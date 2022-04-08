Friday, April 8, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 8, 2022
Play

Wisconsin's Assembly Speaker turns over emails to a watchdog group, Illinois mulls better ballot access for people who are visually impaired, and US Senate confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court.

2022Talks - April 8, 2022
Play

The Senate votes to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown to the Supreme Court, the UN General Assembly suspends Russia over human rights violations and free speech advocates testify on record levels of book banning nationwide.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
TX Energy Sector "Vulnerable" in Ukraine Conflict

Play

Friday, April 8, 2022   

The U.S. Energy Secretary has called on oil and gas producers to increase their output to help "stabilize the market and minimize harm to American families."

It will kick Texas into high gear, as the nation's largest fossil-fuel-producing state. However, it also puts the state in a vulnerable position.

Faisal Khan, professor of chemical engineering at Texas A&M University, and an expert on energy safety and security, said as a major hub for energy production, the state is a target for Russian cyberattacks as the war in Ukraine continues.

"Since then, there have been instances where whole-city cyberattacks have happened in the energy infrastructure," Khan pointed out. "[With] what has happened and what is happening in Europe, Texas remains to be a vulnerable point from a safety and security perspective."

Khan acknowledged some attempted attacks have been resolved, but it is a warning bad actors are out there and looking for ways to damage infrastructure. He noted it is important to remain vigilant and not panic.

Khan does not believe the state's power plants and power grids are where they should be in terms of preventing cyberattacks, but he emphasized they are better than they were two years ago. And he thinks greater investment is needed to remain one step ahead of the hackers.

"And that can only be possible if we continue to invest in research, and making sure that this research remains applied and practical to our energy infrastructure," Khan urged.

CEOs of major oil companies were grilled this week in Congress, in a House hearing on gas prices and record corporate profits. They were accused of putting shareholders above consumers, but the executives said they do not control global market prices.

And according to Khan, the possibility of a surging gas supply, some of which will end up in European markets, could cause another rise in prices.

"This might be seen as easing the pressure at the global level," Khan stated. "But if it didn't do that, what it's meant to be, it will have its significant negative impact on local oil prices or gas prices."


The latest bird flu outbreak in the United States has forced farmers to kill several million chickens across the country. (Adobe Stock)

