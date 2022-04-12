Wednesday, April 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 13, 2022
Play

An investigation reveals wrongful child-abuse allegations by a WI expert; FL reproductive-health advocates urge people to be aware of anti-abortion groups known as "crisis pregnancy centers."

2022Talks - April 13, 2022
Play

At least 16 injured in NYC subway shooting; US officials can't confirm social media reports of chemical weapons attack in Mariupol; State Department issues its annual Human Rights report; Biden tries to keep prices at the pump under control.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities
What to Know for PA's 2022 May Primary Election

Play

Tuesday, April 12, 2022   

With Pennsylvania's primary election nearly a month away, older adult advocates want to ensure state residents are aware of major changes to the electoral process.

After the results of the 2020 census, Pennsylvania lost one congressional seat because of population decline. Officials also redrew state House and Senate districts to better reflect population changes.

Bill Johnston-Walsh, state director for AARP Pennsylvania, which put together an election guide, said the organization is focused on utilizing its 500 volunteers to ensure residents know how and where to vote.

"It's been a rollercoaster ride this year for Pennsylvania voters," Johnston-Walsh acknowledged. "AARP volunteers can help them figure out where your polling place is, make sure they don't miss any important dates before the primary, and also figure out if they need a ride to the polling place."

This primary Election Day, Pennsylvanians will vote for their party nominees for U.S. Senate and governor, with Sen. Pat Toomey retiring and Gov. Tom Wolf's two-term limit up. All 203 state House seats and 25 out of 50 state Senate seats are up for election as well.

In 2019, Pennsylvania passed no-excuse mail voting, which now faces legal challenges after a Commonwealth Court judge sided earlier this year with some Republican lawmakers who say it violates the state Constitution. It now awaits a decision by the state Supreme Court.

Johnston-Walsh pointed out it has helped make voting more accessible for older adults and people with disabilities.

"We've been able to utilize the mail-in balloting aspect so that people could feel comfortable being able to vote," Johnston-Walsh explained. "It's their right to vote. People have realized that I don't need to go to my voting place to be able to vote. I can do it from the comforts of my own home."

While awaiting a decision from the state's top court, no-excuse mail voting will be in place for the primary election. The deadline to request an absentee or mail ballot is Tuesday, May 10, by 5 p.m.

Disclosure: AARP Pennsylvania contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues.


