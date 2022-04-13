Wednesday, April 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 13, 2022
Play

An investigation reveals wrongful child-abuse allegations by a WI expert; FL reproductive-health advocates urge people to be aware of anti-abortion groups known as "crisis pregnancy centers."

2022Talks - April 13, 2022
Play

At least 16 injured in NYC subway shooting; US officials can't confirm social media reports of chemical weapons attack in Mariupol; State Department issues its annual Human Rights report; Biden tries to keep prices at the pump under control.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

Environment  |  Environmental Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

AZ Regulators Back Community Over Power Co. Expansion Bid

Play

Wednesday, April 13, 2022   

A group of small-town activists who challenged a power company over its plans to use fossil-fuel generators to expand capacity got a win this week. The Arizona Corporation Commission voted 4-1 Tuesday to reject the Salt River Project's plan to add 16 gas-turbine generators to the Coolidge Generating Station in Pinal County.

Residents of the historically Black community of Randolph told regulators that an existing gas power plant near their town already causes dangerously high air-pollution levels, and that adding more gas turbines could only make things worse.

Sandy Bahr, director of the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club, said the coalition of residents and environmental groups swayed the normally utility-friendly panel.

"They heard that it was a significant environmental injustice," she said. "They saw that SRP had not looked at cleaner, cheaper alternatives to this gas plant, and they voted to deny it."

Randolph was formed after World War II to house Black and Native American cotton workers away from the cities. SRP issued a statement saying it would continue to "evaluate what generation and market options" were available to them to meet Arizona's growing need for electricity.

Bahr said it made no sense to put more gas generators onto the grid with the cost of renewable energy steadily dropping.

"No one should be building big gas plants," she said. "We should not be putting more carbon into the atmosphere, more methane into the atmosphere. We need to turn this around."

Bahr said she hopes the ruling will get the attention of other energy producers.

"It's a pretty strong message," she said. "We need to stop burning coal. We need to stop burning gas. We need to move as rapidly as possible to solar and wind, and energy efficiency."


get more stories like this via email

Small Oregon towns such as Westport, Clatskanine and Astoria support strong fishing economies. (Denise Walker/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Rural Communities Feel Brunt of Columbia Salmon Closure

The salmon-fishing season on the lower section of the Columbia River was shut down a week ago, prompting folks to call for more action to save the …

Environment

2022 "Dirty Dozen": Produce with the Most Pesticides

An annual list of best and worst produce, in terms of pesticide residue, is out - and strawberries, spinach, kale, and collard and mustard greens top …

Social Issues

Texas Unemployment Numbers Continue to Dip

As the economy continues to soar in Texas, more people are moving to the state to find better job opportunities. If the job numbers are any …

An estimated 141,000 parents and 134,000 children in Ohio gained Medicaid coverage between March 2020 and last January. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Ohioans on Medicaid Encouraged to Prepare for End of COVID Emergency

No news is good news for Ohioans who enrolled in Medicaid coverage during the COVID-19 public health emergency. State Medicaid agencies are …

Environment

Patchwork of Local Carbon Free Pledges Takes Shape in IA

Iowa is among the top states for wind energy, but it doesn't have a statewide goal to significantly reduce carbon emissions. So, local governments …

To kick off this week of action, the Husky 4 Immigrants coalition held a rally in front of the State Capitol in Hartford. (Husky 4 Immigrants)

Social Issues

CT Week of Action Calls for Health Coverage for Undocumented Residents

Connecticut advocates are hosting a week of action, asking Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators to expand HUSKY Health, the state's Medicaid program…

Environment

IN Traffic Officials Urge Caution in Road Construction Season

It's national Work Zone Awareness Week, and officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are asking Hoosiers to slow down and drive safely …

Social Issues

Report: PA Funding Can Boost Academic Success Starting in Pre-K

With negotiations for Pennsylvania's budget under way, a new report unpacks the state's investment in early-childhood education. Advocates hope it …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021