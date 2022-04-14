Friday, April 15, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 15, 2022
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a 15-week abortion ban into law, clean-energy advocates give a thumbs-up to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget, and Saturday is National Healthcare Decisions Day.

2022Talks - April 15, 2022
The head of the CIA says the Russian nuclear threat cannot be taken lightly, President Biden calls for reduced reliance on foreign supply chains, and Elon Musk faces a lawsuit in the wake of his bid for Twitter.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
Reading, Writing and Financial Literacy: Money Course Requirement Debated

Thursday, April 14, 2022   

The tax filing deadline is fast approaching, prompting many to think more about their personal finances. Some policymakers, including Minnesota legislators, feel it should start at the high school level with required courses.

Four states have recently adopted laws making personal finance a graduation requirement. Seven other states already had such laws on the books.

The topic came up during a recent Minnesota House committee hearing.

Rep. Hodan Hassan, DFL-Minneapolis, sponsor of a bill including a course requirement, argued the state needs to ensure high school graduates are ready for the real world.

"It's imperative that our students learn basic personal finance skills," Hassan urged. "It is one of the most important things that you can do to live a healthy, happy and secure life."

The proposed requirement is getting some resistance from advocates for administrators, who worry about reducing time for elective courses. The Minnesota bill has bipartisan support, but timing may be an issue in the current session. There are also questions about implementation now, with many students still catching up on learning because of the pandemic.

Kimberley Lewis, associate director of government relations for the Minnesota School Boards Association, said financial literacy is important for teens and young adults, but contended certain elements already are included in current standards, and offerings such as Career and Technical Education courses can be just as helpful.

"The CTE classes give students an opportunity to understand where their careers might lead," Lewis explained. "They can get certifications in many cases for good-paying jobs to help them not get into debt."

She also noted giving local school boards the chance to implement standards to meet the needs of their students is better than a blanket requirement. Iowa is among the states with a financial literacy benchmark students must meet to graduate from high school.


The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution holds that government officials who violate their oath of office by insurrection or rebellion shall be barred from holding any future public office. (eurobanks/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Voter Advocates Target AZ Officials Linked to Jan. 6th Insurrection

A legal advocacy group is taking an unusual approach in its attempt to prevent three Arizona officials linked to the January 6th riot from holding pub…

Health and Wellness

'Embattled' FL Abortion-Rights Advocates are Hopeful

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban into law, a major blow to overall abortion access in Southern states where Florida has been a beacon…

Social Issues

NY a Climate Leader through New State Budget

Gov. Kathy Hochul's $220 billion budget was signed into law this week, and clean-energy advocates say it includes a strong commitment to addressing …

Iowa's Black population now stands at more than 130,000, with growth being seen in places like Iowa City. Local community leaders are trying to foster an environment that inspires more civic engagement. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Iowa City Grows in Diversity, Prompting More Voter Outreach

Some areas in Iowa are seeing bigger population growth among certain racial groups, and community leaders in one city want to make sure democracy …

Health and Wellness

Child Abuse Prevention: Navigating the Warning Signs

In an era of heightened mental-health awareness, authorities and youth advocates in South Dakota say it is key not to lose sight of signs of child …

The U.N. says more than 1,800 civilians have died in the Ukraine war so far. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

U.S. Ukrainian Catholic Bishop Returns from Ukraine-Poland Border

Ahead of the Easter holiday, a Ukrainian Catholic bishop based in the U.S. shares reflections from a recent visit to the country's border. Bishop …

Social Issues

'Giving Circles' Fight LGBTQ+ Oppression with Generosity

In Texas, the latest state law targeting trans people directs the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any surgical treatment …

Health and Wellness

MO Launches Apprenticeships for Direct-Support Professionals

Missouri is launching an apprenticeship program to expand talent pipelines for Direct Support Professionals, who work with people with developmental …

 

