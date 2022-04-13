IN Traffic Officials Urge Caution in Road Construction Season

It's national Work Zone Awareness Week, and officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are asking Hoosiers to slow down and drive safely as the state heads into roadwork season.



According to INDOT, the state plans more than 1,300 road projects for this year's construction season. Mallory Duncan, INDOT's strategic communications director, advised folks to map out their drive ahead of time so they can avoid or be aware of construction projects along their route.



"If you don't know where construction zones are and if you don't know they're in your path," she said, "that leads to frustration, it can lead to speeding, and then a whole host of other issues."



The state is investing more than $3 billion in new projects and preventive maintenance work for Indiana roads and bridges this year. It's all part of Gov. Eric Holcomb's larger Next Level Roads plan, which will invest an estimated $60 billion into state road improvements over the next two decades.



Duncan said there were more than 1,500 work-zone crashes in Indiana in 2021, five of which were fatal. She added that those numbers are about even with prior years, and weren't influenced by a reported spike in traffic fatalities across Indiana and the nation last year.



"We saw a huge uptick in speed on the roads," she said, "but as far as work-zone crashes, we've stayed pretty average. But any work-zone crash, any work-zone fatality, is too many."



According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the first nine months of 2021 saw more than 31,000 fatal traffic accidents, up about 12% from the same period in 2020, and the highest fatality count for a "first nine month" period since 2006. Nationwide, INDOT reported more than 760 fatal work-zone crashes last year.



Authorities and lawmakers say Minnesota has a problem with reckless drivers - and it creates deadly consequences for others on the road. Legislation would create speed-camera pilot programs to help keep motorists safe, but the idea has skeptics.



Over the past two years, traffic fatalities have spiked in Minnesota, including nearly 500 last year, with speed cited as a common factor.



St. Paul resident Sarah Risser recently testified in support of the camera bill, pointing to the 2019 death of her teenage son. The vehicle he was in was struck by a speeding truck that crossed the center line.



"We are facing a growing public health crisis of road fatalities," said Risser. "Our roads are getting more dangerous, and our safety policies are not keeping up."



The House bill would allow Minnesota's Transportation and Public Safety departments to team up with communities to develop pilot programs for speed camera use, in work and school zones.



Some lawmakers in the hearing raised privacy concerns, and questioned whether the cameras would unfairly target the car's owner, rather than the driver.



Skeptics also referred to the former red-light camera program in Minneapolis, which was struck down by the state Supreme Court. Bill sponsors say their plan contains language to address those concerns.



And Frank Douma - research scholar at the Center for Transportation Studies at the University of Minnesota - said his research has shown speed cameras are a reliable deterrent in reducing crashes.



"Automated enforcement speed cameras allow that kind of certainty to exist," said Douma, "much more than needing to deploy peace officers to be able to actually issue tickets."



The plan was laid over in committee in the DFL-led House. There's a companion bill in the Republican-controlled Senate.



Despite the public outcry over fatal crashes, it's unclear whether the idea will gain traction, as lawmakers face other key priorities.







