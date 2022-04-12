Wednesday, April 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 13, 2022
Play

An investigation reveals wrongful child-abuse allegations by a WI expert; FL reproductive-health advocates urge people to be aware of anti-abortion groups known as "crisis pregnancy centers."

2022Talks - April 13, 2022
Play

At least 16 injured in NYC subway shooting; US officials can't confirm social media reports of chemical weapons attack in Mariupol; State Department issues its annual Human Rights report; Biden tries to keep prices at the pump under control.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

'We're Scraping By': Hunger Concerns Spur Calls for Higher SNAP Eligibility

Play

Tuesday, April 12, 2022   

Food insecurity is getting more attention these days, and some working families still have trouble meeting basic needs under mounting living expenses and aid eligibility being out of reach.

A Minnesota plan aims to close the gap. Minnesota is one of the states not at the maximum eligibility level for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Amber Lightfeather of Duluth raises five kids with her husband. While they both make more than $15 an hour, their income is not enough to offset rising rent and other key expenses. In having to turn to local food shelves for help, she wants policymakers to be mindful of the challenges.

"I think they should take into account actual expenses that people actually have to pay to keep a roof over their head," Lightfeather contended.

Her family must pay for rising expenses while still not being eligible for SNAP benefits to buy more food. A House bill would raise the state's income threshold of 165% of the federal poverty level to the maximum 200%.

While the plan does not have a connection, Senate Republicans have scrutinized government aid this session following a federal probe into the "Feeding Our Future" nonprofit.

A legislative fiscal note said because the proposed expansion is federally funded, the state would only incur minor expenses in updating and managing databases.

Rep. Mohamud Noor, DFL-Minneapolis, the bill's main sponsor, used to work in departments administering state and federal benefits, and has seen too many families left out.

"This is an opportunity to help families who are on the cliff," Noor asserted.

Noor added even with wages in some fields going up, higher costs for basic necessities keep many households closer to the poverty line. Lightfeather wondered how much longer families like hers can keep it all together.

"We're scraping by, but if prices continue to go up, it might not take too long," Lighfeather acknowledged. "There's going to be a breaking point for a lot of people."


get more stories like this via email
Small Oregon towns such as Westport, Clatskanine and Astoria support strong fishing economies. (Denise Walker/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Rural Communities Feel Brunt of Columbia Salmon Closure

The salmon-fishing season on the lower section of the Columbia River was shut down a week ago, prompting folks to call for more action to save the …

Environment

2022 "Dirty Dozen": Produce with the Most Pesticides

An annual list of best and worst produce, in terms of pesticide residue, is out - and strawberries, spinach, kale, and collard and mustard greens top …

Social Issues

Texas Unemployment Numbers Continue to Dip

As the economy continues to soar in Texas, more people are moving to the state to find better job opportunities. If the job numbers are any …

Turbines, used to generate power from natural gas, are a common way many utilities make electricity. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

AZ Regulators Back Community Over Power Co. Expansion Bid

A group of small-town activists who challenged a power company over its plans to use fossil-fuel generators to expand capacity got a win this week…

Health and Wellness

Ohioans on Medicaid Encouraged to Prepare for End of COVID Emergency

No news is good news for Ohioans who enrolled in Medicaid coverage during the COVID-19 public health emergency. State Medicaid agencies are …

The Sierra Club says more than 180 cities have issued 100% clean-energy commitments. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Patchwork of Local Carbon Free Pledges Takes Shape in IA

Iowa is among the top states for wind energy, but it doesn't have a statewide goal to significantly reduce carbon emissions. So, local governments …

Social Issues

CT Week of Action Calls for Health Coverage for Undocumented Residents

Connecticut advocates are hosting a week of action, asking Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators to expand HUSKY Health, the state's Medicaid program…

Environment

IN Traffic Officials Urge Caution in Road Construction Season

It's national Work Zone Awareness Week, and officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are asking Hoosiers to slow down and drive safely …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021