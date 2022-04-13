IN Traffic Officials Urge Caution in Road Construction Season

It's national Work Zone Awareness Week, and officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are asking Hoosiers to slow down and drive safely as the state heads into roadwork season.
get more stories like this via email
According to INDOT, the state plans more than 1,300 road projects for this year's construction season. Mallory Duncan, INDOT's strategic communications director, advised folks to map out their drive ahead of time so they can avoid or be aware of construction projects along their route.
"If you don't know where construction zones are and if you don't know they're in your path," she said, "that leads to frustration, it can lead to speeding, and then a whole host of other issues."
The state is investing more than $3 billion in new projects and preventive maintenance work for Indiana roads and bridges this year. It's all part of Gov. Eric Holcomb's larger Next Level Roads plan, which will invest an estimated $60 billion into state road improvements over the next two decades.
Duncan said there were more than 1,500 work-zone crashes in Indiana in 2021, five of which were fatal. She added that those numbers are about even with prior years, and weren't influenced by a reported spike in traffic fatalities across Indiana and the nation last year.
"We saw a huge uptick in speed on the roads," she said, "but as far as work-zone crashes, we've stayed pretty average. But any work-zone crash, any work-zone fatality, is too many."
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the first nine months of 2021 saw more than 31,000 fatal traffic accidents, up about 12% from the same period in 2020, and the highest fatality count for a "first nine month" period since 2006. Nationwide, INDOT reported more than 760 fatal work-zone crashes last year.
Authorities and lawmakers say Minnesota has a problem with reckless drivers - and it creates deadly consequences for others on the road. Legislation would create speed-camera pilot programs to help keep motorists safe, but the idea has skeptics.
get more stories like this via email
Over the past two years, traffic fatalities have spiked in Minnesota, including nearly 500 last year, with speed cited as a common factor.
St. Paul resident Sarah Risser recently testified in support of the camera bill, pointing to the 2019 death of her teenage son. The vehicle he was in was struck by a speeding truck that crossed the center line.
"We are facing a growing public health crisis of road fatalities," said Risser. "Our roads are getting more dangerous, and our safety policies are not keeping up."
The House bill would allow Minnesota's Transportation and Public Safety departments to team up with communities to develop pilot programs for speed camera use, in work and school zones.
Some lawmakers in the hearing raised privacy concerns, and questioned whether the cameras would unfairly target the car's owner, rather than the driver.
Skeptics also referred to the former red-light camera program in Minneapolis, which was struck down by the state Supreme Court. Bill sponsors say their plan contains language to address those concerns.
And Frank Douma - research scholar at the Center for Transportation Studies at the University of Minnesota - said his research has shown speed cameras are a reliable deterrent in reducing crashes.
"Automated enforcement speed cameras allow that kind of certainty to exist," said Douma, "much more than needing to deploy peace officers to be able to actually issue tickets."
The plan was laid over in committee in the DFL-led House. There's a companion bill in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Despite the public outcry over fatal crashes, it's unclear whether the idea will gain traction, as lawmakers face other key priorities.
Beyond roads and bridges, the new federal infrastructure law injects billions of dollars into projects designed to make states more climate resilient.
get more stories like this via email
To capture all of those funds, matching grants are required, and Minnesota lawmakers are asked to do their part.
Last fall, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law was approved, with Minnesota in line to receive roughly $7 billion over five years, including funds for power-grid modernization and expansion of electric public transit.
Kevin Lee, deputy commissioner for division of energy resources at the Minnesota Department of Commerce, said a significant portion of the funds come in the form of competitive grants, meaning Minnesota has to be prepared.
"We have to seize that opportunity ourselves," Lee asserted. "It's not gonna happen on its own. It's not an allotment that will just come our way no matter what. And so that's why we're really focused on this readiness aspect."
The department, along with clean-energy advocates, called on the Legislature to approve an initial fund of $20 million for matching climate grants, arguing with the state sitting on a budget surplus of $9 billion, it is a small commitment to provide long-term value. However, with party divisions over how to use the surplus, it is unclear if the Legislature will act.
Additional matching funds will be needed for other sectors, including transportation, and supporters worry about wasting funding opportunities.
Anne Borgendale, communications director for the group Clean Up the River Environment, which serves rural Minnesota, said smaller school districts need all the help they can get to secure electric school buses.
"I think rural communities can be very excited to have dollars to help schools who are always cash strapped to afford these upgrades that will help them save money in the long run," Borgendale contended.
Under the federal law, $2.5 billion has been set aside for electric buses, but without matching funds, not all the purchase will be covered.
Borgendale pointed out rural Minnesota also would benefit from having more electric-vehicle charging stations. She added taking full advantage of the aid makes communities more competitive when it is hard to afford upgrades.
"Some communities might feel like they just have to pass over some of these opportunities if there weren't some of those matching dollars available from the state," Borgendale explained.
According to the state budget director, roughly 85% of Minnesota's share of federal infrastructure funds comes with matching requirements.
Cyclists in Indiana are pushing for new protections on the road, and are urging lawmakers to pass a bill which would ensure drivers who injure or kill vulnerable road users face legal repercussions.
get more stories like this via email
According to the Indiana Public Policy Institute, from 2015 to 2019, nearly 4,300 Indiana cyclists and more than 8,800 pedestrians were involved in vehicle collisions.
Summer Keown, interim managing director of the group Bicycle Indiana, said drivers in those cases often are not properly penalized.
"If there's alcohol involved, that's one thing," Keown stated. "But if it's simply the result of reckless driving, we just don't see it being prosecuted quite as much, or we don't see those folks even necessarily losing their licenses after things like that happen."
Among others, the bill would categorize cyclists, pedestrians, road workers and farmers operating tractors as vulnerable road users. Injuring anyone in the category would carry a maximum one-year jail sentence and up to a $5,000 fine, and killing someone in the category would entail a maximum two-and-a-half years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Per the Public Policy Institute, pedestrian and cyclist traffic deaths in Indiana were on the decline from 2018 to 2019. Keown acknowledged while there is no cyclist or pedestrian injury data available for 2020 or 2021, she estimated the numbers likely did not improve, pointing to a nationwide increase in deadly driving and fatal car accidents during the pandemic.
"We see reports every single week of cyclists and pedestrians being hit and badly injured or killed," Keown observed.
The U.S. Department of Transportation estimated more than 20,100 people died in car crashes in the first half of 2021, up more than 18% from the same period in 2020.
The bill has been referred to the Senate's Corrections and Criminal Law committee for further deliberation.