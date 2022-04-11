Monday, April 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 11, 2022
Play

Hunger remains a significant issue in rural areas even as the pandemic slows; concerns grow over construction workers' exploitation; and doctors' house calls become permanent at a Denver homeless shelter.

2022Talks - April 11, 2022
Play

The U.S. may be headed for recession; Russia appoints a new Ukraine war commander; and Rep. Liz Cheney says the Jan. 6 committee has enough evidence to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Exercise: For Older Texans, a Cure for Social Isolation

Play

Monday, April 11, 2022   

One way for older Texans to fight social isolation and increase mobility is with exercise, and there's an option to consider if you can't make it to a gym or fitness center.

The pandemic all but shut down many group workouts, but at AARP's Virtual Community Center, a series of exercise classes takes place every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Central time.

NIA is short for "Non-Impact Aerobics," and the classes are for people of any fitness level or gender. Jule Aguirre, a psychotherapist and NIA trainer, said it's another way to get your body moving and feel better.

She said she's taught people up to 100 years of age.

"So, at the end I always want to know, how do you feel? And I received the feedback," said Aguirre. "This guy was like, an octogenarian - like, probably in his 90s? He said, 'I feel like a turbo in a school zone.' We're talking vitality and really enlivening people. This program works!"

After the class, Aguirre said participants take time to converse and connect about various topics to help relieve stress and receive extra resources. Classes are held every Tuesday, and registration is required.

Learn more online at 'AARP.org/nearme.'

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of grief, stress and social isolation, which almost everyone has experienced in some way over the last couple of years.

Susan Williams, associate state director for outreach and advocacy with AARP Texas, said that combination can be as debilitating as a chronic illness or disease. And one way to ease sadness or loneliness is to choose fun activities and get moving.

"Movement that feels good, movement that's doable and movement that keeps the 'life force' moving," said Williams, "stimulating the mind, stimulating the emotions."

Since it began in 2020, Williams said the "NIA Moving to Heal" class has grown - on any given week, there may be 300 to 500 attendees.



Disclosure: AARP Texas contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Illinois's Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last September, is a nearly 1,000-page plan to transition Illinois to clean energy by 2050. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: IL Clean-Energy Plan to Spur Job Creation

By Laura Aka for Working Nation.Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Keystone State News Connection reporting for the Working Nation-Public News Servi…

Social Issues

Report: Corporate Profiteering Fueling Inflation

A new report confirms what it said CEOs have been telling shareholders for months: Inflation has been very good for business. Lindsay Owens…

Environment

As IA Session Winds Down, Eminent-Domain Question Lingers

Iowa's legislative session could wrap up this month, but one of the unresolved issues surrounds landowner rights that intersect with proposed …

A toxic class of chemicals is used in clothing to make it water and stain resistant. (Claudiu/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Grading Clothing Companies' Commitments to Eliminating 'Forever Chemicals'

A new report grades clothing companies based on their commitment to phasing out a toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS. Three of the companies …

Health and Wellness

Alcohol Awareness Month: Pandemic Worsens Dangerous Drinking

April is Alcohol Awareness Month, highlighting serious consequences of drinking too much. Excessive alcohol use contributes to more than 95,000 …

Save the Children has partnered with farmers to make boxes of fruits and vegetables available to low-income rural families. (Cavan/Adobeststock)

Social Issues

Rural Kids’ Food Programs Ramp Up for Summer

One might think that food insecurity would improve as California recovers from the pandemic - but advocates say hunger remains a significant issue…

Social Issues

Research: Construction Worker Exploitation Costly in Many Ways

With summer approaching, construction sounds will be heard across Minnesota. But a regional labor group says on some sites, there's likely to be more …

Environment

Conservation Lawmakers Mark 50th Anniversary of MT Constitution

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitution. The document is unique among constitutions, in part, because it recognizes the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021