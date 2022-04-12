Wednesday, April 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 13, 2022
Play

An investigation reveals wrongful child-abuse allegations by a WI expert; FL reproductive-health advocates urge people to be aware of anti-abortion groups known as "crisis pregnancy centers."

2022Talks - April 13, 2022
Play

At least 16 injured in NYC subway shooting; US officials can't confirm social media reports of chemical weapons attack in Mariupol; State Department issues its annual Human Rights report; Biden tries to keep prices at the pump under control.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

Health and Wellness  |  Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault    News
Sexual Assault Awareness Month: Education is Prevention

Play

Tuesday, April 12, 2022   

April is National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and Ohioans are encouraged to become allies for survivors. Nearly one in five women in the U.S. have experienced rape in their lifetime, as well as one in 71 men.

Gina Patterson, clinical director of OneEighty, a northwest Ohio behavioral-health organization, said calls to their Rape Crisis Center decreased during the pandemic but are now on the rise.

"There was never a doubt in our mind that these crimes were occurring," Patterson pointed out. "And being a small county, we only have about two to three reported rapes a month and last month we had ten reports, which is probably the highest we've ever seen."

Amy Dudley, director of the Center for Survivors of Sexual Violence at the YWCA of Dayton, said they have also had more calls for assistance.

"We have survivors that are calling for something that happened 10, 20, 30 years ago," Dudley noted. "We have survivors that are calling for a something, not even understanding if what happened to them was rape. Reaching out for support is so crucial because that's where the healing comes in."

Dudley emphasized education is prevention, and urged people to learn the signs of sexual violence, what constitutes assault, as well as understand what consent really looks and sounds like, and also how to intervene as a bystander.

Lydia Strauss, outreach coordinator and survivor advocate for the Ohio Sexual Violence Helpline, reported sexual violence occurs in every community throughout the state.

"Survivors come from many different backgrounds, many different situations," Strauss stated. "Many different races, religions; no age is discriminated against. No one is free from sexual violence happening in their community."

Patterson added survivors need to know they are believed, and crisis centers and other organizations are available to provide support 24/7.

"It could be shelter, it could be safety planning, it could be referrals to other places for other assistance," Patterson outlined. "It could be counseling, because if people are assaulted, many times there's post-traumatic stress disorder or depression."

The Ohio Sexual Violence Helpline is 1-844-OHIO-HELP. Other resources are available from the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence.


