Reading, Writing and Financial Literacy: Money Course Requirement Debated

The tax filing deadline is fast approaching, prompting many to think more about their personal finances. Some policymakers, including Minnesota legislators, feel it should start at the high school level with required courses.



Four states have recently adopted laws making personal finance a graduation requirement. Seven other states already had such laws on the books.



The topic came up during a recent Minnesota House committee hearing.



Rep. Hodan Hassan, DFL-Minneapolis, sponsor of a bill including a course requirement, argued the state needs to ensure high school graduates are ready for the real world.



"It's imperative that our students learn basic personal finance skills," Hassan urged. "It is one of the most important things that you can do to live a healthy, happy and secure life."



The proposed requirement is getting some resistance from advocates for administrators, who worry about reducing time for elective courses. The Minnesota bill has bipartisan support, but timing may be an issue in the current session. There are also questions about implementation now, with many students still catching up on learning because of the pandemic.



Kimberley Lewis, associate director of government relations for the Minnesota School Boards Association, said financial literacy is important for teens and young adults, but contended certain elements already are included in current standards, and offerings such as Career and Technical Education courses can be just as helpful.



"The CTE classes give students an opportunity to understand where their careers might lead," Lewis explained. "They can get certifications in many cases for good-paying jobs to help them not get into debt."



She also noted giving local school boards the chance to implement standards to meet the needs of their students is better than a blanket requirement. Iowa is among the states with a financial literacy benchmark students must meet to graduate from high school.



Nearly six in 10 parents in a recent poll said they are more worried about their child's emotional well-being than they were before the pandemic.



Eligible Ohio families have a new opportunity to access activities to help improve kids' social connections and build life skills. The Ohio Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) program is an educational savings account, with a $500 credit families can use to pay for enrichment activities to help bridge pandemic learning gaps.



Michele Ritchlin, executive director of the Ohio Afterschool Network, said the list of possibilities is vast.



"Before or after-school educational programs, day camps, tuition at a learning extension center; tuition for learning pods; study skill services; things like languages classes, instrumental lessons, tutoring; field trips to historical landmarks, museums, science centers, theaters," Ritchlin outlined.



The program is open to students ages six to 18 whose household income is up to 300% of the federal poverty level, which is $79,500 for a family of four.



The governor set aside federal CARES Act dollars to fund the program for this year and next. Ritchlin explained cost and transportation are barriers for many families, so the unmet demand for after school care in Ohio is high.



"Eighty percent of their learning occurs outside of the school day," Ritchlin pointed out. "So what happens outside of school is as important as what happens inside school. And in Ohio, for every one child in a program, there are five waiting to get in. And that's an astonishing number."



Nine in 10 Ohio parents surveyed said they are satisfied with their child's after school program, with a majority agreeing the activities help build life skills and confidence, reduce risky behaviors and keep kids safe.



Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.



Students from low-income communities in Illinois have historically faced numerous barriers to higher education, but one Chicago-based program offers support, so they can surmount those hurdles.



The OneGoal initiative is a three-year, nonprofit program which offers students financial and academic guidance through their last two years of high school and first year of college.



Melissa Connelly, the organization's CEO, said the program takes a holistic approach to helping students enroll and stay in college.



"You know, it's about helping students really understand their own aspirations, their identity, the impact they want to have in the world," Connelly outlined. "So that when they get on those postsecondary pathways, they're not wondering why they're there."



A new report from the University of Chicago's Inclusive Economy Lab found participants in the program are 40% more likely to graduate from a postsecondary school than peers in similar demographics.



While the program got its start in Chicago Public Schools, Connelly said it has since rolled out to 26 additional districts across Illinois, and several others across the country.



Kelly Hallberg, scientific director of the Inclusive Economy Lab at the University of Chicago, said the program also has a statistically significant impact on high school graduation rates. The report said more than 99% of OneGoal participants graduate from high school, nearly 16-percentage points higher than their comparison-group peers.



"Having not just a plan, but a realistic plan that students believe that they can implement after high school," Hallberg explained. "That helps you get to college, but it also helps you be engaged in school, see the point of your courses in high school and even get to the high school graduation mark."



The report noted disinvestment in low-income communities has disproportionately affected Black and Latino students. Despite high levels of interest, only about 18% of students in Chicago Public Schools will earn a bachelor's degree within a decade of high school graduation.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



