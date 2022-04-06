Tax Evasion Hurts ND Construction Workers

Some construction companies in North Dakota are paying workers under the table and skipping out on worker benefits to avoid paying taxes, according to local union advocates and data analysis from the University of California Berkeley Labor Center that finds the construction industry may no longer be able to offer workers "family-supporting jobs."
Isaac Prieto said he came to North Dakota for higher wages, but eventually discovered his drywall employer was purposefully denying him benefits and even claiming more compensation than he received in order to make illegal payments to other workers.
"I was working 70, 80 hours a week," he said. "I never get paid overtime. And he has a lot of people who do not have papers. Every year I would get like $4,000 or $5,000 extra on my paycheck that I did not make. I guess they thought I was not gonna do my taxes."
Even if workers receive their full pay and benefits, the report said, their compensation may not be enough. It suggested low construction wages force more than one-third of U.S. workers onto public-assistance programs, at a taxpayer cost of nearly $28 billion per year.
Adam Duininck, director of government affairs for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, a union that helps workers negotiate with companies and state lawmakers, said holding companies accountable helps more than just construction workers.
"Construction industry tax fraud affects everybody," he said. "You have this workforce that's not being paid. There's payroll taxes [that] aren't paid on them, unemployment insurance, health care that they may use. It ends up costing us as taxpayers. We have to pick up the tab."
The council represents nearly 27,000 union members and their families in the Dakotas, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin.
The industry had been known for allowing workers without a college education to find well-paid jobs. Prieto said he became a union member to prepare for the future.
"I want to retire someday, get my full 401(k)," he said. "I don't want to owe the government money. I want to know everything is legal, everything's taken care of. I don't want to become an old man, and next thing you know, I did not put a lot of money into my retirement."
Disclosure: North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
A bill to extend some eviction protections for another three months, through July 1, is set to be heard in the State Assembly today.
The move comes as time is running out for people to apply to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which stops accepting applications on Thursday.
Tina Rosales, housing attorney and lobbyist for the Western Center on Law and Poverty, said people who lost their income as a result of the pandemic should apply now on application.
"The program will pay 100% of back rent and rent going forward for a total of 18 months," Rosales explained. "Landlords and tenants both can apply."
The eviction protections are designed to stave off a wave of homelessness because approximately 366,000 people are waiting for their applications to be processed. According to the state Housing is Key website, the program has paid out more than $2.4 billion so far, an average of $11,000 per household.
Rosales pointed out many people whose primary language is not English have had a tough time filing a case, but the kinks are mostly worked out now.
"There were technical glitches and problems with the application, so Spanish- and Chinese-speaking tenants were unable to apply for the program," Rosales noted. "And now, they only have a few days to apply."
People can apply regardless of their immigration status. The application requires proof of income and proof their household income does not exceed 80% of the median for their area.
It is estimated 50,000 West Virginia children are once again living below the poverty line, since families received their final expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) payment at the end of last year.
The American Rescue Plan increased the CTC in 2021, with families receiving up to $3,600 for each child younger than age 6, and $3,000 for children between 6 and 16, split up into monthly payments.
Experts say most families used the extra cash to buy food and pay bills, and save up for emergencies.
Jim McKay, state coordinator for Prevent Child Abuse West Virginia, a program of TEAM for West Virginia Children, said the financial stability has positively impacted children.
"There's been a 41% increase in child poverty in the state," McKay reported. "It was really helping so many West Virginia children have a taste of what it's like to live without the burden of poverty."
According to a report by Columbia University's Center on Poverty and Social Policy, Black and Latino children nationwide are more likely to have fallen back into poverty in the few months after the expiration of the expanded CTC.
McKay added amid inflation and rising gas prices, the situation for low-income families could worsen. He pointed out families and advocates are frustrated with the lack of action on the tax credit, so much so a group a West Virginia moms traveled to DC last month with 500 teddy bears, in what they are calling the Unbearable Campaign.
"So the 500 teddy bears, each teddy bear represented 100 West Virginia children who being pushed back into poverty without the expanded child tax credit," McKay explained.
In addition to increasing housing instability and hunger, numerous studies have found poverty increases stress and affects kids' development, learning and decision-making abilities.
Nurses at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh have been working without a contract for two years, and urged hospital administration to come to the table to negotiate.
Members of the New York State Nurses Association at the facility include not only registered nurses, but also pharmacists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nutritionists and laboratory staff, among others.
Liz Craigmyle, a registered nurse who works in the emergency room at the hospital, said in the last decade, the nurses' pension, morale among workers, and standards of care at the hospital have been slowly disintegrating.
"We're trying to negotiate a contract that includes safe staffing, fair pay, and the benefits that we currently have continuing," Craigmyle explained. "It's never a good idea to stretch nursing at the bedside so thin. Safe standards exist for a reason."
She pointed out the union fought for high-quality health insurance in its last contract negotiation, but the University of Vermont Health Network, which runs the hospital, is aiming to pull it back. Union members picketed last week to try to put pressure on the administration to start new negotiations.
Craigmyle added the network has imposed restructuring which created issues with nurse-patient ratios, and are filling positions with expensive travel nurses instead of working on recruitment and retention.
"We've been experiencing a brain drain of qualified say three- to five-year intermediate-level nurses," Craigmyle asserted. "And most of that has come from the fact that the administration here continues to fail to entice them to stay by denying them a fair and legal contract and attempting to take away their health care."
Research shows having lower nurse-to-patient ratios makes a big difference for the patients, nurses and hospital. Hospitals with one nurse for every eight patients experience on average five additional deaths per 1,000 patients than hospitals who have one nurse for every four patients.
And the research showed safe staffing reduces turnover, which saves the hospital money. It costs about $82,000 to $88,000 to replace a registered nurse.