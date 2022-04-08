TX Energy Sector "Vulnerable" in Ukraine Conflict

The U.S. Energy Secretary has called on oil and gas producers to increase their output to help "stabilize the market and minimize harm to American families."



It will kick Texas into high gear, as the nation's largest fossil-fuel-producing state. However, it also puts the state in a vulnerable position.



Faisal Khan, professor of chemical engineering at Texas A&M University, and an expert on energy safety and security, said as a major hub for energy production, the state is a target for Russian cyberattacks as the war in Ukraine continues.



"Since then, there have been instances where whole-city cyberattacks have happened in the energy infrastructure," Khan pointed out. "[With] what has happened and what is happening in Europe, Texas remains to be a vulnerable point from a safety and security perspective."



Khan acknowledged some attempted attacks have been resolved, but it is a warning bad actors are out there and looking for ways to damage infrastructure. He noted it is important to remain vigilant and not panic.



Khan does not believe the state's power plants and power grids are where they should be in terms of preventing cyberattacks, but he emphasized they are better than they were two years ago. And he thinks greater investment is needed to remain one step ahead of the hackers.



"And that can only be possible if we continue to invest in research, and making sure that this research remains applied and practical to our energy infrastructure," Khan urged.



CEOs of major oil companies were grilled this week in Congress, in a House hearing on gas prices and record corporate profits. They were accused of putting shareholders above consumers, but the executives said they do not control global market prices.



And according to Khan, the possibility of a surging gas supply, some of which will end up in European markets, could cause another rise in prices.



"This might be seen as easing the pressure at the global level," Khan stated. "But if it didn't do that, what it's meant to be, it will have its significant negative impact on local oil prices or gas prices."



References: Statement Texas Oil and Gas Assn. 03/15/2022



get more stories like this via email



Construction on the 300-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline is more than 90% complete, according to the project's developers. But environmental advocates countered the estimate is an oversimplification of the facts.



The pipeline, which was first proposed in 2014, winds through Virginia and West Virginia.



Jessica Sims, Virginia field coordinator for the environmental group Appalachian Voices, said some of the most difficult parts of the pipeline's construction are not finished yet.



"They come up with their 90% figure based on any kind of ground-disturbing activity that they've done," Sims asserted. "So it could be at the very beginning of their process, and yet they've wrapped that into their percent completion."



Sims pointed out according to the pipeline's compliance report, about half the project has been completed to "full restoration," when the land is fully restored and the pipeline is in the ground. Upon completion, the pipeline's developers reported it will transfer roughly two billion cubic feet of gas per day.



According to a 2017 report from Oil Change International, an environmental advocacy and research organization, at full capacity the Mountain Valley Pipeline could lead to annual greenhouse-gas emissions equivalent to more than 89 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.



The pipeline's developers have announced plans to attempt to offset the carbon impact, but Sims noted the project also presents more immediate environmental issues.



"Right now, the impacts have been to endangered species along the route, to water resources for the communities along the route, through erosion and lack of sediment control," Sims outlined.



Sims added the pipeline had several federal authorizations expire or revoked over the past few years. In the last few weeks, she said, the project lost authorizations from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Forest Service, and had a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers delayed. Since the pipeline is an interstate project, it needs the permits to continue construction.



References: Compliance report U.S. Dept. of Energy 01/16/2022

Emissions report Oil Change International 02/15/2022

Carbon offset plan Mountain Valley Pipeline 07/21/2021

Pipeline cost Virginia Mercury 01/25/2022



get more stories like this via email

