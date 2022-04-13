Texas Unemployment Numbers Continue to Dip

As the economy continues to soar in Texas, more people are moving to the state to find better job opportunities. If the job numbers are any indication, they're coming to the right place.



This year, state officials have accounted for more than 700,000 jobs available, and an unemployment rate of 4.7%. Angela Woellner, press officer for the Texas Workforce Commission, said even before the pandemic, the state had hit a record high number of people who are employed.



"Texas is booming," she said, "and there really are opportunities for everyone out there."



The state ended its extended unemployment benefits last September, when the U.S. Department of Labor notified the commission that the state's unemployment rate had fallen below the threshold needed to continue paying those benefits.



One reason the unemployment numbers continue to drop is that employers have expanded the use of telework, creating jobs for private-sector, government and non-farm workers.



Woellner said the top two industries that still need workers are health care and information technology. She said the commission recently has invested $15 million to build programs such as an apprenticeship for nurses.



"We're looking at, for example, the Hospital Corporation of America, over 6,000 job postings; followed right behind that United Health, Houston Methodist - both have thousands of job postings," she said. "So, we know that is one that is really getting a lot of attention."



The commission also is focused on removing the "skills gaps" for prospective workers, including veterans and people who've recently been incarcerated, to help fill open positions.



Woellner said child care remains a big issue that keeps people from returning to work, so $2.4 billion has been allocated to child-care providers. She said providers across the state can apply for funding to expand their services.



"The vast majority of this funding comes from federal stimulus," she said, "COVID-related funding that is intended to increase both the size and the quality of child care throughout Texas."



In the Current Population Survey, the age groups with the lowest employment rate are 16 to 19 and people 65 and older. The remaining age groups all have employment rates around 60%.



Retail cannabis hits the shelves today in New Mexico, with many hoping it will be a boon to the state's fossil-fuel-dependent economy.



Medical cannabis has been legal since 2007, but starting at noon today, dispensaries across the state also are allowed to sell recreational pot.



Andy Lyman, who has been covering the rollout for the New Mexico Political Report, said many New Mexicans hope the new industry will boost employment and provide an additional source of government income.



"The gross receipts tax and the cannabis excise tax is going to be about 20%, depending on where you are in the state," he said. "It's probably going to be relatively good for the state - it's not going to replace oil and gas, which is our biggest revenue here."



New Mexico joins 17 other states that have legalized recreational marijuana, including neighboring Colorado, which has reported more than $12 billion in marijuana sales since 2014.



Lyman, who hosts a podcast called, "Growing Forward: Cannabis and New Mexico," has heard some concerns from the state's tens of thousands of medical marijuana users that recreational sales will produce a shortage - although state regulators have vowed to protect them with temporary rules.



"We do have some mechanisms in the law," he said, "that if they do hit that sort of shortage threshold that's written into law, there's some triggers that will limit recreational sales and put a priority on medical."



Lyman said many new retailers are prepared to open in larger cities such as Albuquerque and Santa Fe, but sales in some parts of the state could take longer.



"Not only because they're not quite ready to open their doors, but some folks are still getting their licenses," he said. "So, I think for the next few days, maybe weeks, we're going to just see a lot of sales from those folks that have been in operation for maybe 10 years or so."



The New Mexico law also allows home growers of cannabis to cultivate up to six plants per person, or 12 total per household.



