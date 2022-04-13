Texas Unemployment Numbers Continue to Dip

As the economy continues to soar in Texas, more people are moving to the state to find better job opportunities. If the job numbers are any indication, they're coming to the right place.
This year, state officials have accounted for more than 700,000 jobs available, and an unemployment rate of 4.7%. Angela Woellner, press officer for the Texas Workforce Commission, said even before the pandemic, the state had hit a record high number of people who are employed.
"Texas is booming," she said, "and there really are opportunities for everyone out there."
The state ended its extended unemployment benefits last September, when the U.S. Department of Labor notified the commission that the state's unemployment rate had fallen below the threshold needed to continue paying those benefits.
One reason the unemployment numbers continue to drop is that employers have expanded the use of telework, creating jobs for private-sector, government and non-farm workers.
Woellner said the top two industries that still need workers are health care and information technology. She said the commission recently has invested $15 million to build programs such as an apprenticeship for nurses.
"We're looking at, for example, the Hospital Corporation of America, over 6,000 job postings; followed right behind that United Health, Houston Methodist - both have thousands of job postings," she said. "So, we know that is one that is really getting a lot of attention."
The commission also is focused on removing the "skills gaps" for prospective workers, including veterans and people who've recently been incarcerated, to help fill open positions.
Woellner said child care remains a big issue that keeps people from returning to work, so $2.4 billion has been allocated to child-care providers. She said providers across the state can apply for funding to expand their services.
"The vast majority of this funding comes from federal stimulus," she said, "COVID-related funding that is intended to increase both the size and the quality of child care throughout Texas."
In the Current Population Survey, the age groups with the lowest employment rate are 16 to 19 and people 65 and older. The remaining age groups all have employment rates around 60%.
Kentucky's Public Service Commission is evaluating the state's two largest utilities' long-term plans for energy investment, infrastructure and supply and demand.
Friday is the deadline to submit public comments on Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities' Integrated Resource Plan. The plan includes relying on fossil fuels for nearly 80% of the power supply through 2036.
Director of Apogee, Climate & Energy Transitions Andy McDonald said he believes it's risky for Kentucky ratepayers to continue to be so heavily reliant on coal and natural gas.
He said the utilities should be investing in mitigating carbon emissions by shifting to renewable energy sources. He called the IRP "a check and balance" on energy providers.
"And so, without the IRP process, without the Public Service Commission, the utility would function just like any other corporation," said McDonald. "They would be looking to maximize their profits. And their customers don't have any alternative power suppliers."
Kentuckians can submit comments no later than Friday through the Kentuckians for Energy Democracy website, or directly to the Public Service Commission at 'psc.comment@ky.gov.'
Cathy Hinko is the former executive director of the Metropolitan Housing Coalition in Louisville. She said residents should check to make sure they include all the necessary information in their email to the PSC.
"So you need the case number, your name, and your address," said Hinko. "And you have to do it before April 15. And then it becomes part of the record of the case in the IRP."
Chris Woolery - residential energy coordinator with the Mountain Association - said Kentucky lacks transparency and tracking for utilities on data such as fees, disconnections and reconnect charges, and what ZIP codes are most impacted.
"Often the answer from the companies is 'we don't know, we don't look at the data on the Census-track level, we haven't studied that question,'" said Woolery. "And so we need mechanisms that are requiring certain things to be submitted."
Woolery said the state still is grappling with the effects of the pandemic, so many folks still owe money to utilities. One Associated Press analysis published last month found Kentucky is among a handful of states that charge customers late fees much higher than the national average.
Retail cannabis hits the shelves today in New Mexico, with many hoping it will be a boon to the state's fossil-fuel-dependent economy.
Medical cannabis has been legal since 2007, but starting at noon today, dispensaries across the state also are allowed to sell recreational pot.
Andy Lyman, who has been covering the rollout for the New Mexico Political Report, said many New Mexicans hope the new industry will boost employment and provide an additional source of government income.
"The gross receipts tax and the cannabis excise tax is going to be about 20%, depending on where you are in the state," he said. "It's probably going to be relatively good for the state - it's not going to replace oil and gas, which is our biggest revenue here."
New Mexico joins 17 other states that have legalized recreational marijuana, including neighboring Colorado, which has reported more than $12 billion in marijuana sales since 2014.
Lyman, who hosts a podcast called, "Growing Forward: Cannabis and New Mexico," has heard some concerns from the state's tens of thousands of medical marijuana users that recreational sales will produce a shortage - although state regulators have vowed to protect them with temporary rules.
"We do have some mechanisms in the law," he said, "that if they do hit that sort of shortage threshold that's written into law, there's some triggers that will limit recreational sales and put a priority on medical."
Lyman said many new retailers are prepared to open in larger cities such as Albuquerque and Santa Fe, but sales in some parts of the state could take longer.
"Not only because they're not quite ready to open their doors, but some folks are still getting their licenses," he said. "So, I think for the next few days, maybe weeks, we're going to just see a lot of sales from those folks that have been in operation for maybe 10 years or so."
The New Mexico law also allows home growers of cannabis to cultivate up to six plants per person, or 12 total per household.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine generates suffering for millions, many in California naturally want to do what they can to support the refugees. But now, scammers are working overtime to try to divert those funds.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) advises people to research the organization you plan to give to, using sites like Charity Watch or Charity Navigator.
Strat Maloma, associate director of advocacy and community engagement for AARP California, said people should watch out for calls, emails or social-media messages using high-pressure tactics.
"When they ask you to act urgently, immediately, when there's no time to waste," Maloma cautioned. "That should really be a red flag - when you're not given time to do your research, time to think about it."
Maloma suggested it can be helpful to develop a little script, so you will know how to turn down a persistent solicitor, saying you will have to do some research first, or you have already donated.
And Maloma says if you do make a donation, use a credit card rather than a digital payment app, where transactions can be hard to trace or reverse.
"If it's something like sending cash, sending gift cards, wire money," Maloma outlined. "Those should really be red flags."
Finally, experts warned some scams are not designed to get you to donate money, but rather to divulge your personal information, so they can steal your identity and run up charges on your accounts.
People who have fallen victim to a scam are encouraged to report it to the FTC or the California Attorney General's office.
