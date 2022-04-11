Exercise: For Older Texans, a Cure for Social Isolation

Most adults in new polling said prescription drug costs are unreasonable, with nearly one in three not taking medications as prescribed at some point.



According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, those patients either skipped a dose, cut pills in half or took an over-the-counter drug instead. Affordability especially is a problem for people taking four or more prescriptions, those with chronic conditions and households with incomes less than $40,000 a year.



Antonio Ciaccia, CEO of Ohio-based 46brooklyn Research and president of 3 Axis Advisors, formerly of the Ohio Pharmacists Association, said each year, consumers are paying more and more for prescriptions.



"Brand-name drugs are increasing their list prices to the tune of around 4% to 5% on average," Ciaccia reported. "And on top of that, you have new drugs that are entering the marketplace that are more expensive than the ones that just existed the year before."



AARP data found the yearly cost of prescription-drug treatment increased 26% in Ohio between 2015 and 2019, while incomes only rose 14%.



While each player in the prescription-drug marketplace influences prices, Ciaccia pointed to pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs), the middlemen who decide which drugs will be covered and at what cost to the patient.



He explained instead of drugmakers competing to lower prices, they provide rebates and discounts to the benefits managers in exchange for covering their products.



"Drugmakers are being shaken down for bigger and bigger discounts," Ciaccia asserted. "And to accommodate for those discounts, they raise the prices. And so the PBM that is supposed to be working on our behalf can get kickbacks, and that dynamic is creating an artificial inflation in prices."



Ohio took steps to reform PBMs after a 2018 investigation revealed two PBMs working on behalf of Medicaid-managed care plans billed the state for almost a quarter-billion dollars more than they had paid out to pharmacies for medications.



Ciaccia called for better accountability and transparency.



"We only uncovered this $244 million dumpster fire in Ohio because of what little transparency we had," Ciaccia contended. "And more public access to granular levels of drug price data can help us better diagnose dysfunction at the pharmacy counter."



The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association insists PBMs help reduce the cost of insurance premiums for consumers. Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission is investigating the impact of PBM practices and seeking public comment.



Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.



References: Poll Kaiser Family Foundation 04/05/2022

Drug price data 46brooklyn Research 2022

Prescription prices AARP Sep. 2021

Audit report Ohio Pharmacists Assn. 08/16/2018

Investigation FTC 2022



get more stories like this via email



Minnesota is often credited for having an overall healthy population, but disparities exist for certain racial groups. A prevention effort now taking shape gives patients the tools to keep tabs on a crucial part of their health: blood pressure.



Through the American Heart Association (AHA), the Native American Community Clinic in Minneapolis recently secured 220 self-monitoring blood pressure cuffs to give to at-risk patients.



Moriah Johnson, community health manager for the Clinic, said the rollout of the program, along with an emphasis on telehealth, coincides with recent improvements in patients' hypertension management levels, including those who are diabetic.



"Coupling both of those together could be a factor in why we actually did see some pretty marked improvement in hypertension control," Johnson explained.



She noted challenges include general lack of engagement with the public because blood pressure is not considered a visible health threat. Johnson added following up with some patients, especially if they lose track of their devices, can be a barrier.



Minnesota is below the national average for adults with high blood pressure, but Indigenous populations in the state are well above U.S. levels.



Johnson hopes the emergence of another component of the program, which is a web-based Bluetooth platform, will bolster the effectiveness of the effort. It allows the clinic to get a closer look at levels being taken from a patient outside the facility.



"From a care perspective, it's concrete data, which is really nice," Johnson acknowledged. "We can log onto that those patients that do engage in it, see where their readings are at home. "



The AHA hopes to ramp up the monitoring program, so it can reach other populations. It recently partnered with two other community sites, the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center and the Cultural Wellness Center in Minneapolis, to help with educating patients.



Nearly half of U.S. adults have hypertension. Medical experts said left untreated, it can lead to poor health outcomes and is a key risk factor for heart disease and stroke.



Disclosure: The American Heart Association of Minnesota contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, and Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Native American Community Clinic 2022

Blood pressure facts American Heart Assn. 2022

Blood pressure data United Health Foundation 2022



get more stories like this via email

