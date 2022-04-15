Friday, April 15, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 15, 2022
Play

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a 15-week abortion ban into law, clean-energy advocates give a thumbs-up to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget, and Saturday is National Healthcare Decisions Day.

2022Talks - April 15, 2022
Play

The head of the CIA says the Russian nuclear threat cannot be taken lightly, President Biden calls for reduced reliance on foreign supply chains, and Elon Musk faces a lawsuit in the wake of his bid for Twitter.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
Play

This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NY a Climate Leader through New State Budget

Play

Friday, April 15, 2022   

Gov. Kathy Hochul's $220 billion budget was signed into law this week, and clean-energy advocates say it includes a strong commitment to addressing climate change in the state.

The budget requires all new school bus purchases to be 'zero emission' by 2027, and all school buses in use be 'zero emission' by 2035. New York is the first state in the country to enact this requirement.

Deb Peck Kelleher, director of policy analysis and operations at the Alliance for Clean Energy New York, said it is a great win, both for children and the environment.

"Diesel buses are one of the large causes of particulate-matter pollution, and our schoolchildren now are facing a significant increase in asthma," Peck Kelleher asserted. "Removing just one of these sources of diesel pollution is just going to be a great public-health success."

The budget provides $500 million through the Environmental Bond Act to support school districts in purchasing zero-emission buses and related infrastructure, including charging stations.

Peck Kelleher pointed out she was disappointed to see the governor's energy-efficiency package cut from the budget. It would have strengthened the state's building code for new construction and appliance efficiency standards.

Hochul's budget also includes $25 billion to create and preserve 100,000 affordable homes and electrify 50,000 homes. Peck Kelleher noted electrifying homes will not only reduce fossil fuel emissions, but save families money.

"For those areas of our state that are facing significant energy costs, fossil fuel costs have just risen dramatically in the last couple of months," Peck Kelleher observed. "And being able to weatherize those homes, they'll see reduced costs right away once that happens."

New York leads the nation in premature deaths resulting from air pollution caused by burning fossil fuels for heating, hot water and cooking. The governor has committed to getting two million homes in the state electrified or electric-ready by 2030.

Disclosure: Alliance for Clean Energy New York, Inc. contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, and the Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
An estimated 814,000 Ohio kids would be enrolled in an after school program if these activities were available to them. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

New Afterschool Program Dollars Available for Ohio Families

Nearly six in 10 parents in a recent poll said they are more worried about their child's emotional well-being than they were before the pandemic…

Social Issues

Voter Advocates Target AZ Officials Linked to Jan. 6th Insurrection

A legal advocacy group is taking an unusual approach in its attempt to prevent three Arizona officials linked to the January 6th riot from holding pub…

Health and Wellness

'Embattled' FL Abortion-Rights Advocates are Hopeful

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban into law, a major blow to overall abortion access in Southern states where Florida has been a beacon…

Iowa's Black population now stands at more than 130,000, with growth being seen in places like Iowa City. Local community leaders are trying to foster an environment that inspires more civic engagement. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Iowa City Grows in Diversity, Prompting More Voter Outreach

Some areas in Iowa are seeing bigger population growth among certain racial groups, and community leaders in one city want to make sure democracy …

Health and Wellness

Child Abuse Prevention: Navigating the Warning Signs

In an era of heightened mental-health awareness, authorities and youth advocates in South Dakota say it is key not to lose sight of signs of child …

A report from the University of Chicago's Inclusive Economy Lab compared more than 7,000 OneGoal participants to students from the same communities with similar academic profiles. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

IL Program Aims to Boost College Enrollment for Low-Income Students

Students from low-income communities in Illinois have historically faced numerous barriers to higher education, but one Chicago-based program offers …

Social Issues

Report: Financial Aid Lags Cost of Higher Ed for WI Students

Wisconsin offers dozens of financial aid programs for students looking to attend college, but a new report finds funding for those programs has …

Social Issues

U.S. Ukrainian Catholic Bishop Returns from Ukraine-Poland Border

Ahead of the Easter holiday, a Ukrainian Catholic bishop based in the U.S. shares reflections from a recent visit to the country's border. Bishop …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021