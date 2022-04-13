Wednesday, April 13, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 13, 2022
Play

An investigation reveals wrongful child-abuse allegations by a WI expert; FL reproductive-health advocates urge people to be aware of anti-abortion groups known as "crisis pregnancy centers."

2022Talks - April 13, 2022
Play

At least 16 injured in NYC subway shooting; US officials can't confirm social media reports of chemical weapons attack in Mariupol; State Department issues its annual Human Rights report; Biden tries to keep prices at the pump under control.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Ohioans on Medicaid Encouraged to Prepare for End of COVID Emergency

Play

Wednesday, April 13, 2022   

No news is good news for Ohioans who enrolled in Medicaid coverage during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

State Medicaid agencies are prohibited from dis-enrolling beneficiaries until the end of the month in which the emergency expires. Saturday is set to be the termination date, but because the feds have not yet notified states, advocates expect that deadline to be pushed to mid-July.

Elizabeth Thuranira, an organizer for UHCAN Ohio, said it's crucial that enrollees respond to any renewal forms sent by Medicaid so they don't lose coverage.

"The emphasis currently is on updating your contact info, whether that's their mailing address, their phone number or even email," she said. "Just getting people to update those is imperative at this time, so that they do not end up losing coverage."

When the public health emergency ends, more than 14 million Medicaid enrollees could lose coverage nationally. In the meantime, Thuranira said, they should continue making use of the preventive health services available as part of their coverage. In Ohio, Medicaid enrollment increased nearly 20% between March 2020 and last January.

If Medicaid beneficiaries are found to be ineligible in the redetermination process, Thuranira said the
Marketplace is a good option that often has discounted premiums for individuals and families. She explained that health insurance navigators are available throughout Ohio to assist with enrollment.

"They are the navigators who have been tabling at local events, at churches, at social services centers and even on campuses and just getting the word out that Ohioans do have options when it comes to coverage," she said.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has a special enrollment period, open until the end of the year to help people earning up to 150% of the federal poverty level receive free health insurance coverage. For a family of four, that's $39,750.

Disclosure: Universal Healthcare Action Network of Ohio contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Small Oregon towns such as Westport, Clatskanine and Astoria support strong fishing economies. (Denise Walker/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Rural Communities Feel Brunt of Columbia Salmon Closure

The salmon-fishing season on the lower section of the Columbia River was shut down a week ago, prompting folks to call for more action to save the …

Environment

2022 "Dirty Dozen": Produce with the Most Pesticides

An annual list of best and worst produce, in terms of pesticide residue, is out - and strawberries, spinach, kale, and collard and mustard greens top …

Social Issues

Texas Unemployment Numbers Continue to Dip

As the economy continues to soar in Texas, more people are moving to the state to find better job opportunities. If the job numbers are any …

Turbines, used to generate power from natural gas, are a common way many utilities make electricity. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

AZ Regulators Back Community Over Power Co. Expansion Bid

A group of small-town activists who challenged a power company over its plans to use fossil-fuel generators to expand capacity got a win this week…

Environment

Patchwork of Local Carbon Free Pledges Takes Shape in IA

Iowa is among the top states for wind energy, but it doesn't have a statewide goal to significantly reduce carbon emissions. So, local governments …

To kick off this week of action, the Husky 4 Immigrants coalition held a rally in front of the State Capitol in Hartford. (Husky 4 Immigrants)

Social Issues

CT Week of Action Calls for Health Coverage for Undocumented Residents

Connecticut advocates are hosting a week of action, asking Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators to expand HUSKY Health, the state's Medicaid program…

Environment

IN Traffic Officials Urge Caution in Road Construction Season

It's national Work Zone Awareness Week, and officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are asking Hoosiers to slow down and drive safely …

Social Issues

Report: PA Funding Can Boost Academic Success Starting in Pre-K

With negotiations for Pennsylvania's budget under way, a new report unpacks the state's investment in early-childhood education. Advocates hope it …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021