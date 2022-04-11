8 in 10 Say Prescription Drug Prices "Unreasonable"

Most adults in new polling said prescription drug costs are unreasonable, with nearly one in three not taking medications as prescribed at some point.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, those patients either skipped a dose, cut pills in half or took an over-the-counter drug instead. Affordability especially is a problem for people taking four or more prescriptions, those with chronic conditions and households with incomes less than $40,000 a year.
Antonio Ciaccia, CEO of Ohio-based 46brooklyn Research and president of 3 Axis Advisors, formerly of the Ohio Pharmacists Association, said each year, consumers are paying more and more for prescriptions.
"Brand-name drugs are increasing their list prices to the tune of around 4% to 5% on average," Ciaccia reported. "And on top of that, you have new drugs that are entering the marketplace that are more expensive than the ones that just existed the year before."
AARP data found the yearly cost of prescription-drug treatment increased 26% in Ohio between 2015 and 2019, while incomes only rose 14%.
While each player in the prescription-drug marketplace influences prices, Ciaccia pointed to pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs), the middlemen who decide which drugs will be covered and at what cost to the patient.
He explained instead of drugmakers competing to lower prices, they provide rebates and discounts to the benefits managers in exchange for covering their products.
"Drugmakers are being shaken down for bigger and bigger discounts," Ciaccia asserted. "And to accommodate for those discounts, they raise the prices. And so the PBM that is supposed to be working on our behalf can get kickbacks, and that dynamic is creating an artificial inflation in prices."
Ohio took steps to reform PBMs after a 2018 investigation revealed two PBMs working on behalf of Medicaid-managed care plans billed the state for almost a quarter-billion dollars more than they had paid out to pharmacies for medications.
Ciaccia called for better accountability and transparency.
"We only uncovered this $244 million dumpster fire in Ohio because of what little transparency we had," Ciaccia contended. "And more public access to granular levels of drug price data can help us better diagnose dysfunction at the pharmacy counter."
The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association insists PBMs help reduce the cost of insurance premiums for consumers. Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission is investigating the impact of PBM practices and seeking public comment.
One way for older Texans to fight social isolation and increase mobility is with exercise, and there's an option to consider if you can't make it to a gym or fitness center.
The pandemic all but shut down many group workouts, but at AARP's Virtual Community Center, a series of exercise classes takes place every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Central time.
NIA is short for "Non-Impact Aerobics," and the classes are for people of any fitness level or gender. Jule Aguirre, a psychotherapist and NIA trainer, said it's another way to get your body moving and feel better.
She said she's taught people up to 100 years of age.
"So, at the end I always want to know, how do you feel? And I received the feedback," said Aguirre. "This guy was like, an octogenarian - like, probably in his 90s? He said, 'I feel like a turbo in a school zone.' We're talking vitality and really enlivening people. This program works!"
After the class, Aguirre said participants take time to converse and connect about various topics to help relieve stress and receive extra resources. Classes are held every Tuesday, and registration is required.
Learn more online at 'AARP.org/nearme.'
The COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of grief, stress and social isolation, which almost everyone has experienced in some way over the last couple of years.
Susan Williams, associate state director for outreach and advocacy with AARP Texas, said that combination can be as debilitating as a chronic illness or disease. And one way to ease sadness or loneliness is to choose fun activities and get moving.
"Movement that feels good, movement that's doable and movement that keeps the 'life force' moving," said Williams, "stimulating the mind, stimulating the emotions."
Since it began in 2020, Williams said the "NIA Moving to Heal" class has grown - on any given week, there may be 300 to 500 attendees.
Minnesota is often credited for having an overall healthy population, but disparities exist for certain racial groups. A prevention effort now taking shape gives patients the tools to keep tabs on a crucial part of their health: blood pressure.
Through the American Heart Association (AHA), the Native American Community Clinic in Minneapolis recently secured 220 self-monitoring blood pressure cuffs to give to at-risk patients.
Moriah Johnson, community health manager for the Clinic, said the rollout of the program, along with an emphasis on telehealth, coincides with recent improvements in patients' hypertension management levels, including those who are diabetic.
"Coupling both of those together could be a factor in why we actually did see some pretty marked improvement in hypertension control," Johnson explained.
She noted challenges include general lack of engagement with the public because blood pressure is not considered a visible health threat. Johnson added following up with some patients, especially if they lose track of their devices, can be a barrier.
Minnesota is below the national average for adults with high blood pressure, but Indigenous populations in the state are well above U.S. levels.
Johnson hopes the emergence of another component of the program, which is a web-based Bluetooth platform, will bolster the effectiveness of the effort. It allows the clinic to get a closer look at levels being taken from a patient outside the facility.
"From a care perspective, it's concrete data, which is really nice," Johnson acknowledged. "We can log onto that those patients that do engage in it, see where their readings are at home. "
The AHA hopes to ramp up the monitoring program, so it can reach other populations. It recently partnered with two other community sites, the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center and the Cultural Wellness Center in Minneapolis, to help with educating patients.
Nearly half of U.S. adults have hypertension. Medical experts said left untreated, it can lead to poor health outcomes and is a key risk factor for heart disease and stroke.
Oregon's residency requirement to access the state's medical aid-in-dying law is no more, after a settlement in federal court.
The Oregon Death with Dignity Act allows terminally ill adults of sound mind with six months or less to live to access end-of-life treatment. The law had mandated state residency since it passed by ballot referendum in 1994.
Dr. Nick Gideonse, a plaintiff in the Oregon case, practices in Portland and has patients living in Washington state. He pointed out no other aspect of care is limited by state residency.
"While, you know, I certainly understand that it made sense when Oregon was the first state to allow medical aid in dying, it just no longer served a purpose and was an artificial barrier to people trying to get end-of-life care," Gideonse asserted.
Gideonse noted nearly a third of Americans live in states where medical aid in dying is legal. It includes Washington state, although more than 60% of hospitals beds in Clark County across the Columbia River from Portland are in health care facilities with religious prohibitions on aid-in-dying care.
Under the settlement, Oregon officials have to issue directives halting enforcement of the residency provision, and request legislation to remove the residency language from the law.
Amitai Heller, senior staff attorney for Compassion & Choices, which represented Gideonse in the case, said the residency requirement is unconstitutional because it directly discriminates against people who are trying to access end-of-life care from other states.
"The United States Constitution requires equal treatment for people living in different states to be able to access the services of neighboring states under the Privileges and Immunities Clause," Heller explained. "And the Commerce Clause prevents undue restrictions on commercial transactions in between states."
Washington, D.C., and eight other states, including California and Washington, also have residency requirements in their medical aid-in-dying laws. Heller noted the settlement could have repercussions in those states.
