TX Energy Sector "Vulnerable" in Ukraine Conflict

The U.S. Energy Secretary has called on oil and gas producers to increase their output to help "stabilize the market and minimize harm to American families."
It will kick Texas into high gear, as the nation's largest fossil-fuel-producing state. However, it also puts the state in a vulnerable position.
Faisal Khan, professor of chemical engineering at Texas A&M University, and an expert on energy safety and security, said as a major hub for energy production, the state is a target for Russian cyberattacks as the war in Ukraine continues.
"Since then, there have been instances where whole-city cyberattacks have happened in the energy infrastructure," Khan pointed out. "[With] what has happened and what is happening in Europe, Texas remains to be a vulnerable point from a safety and security perspective."
Khan acknowledged some attempted attacks have been resolved, but it is a warning bad actors are out there and looking for ways to damage infrastructure. He noted it is important to remain vigilant and not panic.
Khan does not believe the state's power plants and power grids are where they should be in terms of preventing cyberattacks, but he emphasized they are better than they were two years ago. And he thinks greater investment is needed to remain one step ahead of the hackers.
"And that can only be possible if we continue to invest in research, and making sure that this research remains applied and practical to our energy infrastructure," Khan urged.
CEOs of major oil companies were grilled this week in Congress, in a House hearing on gas prices and record corporate profits. They were accused of putting shareholders above consumers, but the executives said they do not control global market prices.
And according to Khan, the possibility of a surging gas supply, some of which will end up in European markets, could cause another rise in prices.
"This might be seen as easing the pressure at the global level," Khan stated. "But if it didn't do that, what it's meant to be, it will have its significant negative impact on local oil prices or gas prices."
Climate activists are calling for a rapid shift away from oil and gas, as a way to reduce world dependence on the fossil fuels that prop up the Russian regime and its war in Ukraine. Rallies are set for Friday in 10 cities across California, from Sacramento to San Diego.
Ukrainian immigrant Igor Tregub, chair of the California Democratic Party Environmental Caucus and former Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board member, said the country must stop the importation of any Russian fossil fuels.
"We vote with our dollars," he said, "and no longer rely on authoritarian petro-states that murder citizens of neighboring democratic countries."
Tregub also supports a bill in Congress to punish oil companies that gouge consumers at the gas pump, and one that would declare a climate emergency.
Rally information is listed on the Last Chance Alliance Facebook page.
California will no longer issue fracking permits after 2024, but former San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon, senior public affairs director of the nonprofit Let's Green California, wants to ban all drilling permits, right away. And she wants protections for people who live near drilling operations.
"Last October, the Newsom administration proposed a 3,200-foot setback separating new oil drilling from communities," she said, "and so, we are asking that this rule be strengthened to include all existing operations."
Opponents have cited concerns about the loss of energy-sector jobs.
California has passed stringent clean-car regulations and set a goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045, but Richmond Vice Mayor Eduardo Martinez said the state still produces and refines a great deal of oil.
"We've done too little and not soon enough," he said. "If we don't start taking action to stop climate chaos, we're at the end of our rope. We need to start coming up with a plan for a just transition. It's going to happen - and if we don't plan for it, it's going to happen badly."
As gas prices across the country are at record levels due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, elected officials who are also military veterans are calling on the Biden administration to invoke the
Defense Production Act to accelerate a clean-energy transition.
The rise in gas prices is connected to the ban on the importation of Russian oil as a result of Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine.
Joel Hicks, a city council member in the Borough of Carlisle and a 20-year Navy veteran, said during a news conference hosted by Elected Officials to Protect America, U.S. dependence on foreign oil is a threat to national security and to the planet.
"The only way to free democratic countries from the grip of autocratic oil-producing nations is to accelerate this transition," Hicks argued. "To free ourselves from the corrupt nature that petrostates yield and wield as we see quite dramatically in the last several weeks."
Hicks added his also supports the Build Back Better Act's clean-energy provisions, which include $555 billion for renewable energy and clean transportation incentives.
As of Wednesday, the average gas price in Pennsylvania was $4.31 a gallon, nearly 10 cents more than the national average.
Julia Nesheiwat, a member of the Consensus for American Security network who served as a military intelligence officer in the Army, said through the Defense Production Act, the Biden administration could increase the domestic supply of renewable energy, while also weakening the power of fossil fuels such as crude oil in shaping geopolitical issues.
"Clean energy certainly can be a part of our energy security when it comes to being safe, and reliable and affordable," Nesheiwat contended. "It can create jobs, it can grow our economy, and it certainly can protect lives. If we're able to really feed these diverse energy sources into our grid, it can insulate us from the fluctuations of fossil-fuel prices."
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's report released last month said without a major reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions from fossil fuels, 3.5 billion people around the world are highly vulnerable to megafires, droughts, sea-level rise and flooding associated with climate change.
Construction on the 300-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline is more than 90% complete, according to the project's developers. But environmental advocates countered the estimate is an oversimplification of the facts.
The pipeline, which was first proposed in 2014, winds through Virginia and West Virginia.
Jessica Sims, Virginia field coordinator for the environmental group Appalachian Voices, said some of the most difficult parts of the pipeline's construction are not finished yet.
"They come up with their 90% figure based on any kind of ground-disturbing activity that they've done," Sims asserted. "So it could be at the very beginning of their process, and yet they've wrapped that into their percent completion."
Sims pointed out according to the pipeline's compliance report, about half the project has been completed to "full restoration," when the land is fully restored and the pipeline is in the ground. Upon completion, the pipeline's developers reported it will transfer roughly two billion cubic feet of gas per day.
According to a 2017 report from Oil Change International, an environmental advocacy and research organization, at full capacity the Mountain Valley Pipeline could lead to annual greenhouse-gas emissions equivalent to more than 89 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.
The pipeline's developers have announced plans to attempt to offset the carbon impact, but Sims noted the project also presents more immediate environmental issues.
"Right now, the impacts have been to endangered species along the route, to water resources for the communities along the route, through erosion and lack of sediment control," Sims outlined.
Sims added the pipeline had several federal authorizations expire or revoked over the past few years. In the last few weeks, she said, the project lost authorizations from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Forest Service, and had a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers delayed. Since the pipeline is an interstate project, it needs the permits to continue construction.