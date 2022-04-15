NY a Climate Leader through New State Budget

Gov. Kathy Hochul's $220 billion budget was signed into law this week, and clean-energy advocates say it includes a strong commitment to addressing climate change in the state.



The budget requires all new school bus purchases to be 'zero emission' by 2027, and all school buses in use be 'zero emission' by 2035. New York is the first state in the country to enact this requirement.



Deb Peck Kelleher, director of policy analysis and operations at the Alliance for Clean Energy New York, said it is a great win, both for children and the environment.



"Diesel buses are one of the large causes of particulate-matter pollution, and our schoolchildren now are facing a significant increase in asthma," Peck Kelleher asserted. "Removing just one of these sources of diesel pollution is just going to be a great public-health success."



The budget provides $500 million through the Environmental Bond Act to support school districts in purchasing zero-emission buses and related infrastructure, including charging stations.



Peck Kelleher pointed out she was disappointed to see the governor's energy-efficiency package cut from the budget. It would have strengthened the state's building code for new construction and appliance efficiency standards.



Hochul's budget also includes $25 billion to create and preserve 100,000 affordable homes and electrify 50,000 homes. Peck Kelleher noted electrifying homes will not only reduce fossil fuel emissions, but save families money.



"For those areas of our state that are facing significant energy costs, fossil fuel costs have just risen dramatically in the last couple of months," Peck Kelleher observed. "And being able to weatherize those homes, they'll see reduced costs right away once that happens."



New York leads the nation in premature deaths resulting from air pollution caused by burning fossil fuels for heating, hot water and cooking. The governor has committed to getting two million homes in the state electrified or electric-ready by 2030.



With Pennsylvania's primary election nearly a month away, older adult advocates want to ensure state residents are aware of major changes to the electoral process.



After the results of the 2020 census, Pennsylvania lost one congressional seat because of population decline. Officials also redrew state House and Senate districts to better reflect population changes.



Bill Johnston-Walsh, state director for AARP Pennsylvania, which put together an election guide, said the organization is focused on utilizing its 500 volunteers to ensure residents know how and where to vote.



"It's been a rollercoaster ride this year for Pennsylvania voters," Johnston-Walsh acknowledged. "AARP volunteers can help them figure out where your polling place is, make sure they don't miss any important dates before the primary, and also figure out if they need a ride to the polling place."



This primary Election Day, Pennsylvanians will vote for their party nominees for U.S. Senate and governor, with Sen. Pat Toomey retiring and Gov. Tom Wolf's two-term limit up. All 203 state House seats and 25 out of 50 state Senate seats are up for election as well.



In 2019, Pennsylvania passed no-excuse mail voting, which now faces legal challenges after a Commonwealth Court judge sided earlier this year with some Republican lawmakers who say it violates the state Constitution. It now awaits a decision by the state Supreme Court.



Johnston-Walsh pointed out it has helped make voting more accessible for older adults and people with disabilities.



"We've been able to utilize the mail-in balloting aspect so that people could feel comfortable being able to vote," Johnston-Walsh explained. "It's their right to vote. People have realized that I don't need to go to my voting place to be able to vote. I can do it from the comforts of my own home."



While awaiting a decision from the state's top court, no-excuse mail voting will be in place for the primary election. The deadline to request an absentee or mail ballot is Tuesday, May 10, by 5 p.m.



With the goal of providing financial relief for New Mexicans struggling with higher prices for gas and food, legislators convene today for a special session in Santa Fe.



The governor has said she'd like changes made to a spending bill to protect New Mexicans' paychecks and deliver additional relief and financial security.



James Peach, professor emeritus of economics at New Mexico State University, said despite the Federal Reserve raising interest rates last month to ward off a recession, he does not expect a quick turnaround.



"There's not a lot of reason to be optimistic right now," Peach asserted. "And given the supply chain stuff and the war in Ukraine, there's probably not going to be any relief from this for several months."



New Mexico has a $1 billion budget surplus right now from oil-and-gas industry receipts, and the legislative session is likely to result in rebate checks. The advocacy group New Mexico Voices for Children would like to see people at the lower end of the income scale get a little more money to help them pay rent and buy groceries.



According to a recent CBS News report, repercussions from COVID-19 and rising gas prices due to Russia's war against Ukraine could cost Americans up to $3,000 this year.



Peach believes the sacrifice Americans are making right now is fairly minimal.



"Paying $5 a gallon for gasoline, while you're waiting in Starbucks for a $6 latte, just doesn't strike me as a sacrifice," Peach contended.



In New Mexico, a gallon of gas is more than $4, but Peach argued only those who make the least amount of money are truly feeling the pinch.



"Gasoline is a very small portion of the average consumer's budget," Peach explained. "That's not true if you're at the really low end of the income scale and have to drive to work some distance. But cars these days get much better gas mileage than they used to."



As of late March, New Mexico's unemployment rate was improving, but still the highest of any state in the country at 5.9 percent, according to the state's Department of Workforce Solutions.



