'We're Scraping By': Hunger Concerns Spur Calls for Higher SNAP Eligibility

Food insecurity is getting more attention these days, and some working families still have trouble meeting basic needs under mounting living expenses and aid eligibility being out of reach.



A Minnesota plan aims to close the gap. Minnesota is one of the states not at the maximum eligibility level for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).



Amber Lightfeather of Duluth raises five kids with her husband. While they both make more than $15 an hour, their income is not enough to offset rising rent and other key expenses. In having to turn to local food shelves for help, she wants policymakers to be mindful of the challenges.



"I think they should take into account actual expenses that people actually have to pay to keep a roof over their head," Lightfeather contended.



Her family must pay for rising expenses while still not being eligible for SNAP benefits to buy more food. A House bill would raise the state's income threshold of 165% of the federal poverty level to the maximum 200%.



While the plan does not have a connection, Senate Republicans have scrutinized government aid this session following a federal probe into the "Feeding Our Future" nonprofit.



A legislative fiscal note said because the proposed expansion is federally funded, the state would only incur minor expenses in updating and managing databases.



Rep. Mohamud Noor, DFL-Minneapolis, the bill's main sponsor, used to work in departments administering state and federal benefits, and has seen too many families left out.



"This is an opportunity to help families who are on the cliff," Noor asserted.



Noor added even with wages in some fields going up, higher costs for basic necessities keep many households closer to the poverty line. Lightfeather wondered how much longer families like hers can keep it all together.



"We're scraping by, but if prices continue to go up, it might not take too long," Lighfeather acknowledged. "There's going to be a breaking point for a lot of people."



References: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program U.S. Dept. of Agriculture 2022

House File 611 2022



get more stories like this via email



One might think that food insecurity would improve as California recovers from the pandemic - but advocates say hunger remains a significant issue, especially in rural areas.



Nonprofits like Save the Children say they're getting ready for a repeat of last year - in fact, they've served 700,000 meals in California, and 44 million meals nationwide - since the start of the pandemic.



Cloe Chambers, California state director for Save the Children, said many low-income families work in the fields but can't afford to buy produce for their kids.



"We're seeing the same need," said Chambers. "And when we have distribution we're running out of the food boxes. So we're working really hard to get them out to as many families as possible. "



In rural Lake Los Angeles, the group uses a colorful bus to deliver food boxes to families who lack transportation. And they are passing out 40 pound boxes of fruits and vegetables at 27 school sites in Fresno, LA, San Bernardino, and Tulare counties.



Advocates will brainstorm new approaches at the Rural Child Hunger Summit, which will be held virtually on April 27 and 28. People can sign up at nokidhungry.org.



Tamara Sandberg, senior adviser for food security with Save the Children, said across the country, 1 in 8 children experience hunger. But it's much worse in the rural areas the group serves.



"Hunger is putting children's growth, development, and well-being at risk, particularly in rural counties," said Sandberg. "More than one in five rural children are estimated to be experiencing food insecurity, which is higher than pre-pandemic levels."



Statistics show that 90% of the counties with the highest rates of hunger insecurity are rural. In addition, major inequities persist.



Black people living in rural counties were 2.5 times more likely to be at risk of hunger compared to white, non-Hispanic people. And Native Americans living in rural communities experience some of the highest rates of food insecurity of any racial or ethnic group.









Disclosure: Save the Children contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Education, Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Millions of people in rural communities face hunger Feeding America 2022

No Kid Hungry website No Kid Hungry



get more stories like this via email

