Action opposes that bill and is urging Gov. Chris Sununu to prioritize affordability in his proposal for a $100 million Housing Incentive Fund, to be paid for with American Rescue Plan dollars.


